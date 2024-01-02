Mohala's Bayfront Fish and Chips
Food
Appetizer
- 1 Piece Fish$5.00
- Shrimp Skewer$8.00
- Ahi Lumpia$10.00Out of stock
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Asparagus$10.00
- Zucchini$10.00Out of stock
- Scallops$18.00
- Onion Rings$10.00Out of stock
- Shrimp$16.00
- Sweet Potato$10.00Out of stock
- Calamari$13.00
- Smoked Mozarella$10.00
- Coleslaw$3.00Out of stock
- Pickled Onions$3.00Out of stock
- Rice$3.00
- Macaroni Salad$3.00
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Side of Sauce$1.00
Seafood
- Fish And Chips$20.00
Hawaiian Style fish and Chips(5 piece) your choice of fish dep fried to a light crispy perfection
- Captains Platter$32.00
Enough for 2 people. 3 pieces fish of choice, 3 shrimp, 4 scallops, 8 pieces calamari, 3 sauce choices
- Scallop And Chips$26.00
Deep fried scallops. Moist on the inside, crispy on the outside
- Two Choice Combo$26.00
Create your on combo. Choose a combination of any two items from our mains and sides. Excludes Grilled Ono.
- Shrimp And Chips$22.00
Large deep fried shrimp. 1 sauce choice
- Calamari And Chips$20.00
Tender deep fried calamari strips. 1 sauce choice
- Grilled Fish$25.00
Grilled ono. 1 sauce choice
Sandwiches
Salad & Soup
- House Salad$13.00Out of stock
local mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, steamed sweet potato, carrots, cranberries, shaved Parmesan salad dressing of choice.
- Crab Cake Salad$22.00Out of stock
2 crab cakes served on a bed of local mixed greens, arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, wonton strips, house sesame dressing.
- Soup Cup$10.00
Inquire about our soup choices
- Soup Bowl$14.00
Inquire about our soup choices
- Soup/Salad Combo$16.00Out of stock
Side salad of local mixed greens,cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, salad dressing of choice. Cup of soup
- Grilled Cheese Combo$18.00
Grilled cheese sandwich served with your choice of side salad or cup of soup
Dessert
Kids
Baked Goods
Drinks
Cafe
- Coffee$3.50+
- Espresso$3.00
1 shot of espresso
- Double Shot$5.50
- Americano$5.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.50
- Con Panna$5.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Cafe Latte$6.00
- Cafe Mocha$6.50
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Cafe Breve$6.50
- Affogato$6.50
- Red Eye$5.00
- Brewed Coffee$3.50
- Chai Latte$6.50
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Ube Steamer$6.00
- Vanilla Steamer$6.00
- London Fog$6.00
- Lemon Ginger Tonic$6.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Creamy Iced Espresso$7.00
Soft Drink
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
- BI Overboard IPA$10.00+
- Modern Times Fruitlands$8.00+
- Maui Mango Stickee Rice IPA$8.00+Out of stock
- Maui Bikini Blonde Lager$8.00+
- Maui Coconut Porter$9.00+
- Kona Big Wave Golden Ale$8.00+
- Kona Kua Bay IPA$8.00+
- Kona Lava Man Red Ale$8.00+
- Paradise Hard Cider Killah Dragon$9.00+
- Paradise Hard Cider Guava Lava$9.00+Out of stock
Bottled/Canned Beer
Wine
- Josh Cab Sauv BTL$20.00
- Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL$20.00
- White Haven Sauv Blanc BTL$14.00Out of stock
- William Hill Chardonnay BTL$18.00
- Rosita Moscato 6.3 oz$8.00
- Rosita Moscato 750 ml$22.00
- Santa Margarita Prosecco BTL$20.00
- White Cliff Brut Champagne BTL$20.00
- Yes Way Rose BTL$10.00
- Lilikoi Mimosa$7.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Gingo Sake BTL$14.00
- Sho Chiku Bai Mio Sparkling Sake BTL$14.00