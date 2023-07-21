Molé Mexican Bar & Grill - West Village 57 Jane Street
Popular Items
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.
Quesadilla
Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
ALL DAY MENU
PARA EMPEZAR
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made to order, served with daily homemade chips and salsa.
Nachos Supreme
Our housemade tortilla chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, refried beans and guacamole.
Ceviche de Camarón
Mexico City style shrimp ceviche with our signature citrus sauce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado on top; served with chips. Mild Spicy.
Taquitos with Guacamole
(2) Crispy corn tortilla tacos, rolled and stuffed with a classic potato-chorizo filling. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream on the side.
Empanadas
(2) Traditional corn dough empanadas with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with sour cream, salsa and pico de gallo on the side.
Elote Asado
(2) Grilled fresh corn on the cob with mayo, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder.
Quesadilla
Crispy on the grill, large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
ENSALADAS / SOUPS
Avo-Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over mixed greens, grilled corn, avocado, cucumbers and tortilla strips. Served with avocado dressing.
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, tomatoes, carrots, onions and sliced avocado. Served in a crispy tortilla basket.
Burrito Bowl
Deconstructed all-time-favorite burrito fillings. Your choice of protein or veggies, rice, black beans, cheese & lettuce. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.
MIXED SALAD
SOPA DE TORTILLA
Traditional Mexican soup, with a crispy tortilla strips in a tomato broth, garnished with sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado. Optional shredded chicken.
ESPECIALIDAD DE LA CASA
Carne Asada
Marinated and grilled hanger steak served with a cheese enchilada, charred baby onions and guacamole, with blue corn tortillas.
Bisteck a la Mexicana
Strips of hanger steak sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp sautéed with fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro.
Chiles Rellenos
(2) Fire-roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and covered with our house fire-roasted tomato sauce.
Carnitas
Chunks of pork confit slow cooked in citrus juices, served with pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortillas on the side. Traditional dish from Michoacán, México.
DE LA TAQUERIA
Tacos de Arrachera
Three tacos with our marinated and grilled hanger steak, garnished with onions and cilantro, served with guacamole, charro style beans, chipotle salsa and charred baby onions.
Baja Style Tacos
Three tacos filled with your choice of shrimp or fish, grilled or fried, lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced avocado on blue corn tortilla. Served with chipotle and jalapeño dipping sauces.
Tacos al Pastor
(3) Soft tacos with adobo marinated pork and grilled pineapple, garnished with onions and cilantro. Served with beans, guacamole and chipotle salsa.
Tacos "Taco Taco"
(3) Tacos with our famous chipotle pork strips, sautéed with fresh cabbage. Served with guacamole, "charro" style beans and charred onions.
Flautas Doradas
Three rolled crispy tacos stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese.
Tacos Tradicionales
(2) Soft corn tortilla with your choice and garnished with onions and cilantro, with salsa on the side. NO rice or beans.
Taco Americano
(2) Hard shell tortilla with ground beef, lettuce, cheese & sour cream. NO RICE, NO BEANS.
BURRITOS & MORE
Burrito
Stuffed with rice, refried beans and your choice of protein. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Burrito Bowl
Deconstructed all-time-favorite burrito fillings. Your choice of protein or veggies, rice, black beans, cheese & lettuce. Served with pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream on the side.
Burrito Enchilado
Large flour tortilla crisped on the grill and filled with rice, beans and your choice of filling, then smothered with our traditional enchiladas sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Chimichanga
Crispy burrito topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and salsa verde on the side.
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE POBLANO
(3) Chicken enchiladas smothered in our signature artisanal-homemade Mole Poblano sauce, covered with melted cheese, sesame seeds and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans. Contain nuts.
ENCHILADAS
(2) Soft corn tortillas smothered with our house-made green or red enchilada sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Steak Fajita
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Fajita
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
SIDES
Side Rice
Steamed seasoned rice (4 oz).
Side Refried Beans
Side of refried pinto beans (4 oz).
Side Black Beans
Side of black beans (4 oz).
Side Chips and Salsa
Fresh homemade crispy tortilla chips with salsa.
Side Homemade Chips
Crispy tortilla chips.
Side Guacamole
Sife of our delicious guacamole (2 oz).
Side Avocado
Side sliced avocado.
Side French Fries
French fries, spicy or regular.
Side Fried Plantains
Fried sweet platains.
Side Cheese
Side of cheese (4oz).
Side Sour Cream
Side of sour cream (2 oz).
Side Jalapeño
Side of sliced jalapeño (2 oz).
Side Salsa
Side of salsa (2 oz).
Side Tortillas
Side of tortillas.