Moke's Bread and Breakfast Kaimuki
ALL DAY MENU
HOMESTYLE
SUNRISE
SPECIALTIES
MOCOS & SECRET MENU
Loco Moco
Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! 5oz homemade ground beef patty served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy
Loco Moke
Loco Moco is an iconic local dish! This is our take on the classic: 7oz hand cut ribeye steak, served over a bed of rice, topped with two eggs, and smothered in brown gravy
BIG KAT MOCO
The Big Kat is not for the faint of heart! 7oz hand cut ribeye steak over a bed of rice. Topped with both corned beef hash and Portuguese sausage. Two eggs any style and smothered in brown gravy. Good night!
Local Chorizo Tacos
Locally sourced Hawaiian beef marinated in chorizo spices by our good friends at The Local General Store. The chorizo is scrambled with egg, sweet potato, and cheese. Topped with avocado crema and served with mango salsa. Two tacos served with cilantro rice
The Jeff
Hash browns filled with bacon, ham, spinach, mushroom, tomato, onion, and cheese. Topped with two eggs any style and brown gravy. Served with fried rice
Jazzy Jeff
Hash browns filled with everything from a Philly cheesesteak! Stuffed with sliced rib eye, bell pepper, onion, and cheese. Topped with gravy and served with fried rice
Montecristo
French toast sandwich filled with ham, bacon, eggs, and swiss cheese
Surf & Turf
7oz ribeye steak served with garlic shrimp, garlic rice, and a tossed green salad
PANCAKES / FR TST
Short Lilikoi
Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Two pieces of pancakes
Full Lilikoi
Our homemade pancakes topped with an amazing passion fruit sauce. Three pieces of pancakes
Short Banana
Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancakes
Full Banana
Homemade pancakes filled with slices of fresh banana and served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes
Short Special
Full Special
French Toast
Aunty Harriett's french toast. Two pieces of homemade white bread. Served with maple syrup and butter
Mickey Mouse
For the keiki! Our homemade pancake shaped like Mickey Mouse. Served with maple syrup and butter
One Cake
One piece of our homemade pancake. Served with maple syrup and butter
One Lilikoi
One piece of our homemade pancake. Topped with our amazing passion fruit sauce
One Banana
One piece of our homemade pancake. Filled with sliced banana and served with maple syrup and butter
One Special
Half French Toast
Aunty Harriett's french toast. One piece of homemade white bread. Served with maple syrup and butter
Short Stack
Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Two pieces of pancake
Full Stack
Our homemade pancakes served with maple syrup and butter. Three pieces of pancakes
OMELETS
LUNCH
SALADS
A LA CARTE
Side Bacon
Four pieces of meat
Side Link Sausage
Four pieces of meat
Side Portuguese Sausage
Four pieces of meat
Side Ham
4oz of our house cut ham
Side Burger
5oz hamburger patty
Side Corned Beef Hash
5oz patty of corned beef hash
Side Ribeye
7oz house cut ribeye a la carte
Side Hash Browns
Side of shredded potatoes cooked in vegetable oil