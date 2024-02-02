Moke’s Bread & Breakfast Kailua
LILIKOI PANCAKES / FRENCH TOAST
- Lilikoi Pancakes (2pc)$12.95
Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Two pieces of pancakes
- Lilikoi Pancakes (3pc)$13.95
Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Three pieces of pancakes
- Banana Pancakes (2pc)$11.95
Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancakes
- Banana Pancakes (3pc)$12.95
Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes
- French Toast$9.95
Aunty Harriett's french toast. Two pieces of homemade white bread. Served with maple syrup and butter
- Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.50
For the keiki! Our homemade pancake shaped like Mickey Mouse. Served with maple syrup and butter
- Pancakes (2pc) Plain$10.95
Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancake
- Pancakes (3pc) Plain$11.95
Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes
- One Lilikoi Pancake$6.95
- One Banana Pancake$6.50
- One Pancake$5.95
- Half French Toast$5.95
LOCO MOCOS & SECRET MENU
- Loco Moco$15.95
Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! 5oz homemade ground beef patty served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy
- Loco Moke (Ribeye Steak)$21.95
Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! This is our take on the classic: 7oz hand cut ribeye steak, served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy
- BIG KAT MOCO$33.00
The Big Kat is not for the faint of heart! 7oz hand cut ribeye steak over a bed of rice. Topped with both corned beef hash and Portuguese sausage. Two eggs any style and smothered in brown gravy. Good night!
- The Jeff$18.95
Hash browns filled with bacon, ham, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, and cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and brown gravy. Served with fried rice
- Jazzy Jeff$21.95
Hash browns filled with everything from a Philly cheesesteak! Stuffed with sliced rib eye, bell pepper, onion, and cheese. Topped with gravy and served with fried rice
- Montecristo$17.00
French toast sandwich filled with ham, bacon, eggs, and swiss cheese
- Chili Moco$16.95
CHEF SPECIALTIES
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$16.50
Corned beef brisket diced and formed into a delicious patty with potato and green onion. Served with two eggs any style, rice or hash browns, and one slice of toast
- Rib Eye Steak & Eggs$21.50
7oz hand cut ribeye steak. Served with two eggs any style, rice or hash browns, and your choice of toast
- Ham Benedict$16.50
- Canadian Bacon Benedict$16.50
- Florentine Benedict$16.50
- Kalua Pig Benedict$16.50
FARM FRESH OMELETS
CLASSIC BREAKFASTS
SUNRISE SPECIALS
SANDWICHES
- Classic Reuben$14.95
Thinly sliced brisket served on our homemade dark rye bread. Topped with sauerkraut, thousand island, and Swiss cheese. Served with green salad or potato chips
- Tuna Melt$14.95
- Mahi Sandwich$15.95
Pan roasted mahi with onion, tomato, and sprouts. Served on ciabatta with tartar sauce. Served with green salad or potato chips
LUNCH SALADS
SIDES
- Side Bacon$7.50
Four pieces of meat
- Side Link Sausage$7.50
Four pieces of meat
- Side Portuguese Sausage$7.50
Four pieces of meat
- Side Ham$7.50
4oz of our house cut ham
- Side Burger$6.00
5oz hamburger patty
- Side Corned Beef Hash$7.95
5oz patty of corned beef hash
- Side Ribeye$11.00
7oz house cut ribeye a la carte
- Side Hash Browns$3.75
Side of shredded potatoes cooked in vegetable oil
- Oatmeal$5.95
- Muffin$3.95
- Grilled Muffin$4.45
- Biscuit$3.75
- Grilled Biscuit$4.25
- Full Fried Rice$7.50
- Half Fried Rice$2.95
- Side Rice$1.95
- Side Brown Rice$2.00
- Side One Egg$2.50
- Side Two Eggs$5.00
- Side Three Eggs$7.50
- Side Lilikoi$2.00
- Side Special Sauce$3.00
- ADD CHEESE$1.00
- Side Gravy$2.00
- Side Homefries$4.50
- Side Toast$2.50
- Slice Toast$1.50
- Papaya$3.50
- Side Greens$2.50
- Side Chips$2.50
- One Taco$5.95
- Side Avocado$3.50
- Side Banana$2.00
- Side Tomato$3.00
- Loaf Bread$6.00
- Fruit Cup$6.95