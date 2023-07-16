Molly's Mountain Pies 4025 Tutt Boulevard
Pizza
The 14er
This gargantuan pie is fully loaded with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Olive Medley, Sliced Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Basil, and our signature Parm/Cheddar cheese.
Mile Hi Meat
House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon
Garden of the Gods
Our version of a Veggie Pie with Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, and Black Olives.
Base Camp
Our Supreme Pizza with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes
Paradise Cove
Our Hawaian Pie with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, and Parm/Cheddar Cheese.
Buffalo Bill
Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions, Parm/Cheddar Cheese, with White American Cheese as the Base and drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce
Wild West-o Pesto
House Made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Parm/Cheddar Cheese
Royal Gorge
Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and White American Cheese as the base
The Magpie
Molly's version of the classic Margarita Pizza - House Made Marinara, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese
The Trailblazer - BYO Pizza
You Decide - Choose your sauce, choose your toppings! Stick to the basic cheese pizza, or take yourself on a Mountain Pie adventure!
Sandwiches
Molly's Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Olive Medley, Provolone Cheese, Italian Seasoning
Molly's Meatball
House Made Marinara, Meatballs, Provolone, Italian Seasoning, Parmesan
Molly's Cheesesteak
Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, White American Cheese
Molly's Chicken Bacon Ranch
House Made Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Provolone
Molly's Chicken Pesto
House Made Pesto, Fresh Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Parmesan
The Trailblazer - BYO Sandwich
You Decide - Choose your sauce, choose your toppings! Stick to the basics, or take yourself on a Mountain Pie adventure!
Salads
Molly's Caesar
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, House Made Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, House Made Caesar Dressing.
Dog House Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Olive Medley, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, House Made Vinaigrette
The Trailblazer - BYO Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce and up to 5 toppings of your choice and your choice of house made dressing, additional toppings extra
Wings
Sides
Molly's Cheesebread
topped with a blend of mozzarella and our cheddar/parm, italian seasoning, and served with a side of house made marinara
Garlic Nugs
10 house made dough balls, baked to perfection and tossed in our house made garlic parm sauce, served with a side of marinara
Cinna Nugs
10 house made dough balls baked to perfection and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with side of honey