Molé Mexican Bar & Grill - UES 1735 2nd Avenue
ALL-DAY MENU
PARA EMPEZAR
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.
QUESADILLA
Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream.
GUACAMOLE
Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.
CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche-cocktail with our signature citrus sauce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top. Served with chips.
TAQUITOS CON GUACAMOLE
(2) Two crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and filled with potato-chorizo; topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
ELOTE ASADO
(2) Two fired-roasted corn spread with mayo and sprinkled with Cotija cheese.
EMPANADAS
(2) Two corn dough turn overs filled with cheese and your choice; salsa and sour cream on the side.
ENSALADAS / SOUPS
AVO-SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp over mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, cucumbers and tortilla strips. Served with creamy-avocado dressing.
ENSALADA MIXTA
Mixed field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots and onions.
TACO SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a crispy flour tortilla basket.
BURRITO BOWL
Black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese and your choice of protein or veggies. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.
SOPA DE TORTILLA
Traditional Mexican soup, with a crispy tortilla strips in a tomato broth, garnished with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado. Optional shredded chicken.
POZOLE SOUP
Hearty hominy corn and pork stew, on the side avocado, lettuce, radishes, limes, oregano, chili powder and corn chips.
ESPECIALIDAD DE LA CASA
CHILES RELLENOS
(2) Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with fresh firm cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce. Served with rice & bean, tortillas.
BISTECK A LA MEXICANA
Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro. With rice & beans, tortillas.
CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA
Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro. With rice & beans, tortillas.
CARNITAS
Traditional dish from Michoacán, México. Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde on the side. With rice & beans, tortillas.
CARNE ASADA
Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.
DE LA TAQUERIA
FLAUTAS DORADAS
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
TACOS AL PASTOR
(3) Soft tacos on blue corn tortillas with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
TACOS "TACO TACO"
(3) Tacos with our local famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.
TACOS DE ARRACHERA
Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.
BAJA STYLE TACOS
Three tacos on blue corn tortillas, with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado. With chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.
HARD SHELL TACOS
(2) Hard shell tacos with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo. NO RICE & NO BEANS.
SOFT TACOS
(2) Soft corn tortilla with your choice and garnished with onions and cilantro, with salsa on the side. NO RICE & NO BEANS.
BURRITOS & MORE
BURRITO
Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, refried beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
BURRITO BOWL
Black beans, rice, lettuce, cheese and your choice of protein or veggies. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.
BURRITO ENCHILADO
Large flour tortilla crisped on the grill and filled with rice, beans and your choice of filling, then smothered with our traditional enchiladas sauce and topped with melted cheese.
CHIMICHANGA
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side. Choices: shredded chicken or beef, ground beef or cheese.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO
(3) Chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. Contain nuts.
ENCHILADAS
Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
SIZZLING FAJITAS
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
GRILLED STEAK FAJITA
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
VEGGIE FAJITA
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
MIXED FAJITA
SIDES
SIDE JALAPEÑO
SIDE TORTILLAS
Side of tortillas.
SIDE SOUR CREAM 4 oz
Side of sour cream (2 oz).
SIDE CHEESE
Side of cheese (4oz).
SIDE SALSA 4oz
Side of salsa (2 oz).
SIDE SWEET PLANTAINS
Fried sweet platains.
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
French fries, spicy or regular.
SIDE BLACK BEANS
Side of black beans (4 oz).