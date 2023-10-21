Moka Joe’s Coffee 8228 Mock Heather Rd NW
Espresso
Moka Joe’s Signature espresso double shot blended with milk of choice -single estate -locally micro-roasted
Moka Joe’s signature espresso single shot blended with milk of choice. - single estate - locally micro-roasted
Moka Joe’s signature double shot espresso blended with ice and choice of milk
Moka Joe’s signature espresso double shot with hot water.
Moka Joe’s signature espresso single shot with water -single estate -locally micro-roasted
Moka Joe’s Organic signature chai tea blended with milk of choice
Moka Joe’s signature Organic Chai Tea blended with milk of choice
Moka Joe’s signature Organic Chai Tea with a single shot of espresso blended with milk of choice.
Moka Joe’s Signature Organic Chai Tea with single shot espresso blended with milk of choice
Moka Joe’s signature single estate organic drip coffee
Moka Joe’s signature single estate, locally micro-roasted, 100% Organic drip coffee
Add a shot of any syrup
Moka Joe’s Signature Organic 24 steep cold brew
Moka Joe’s Signature double shot espresso blended with our private label MCT Oil (medium chain triglyceride) the coffee that gives your body instant access to the caffeine
Moka Joe’s signature single shot espresso
Moka Joes Signature Double Shot Espresso
Food
Two eggs scrambled, with hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese , choice of bacon or sausage. Choice of red or green chili
Green chile and cheese bagel, egg over easy, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage
Fresh Variety of hand crafted goodness freshly baked to perfection.
Moka Joe’s signature, Freshly Baked scones , choose from one of our great varieties
Freshly made sandwiches Ham & Cheddar Turkey & Cheddar
Freshly made sandwich toasted to perfection with Kerry gold butter
Freshly cut variety of fruit
Hand made, vanilla yogurt, fresh cut strawberries and blueberries, honey granola
Fresh spinach, fresh cut strawberries & blueberries, sliced almonds, feta cheese, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Freshly chopped greens, grape tomatoes, freshly chopped Turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
Plain or Green Chile Bagel toasted with cream cheese
A Moka Joes exclusive. Hand crafted with oats , peanut butter mini M&Ms and chocolate chips