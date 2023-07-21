Popular Items

Fresh Guacamole

$16.00

Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$30.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

ALL DAY MENU

PARA EMPEZAR

ENTRADAS / APPETIZERS
Fresh Guacamole

$16.00

Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.

Nachos Supreme

$20.00

Our housemade tortilla chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, refried beans and guacamole.

Ceviche de Camarón

$20.00

Mexico City style shrimp ceviche with our signature citrus sauce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top; served with chips. Mild Spicy.

Taquitos with Guacamole

$17.00

(2) Crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and stuffed with a classic potato-chorizo filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream on the side.

Empanadas

$14.00

(2) Traditional corn dough empanadas with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo on the side.

Elote Asado

$15.00

(2) Grilled fresh corn on the cob with mayo, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.

Quesadilla

$14.00

Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

ENSALADAS / SOUPS

Avo-Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Grilled shrimp over mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, cucumbers and tortilla strips. Served with avocado dressing.

Taco Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a crispy tortilla basket.

Burrito Bowl

$21.00

Deconstructed all-time-favorite burrito fillings. Your choice of protein or veggies, rice, black beans, cheese & lettuce. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.

MIXED SALAD

$17.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$15.00

Traditional Mexican soup, with a crispy tortilla strips in a tomato broth, garnished with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado. Optional shredded chicken.

ESPECIALIDAD DE LA CASA

ESPECIALIDADES / HOUSE SPECIALITIES
Carne Asada

$30.00

Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.

Bisteck a la Mexicana

$30.00

Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$30.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.

Chiles Rellenos

$28.00

(2) Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.

Carnitas

$28.00

Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortillas on the side. Traditional dish from Michoacán, México.

DE LA TAQUERIA

TACOS, & BURRITOS & MORES
Tacos de Arrachera

$30.00

Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.

Baja Style Tacos

$29.00

Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.

Tacos al Pastor

$29.00

(3) Soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.

Tacos "Taco Taco"

$29.00

(3) Tacos with our famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.

Flautas Doradas

$22.00

Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.

Tacos Tradicionales

$14.00

(2) Soft corn tortilla with your choice and garnished with onions and cilantro, with salsa on the side. NO rice or beans.

Taco Americano

$14.00

(2) Hard shell tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese & sour cream. NO RICE, NO BEANS.

BURRITOS & MORE

Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with rice, refried beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.

Burrito Bowl

$21.00

Deconstructed all-time-favorite burrito fillings. Your choice of protein or veggies, rice, black beans, cheese & lettuce. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.

Burrito Enchilado

$20.00

Large flour tortilla crisped on the grill and filled with rice, beans and your choice of filling, then smothered with our traditional enchiladas sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Chimichanga

$19.00

Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO

$30.00

(3) Chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. Contain nuts.

ENCHILADAS

$22.00+

(2) Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

SIZZLING FAJITAS

OUR FAMOUS FAJITAS & DELICIOUS ENCHILADAS
Grilled Chicken Fajita

$30.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Steak Fajita

$32.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$32.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Veggie Fajita

$29.00

Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

SIDES

Side Rice

$5.00

Steamed seasoned rice (4 oz).

Side Refried Beans

$5.00

Side of refried pinto beans (4 oz).

Side Black Beans

$5.00

Side of black beans (4 oz).

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fresh homemade crispy tortilla chips with salsa.

Side Homemade Chips

$3.00

Crispy tortilla chips.

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Sife of our delicious guacamole (2 oz).

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side sliced avocado.

Side French Fries

$8.00

French fries, spicy or regular.

Side Fried Plantains

$8.00

Fried sweet platains.

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side of cheese (4oz).

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of sour cream (2 oz).

Side Jalapeño

$3.00

Side of sliced jalapeño (2 oz).

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side of salsa (2 oz).

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side of tortillas.

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$12.00

Our house-made spongy and milk-drenched cake will have you saying, "Holy Móle!"

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$12.00

Moist callebaut Chocolate Cake with Luscious kahlua Mousse.

FLAN

$11.00

An authentic caramel custard, made in house and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

NA BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS (Non Alcoholic)

Soda Cans

$3.50

MEXICAN SODAS

$5.00

Jarritos, made with natural flavors

AGUAS FRESCAS

$5.00

Fresh homemade drinks (16 oz).

SPARKLING WATER - SAN PELLEGRINO

$9.00

JUICES

$4.50