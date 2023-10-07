ALL DAY MENU

Bacon

$14.95

HOMESTYLE

Your choice of meat served with two eggs any style, rice or hash browns, and also one slice of our homemade toast

$14.95

Links

$14.95

Port

$14.95
Ham

$14.95

SUNRISE

Your choice of our homemade pancakes, honey butter biscuit, or one slice of french toast. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

SUN 1

$14.95

SUN 2

$14.95

SUN 3

$14.95

Wake Up Special

$5.95

Our Wake Up Special is an Amazing deal!!! Only available from 730am to 9am on Weekdays! Two pancakes, one egg, and two pieces of meat for $5.95

SPECIALTIES

Corned Beef

$16.50

Corned beef brisket diced and formed into a delicious patty with potato and green onion. Served with two eggs any style, rice or hash browns, and one slice of toast

Rib Eye

$21.50

7oz hand cut ribeye steak. Served with two eggs any style, rice or hash browns, and your choice of toast

MOCOS & SECRET MENU

Loco Moco

$15.95

Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! 5oz homemade ground beef patty served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy

Loco Moke

$21.95

Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! This is our take on the classic: 7oz hand cut ribeye steak, served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy

BIG KAT MOCO

$29.95

The Big Kat is not for the faint of heart! 7oz hand cut ribeye steak over a bed of rice. Topped with both corned beef hash and Portuguese sausage. Two eggs any style and smothered in brown gravy. Good night!

Local Chorizo Tacos

$14.95

Locally sourced Hawaiian beef marinated in chorizo spices by our good friends at The Local General Store. The chorizo is scrambled with egg, sweet potato, and cheese. Topped with avocado crema and served with mango salsa. Two tacos served with cilantro rice

The Jeff

$18.95

Hash browns filled with bacon, ham, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, and cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and brown gravy. Served with fried rice

Jazzy Jeff

$21.95

Hash browns filled with everything from a Philly cheesesteak! Stuffed with sliced rib eye, bell pepper, onion, and cheese. Topped with gravy and served with fried rice

Montecristo

$17.00

French toast sandwich filled with ham, bacon, eggs, and swiss cheese

Surf & Turf

$23.95

7oz ribeye steak served with garlic shrimp, garlic rice, and a tossed green salad

PANCAKES / FR TST

Short Lilikoi

$12.95

Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Two pieces of pancakes

Full Lilikoi

$13.95

Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Three pieces of pancakes

Short Banana

$11.95

Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancakes

Full Banana

$12.95

Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes

Short Special

$13.95

Full Special

$14.95

French Toast

$9.95

Aunty Harriett's french toast. Two pieces of homemade white bread. Served with maple syrup and butter

Mickey Mouse

$6.50

For the keiki! Our homemade pancake shaped like Mickey Mouse. Served with maple syrup and butter

One Cake

$5.50

One piece of our homemade pancake. Served with maple syrup and butter

One Lilikoi

$6.50

One piece of our homemade pancake. Topped with our amazing passion fruit sauce

One Banana

$5.95

One piece of our homemade pancake. Filled with sliced banana and served with maple syrup and butter

One Special

$7.00

Half French Toast

$5.95

Aunty Harriett's french toast. One piece of homemade white bread. Served with maple syrup and butter

Short Stack

$10.95

Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancake

Full Stack

$11.95

Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes

OMELETS

All omelets are three eggs and served with your choice of hash browns, rice, or toast Stuffed hash browns are eggless and served with your choice of rice or toast

Moke Nui

$16.95

Mokapu

$16.95

Koolau

$16.95

Denver

$16.95

Veggie

$16.95

Frittata

$16.95

Stuffed Moke Nui

$16.95

Stuffed Mokapu

$16.95

Stuffed Koolau

$16.95

Stuffed Denver

$16.95

Stuffed Veggie

$16.95

Stuffed Frittata

$16.95

Chorizo Omelet

$16.95

Stuffed Chorizo

$16.95

LUNCH

All sandwiches are served with your choice of a tossed green salad or potato chips

Reuben

$14.95

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$17.95

Veggie Sandwich

$15.95

SALADS

All salads served with our house made papaya seed vinaigrette

Smoked Ahi Salad

$14.95

Avocado Salad

$14.95

Strawberry Salad

$15.95

Spinach Salad

$16.95

A LA CARTE

Side Bacon

$7.50

Four pieces of meat

Side Link Sausage

$7.50

Four pieces of meat

Side Portuguese Sausage

$7.50

Four pieces of meat

Side Ham

$7.50

4oz of our house cut ham

Side Burger

$6.00

5oz hamburger patty

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

5oz patty of corned beef hash

Side Ribeye

$11.00

7oz house cut ribeye a la carte

Side Hash Browns

$3.75

Side of shredded potatoes cooked in vegetable oil

Oatmeal

$5.95

Muffin

$3.95

Grilled Muffin

$4.45

Biscuit

$3.75

Grilled Biscuit

$4.25

Full Fried Rice

$7.50

Half Fried Rice

$2.95

Side Rice

$1.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Three Eggs

$7.50

Side Lilikoi

$2.00

Side Special Sauce

$3.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Homefries

$4.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Slice Toast

$1.50

Papaya

$3.50

Side Greens

$2.50

Side Chips

$2.50

One Taco

$5.95

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Banana

$2.00

Side Tomato

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Moke's Coffee

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

POG

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Coke

$1.95

Diet

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Childs Drink

$1.50

RETAIL

Moke's Coffee 7oz

$11.95

Lanikai Coffee 7oz

$22.00

Moke's Shirt

$18.00

Moke's Mug

$9.95