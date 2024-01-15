Mojo's Food Music Soul - Catering 11655 NW Gainesville Rd
Appetizers
- Hot Mess$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries, white queso cheese, Cuban roast pork, bacon and BBQ sauce
- Pulled Pork Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, Cuban roast pork and Monterey Jack blend. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and BBQ sauce. Served with side of sour cream and salsa. (May substitute black beans for pork)
- Fried Pickles$8.59
Cajun fried dill chips. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- Gringo Queso Dip$8.79
Served with tortilla chips. Add side of salsa for $1.99.
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
Add side of white queso for $3.19.
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.59
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.
- Southern Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickle and Monterey Jack blend on a brioche bun. Served with house-made Cajun ranch.
- The Ricky$12.59
Cuban roast pork, grilled onions and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo
- Crazy Cuban$12.99
Cuban roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on pressed Cuban bread. Served with side of Mojo.
Top Hits
- Beef Empanadas$11.99
Two Cuban beef empanadas, served with black beans and rice, sweet plantains, sour cream and salsa.
- The Pepin$15.69
Mojo Cuban roast pork with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- The Chicken Pepin$15.49
Mojo Chicken with sautéed onions, served with black beans and rice and sweet plantains.
- Baja Chicken Bowl$15.69
Mojo marinated chicken with grilled peppers and onions, served over black beans and rice, mixed greens with salsa, tortilla strips and house-made mojito dressing.
- Rajun Cajun Pasta$12.99
Penne pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions with a Cajun alfredo sauce. Chicken $15.49 Shrimp or Mahi $16.99
- Single Empanada$3.99
Tacos
Burgers & Dogs
- Build-A-Burger$11.49
"Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and choice of side. Add cheddar, mozzarella, bleu or Swiss cheese $.99 Add sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers $.99 Add bacon $1.49 "
- Black Bean Burger$11.49
A chipotle black bean burger, sautéed peppers and Monterey Jack blend. Served with house-made salsa ranch.
Wings
- Boneless Wings$12.99
"A basket of these delicious bad boys tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 5 Wings$7.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 10 Wings$14.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 20 Wings$27.99
"Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."
- 50 Wings$65.99
"""Fried and tossed in your favorite house-made sauce. Served with celery and a choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese. Additional dressing or dipping sauce available for $.99."""
- Buffalo Tenders$10.99
Grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
Fajita/Quesadilla
- Fajita$14.99
Fajitas are served with Monterey Jack blend, salsa, sour cream, grilled onions, peppers, lettuce, tortillas and choice of side. Make it a combo and add 5 blackened shrimp for $4.99!
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Blackened chicken, onions and peppers with a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.99
Pork, onions and peppers with BBQ sauce and a Monterey Jack blend. Served with lettuce, sour cream, salsa and choice of side.