Espresso

Latte Large
$6.00

Moka Joe’s Signature espresso double shot blended with milk of choice -single estate -locally micro-roasted

Latte Small
$4.00

Moka Joe’s signature espresso single shot blended with milk of choice. - single estate - locally micro-roasted

Latte Iced
$6.00

Moka Joe’s signature double shot espresso blended with ice and choice of milk

Americano Large
$5.00

Moka Joe’s signature espresso double shot with hot water.

Americano Small
$3.00

Moka Joe’s signature espresso single shot with water -single estate -locally micro-roasted

Latte Large Chai
$6.00

Moka Joe’s Organic signature chai tea blended with milk of choice

Latte Small Chai
$4.00

Moka Joe’s signature Organic Chai Tea blended with milk of choice

Latte Large Dirty Chai
$7.00

Moka Joe’s signature Organic Chai Tea with a single shot of espresso blended with milk of choice.

Latte Small Chai Dirty
$5.00

Moka Joe’s Signature Organic Chai Tea with single shot espresso blended with milk of choice

Coffee Large House Brew
$3.00

Moka Joe’s signature single estate organic drip coffee

Coffee Small House Brew
$2.00

Moka Joe’s signature single estate, locally micro-roasted, 100% Organic drip coffee

Syrup Shot
$0.50

Add a shot of any syrup

Cold Brew
$4.00

Moka Joe’s Signature Organic 24 steep cold brew

MCT Latte Large
$7.00

Moka Joe’s Signature double shot espresso blended with our private label MCT Oil (medium chain triglyceride) the coffee that gives your body instant access to the caffeine

MCT Latte Small
$5.00
Espresso Single Shot
$1.50

Moka Joe’s signature single shot espresso

Espresso Double Shot
$2.50

Moka Joes Signature Double Shot Espresso

CBD Shot
$1.00

Food

Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Two eggs scrambled, with hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese , choice of bacon or sausage. Choice of red or green chili

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
$5.00

Green chile and cheese bagel, egg over easy, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon or sausage

Pastry’s- Assorted
$4.00

Fresh Variety of hand crafted goodness freshly baked to perfection.

Scones
$4.00

Moka Joe’s signature, Freshly Baked scones , choose from one of our great varieties

Sandwich
$4.00

Freshly made sandwiches Ham & Cheddar Turkey & Cheddar

Sandwich- Hot Toasted
$5.00

Freshly made sandwich toasted to perfection with Kerry gold butter

Fruit - Fresh Cut
$4.00

Freshly cut variety of fruit

Yogurt Parfait
$4.00

Hand made, vanilla yogurt, fresh cut strawberries and blueberries, honey granola

Salad Spinach
$5.00

Fresh spinach, fresh cut strawberries & blueberries, sliced almonds, feta cheese, dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Chef Salad
$5.00

Freshly chopped greens, grape tomatoes, freshly chopped Turkey, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Banana Bread
$1.50
Pumpkin Bread
$1.50
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.00

Plain or Green Chile Bagel toasted with cream cheese

Gluten Free Monster Cookie
$1.50

A Moka Joes exclusive. Hand crafted with oats , peanut butter mini M&Ms and chocolate chips

Retail Items

Chile Pods
$7.00
Chile Powder
$4.00
Chile Crushed
$4.00
Pinto Beans 5 pound
$10.00
Pinto Beans 2 pound
$5.00
Green Chile Young Guns
$10.00
Red Chile Sauce Young Guns
$6.00
Stacy’s Pita Chips
$1.00
Coffee Bag Retail 12oz.
$12.99
Boulder Canyon Chips
$1.00
MCT Oil Next Level
$10.00
Red/Green Chile Chips
$4.00
Beef Jerky
$5.00
Protein Bars
$2.00
Pistachios
$1.00
Honey Local Tony’s
$10.00
Pickle / Apple Chips
$2.00
Biscotti
$1.00
Seneca Apple Chips Dried
$3.00
Lemon / Gluten Free boxed Cookies
$4.00
Chocolate Bar
$2.00
Large Gift Basket
$25.00
Small Gift Basket
$20.00

Drinks Non Coffee

Iced Tea - Sweetened
$3.00
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
$3.00
Juices Welches
$1.50
Coke
$2.00
Sodas Route 66
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Energy Drink Beyond Energy
$2.00
Italian Soda
$3.00