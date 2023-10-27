Mofongo Factory Restaurant
Mofongos
You can choose from a variety of toppings to create your own Mofongo.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Shrimp in choice of sauce.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Chicken breast with corn and bacon sauce.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Pernil (Rosted Pork)
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Fried Cheese, Salami, Eggs and melted cheese.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Octopus
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Octopus, Conch Meat and Shrimp.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Grilled Flat Meat.
Mofongo made with choice of base and protein Topped with Stew beef
Rice Bowls
Choose from a variety of delicious options and create your own meal
Roasted Pork
Okra
Eggplant
Stew Goat meat
Oxtails
Bake Chicken
Stew Chicken
Stew steak
A La Parrilla (Grilled Meats)
Octapus 8oz
Salmon
Red Snapper fillet 8oz
Whole Red Snnaper
Shrimps
Chicken Breast
Beef Rib Strips
Pork Chops
Ribeye steak
Flat Meat Steak
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rib Strips and Pork Chop
Seafood
Stew Haddock Fillet
Salmon in sauce
Red Snapper in Sauce
Shrimp in Sauce
Octapus in vinagrette
Counch meat in creole sauce
Octapus, Shrimp and Conch meat in vinagrette or Creole sauce
Sandwiches
Ham and cheese, Ketchup, Mayo, Green tomato and onions
Dominican The Works
Dominican Club
Cuban Sandwich
Shrimp Sandwich
Fish and chips sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwish
Mashed sweet plantain or fries topped with cheese and meat
Pulled pork Sandwich
Fritura (Fried Meats)
Fried Squid rings, Haddock and Shimps
Fried Meats sample patter
Whole fried Red Snapper
Fried Breaded Squid rings
Fried breaded Shrimp
Haddock Fillet
Fried Chicken chunks
Smoked Pork Chops
Dominican Sausage
Fried pork chops
Fried pork lean meat
Pork Rinds
Dessert
Juices and Smothies
orange squeeze Juice
Passion fruit Juice
Tamarind
Cherry Juice
Lemon Squeeze juice
Die Dreaming Juice
Papaya Smoothie
Mamey Smoothie
Strawberries and Banana Smoothie
Pinaple Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Pina Colada Smooothie
Passion fruit Smoothie
Drinks
Sides
Fried Plantain
Breadrruit tostones
Sweet Plantain
Fries
Fried Cassava
Mashed Potatos
Steam vegetable
Grilled veggies
Garden Salad
White Rice and beans
brown rice of the day