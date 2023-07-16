Pizza

The 14er

$20.00+

This gargantuan pie is fully loaded with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Olive Medley, Sliced Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic, Basil, and our signature Parm/Cheddar cheese.

Mile Hi Meat

$18.00+

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon

Garden of the Gods

$18.00+

Our version of a Veggie Pie with Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Basil, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, and Black Olives.

Base Camp

$18.00+

Our Supreme Pizza with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

Paradise Cove

$18.00+

Our Hawaian Pie with House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Fresh Pineapple, and Parm/Cheddar Cheese.

Buffalo Bill

$18.00+

Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions, Parm/Cheddar Cheese, with White American Cheese as the Base and drizzled with our House Made Hot Sauce

Wild West-o Pesto

$18.00+

House Made Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Parm/Cheddar Cheese

Royal Gorge

$18.00+

Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms and White American Cheese as the base

The Magpie

$18.00+

Molly's version of the classic Margarita Pizza - House Made Marinara, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese

The Trailblazer - BYO Pizza

$13.00+

You Decide - Choose your sauce, choose your toppings! Stick to the basic cheese pizza, or take yourself on a Mountain Pie adventure!

Sandwiches

Molly's Italian

$11.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Sliced Tomatoes, Olive Medley, Provolone Cheese, Italian Seasoning

Molly's Meatball

$11.00Out of stock

House Made Marinara, Meatballs, Provolone, Italian Seasoning, Parmesan

Molly's Cheesesteak

$11.00

Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, White American Cheese

Molly's Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

House Made Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Provolone

Molly's Chicken Pesto

$11.00

House Made Pesto, Fresh Spinach, Chicken, Tomatoes, Provolone, Parmesan

The Trailblazer - BYO Sandwich

$7.00

You Decide - Choose your sauce, choose your toppings! Stick to the basics, or take yourself on a Mountain Pie adventure!

Salads

Molly's Caesar

$8.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, House Made Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, House Made Caesar Dressing.

Dog House Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Olive Medley, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Mozzarella, House Made Vinaigrette

The Trailblazer - BYO Salad

$4.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce and up to 5 toppings of your choice and your choice of house made dressing, additional toppings extra

Wings

Bone-In

$9.00

6 Traditional Bone-In Wings tossed in your choice of house made sauce, served with a side of ranch

Boneless

$6.00

6 piece order of Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of house made sauce, served with a side of ranch

Sides

Molly's Cheesebread

$9.00

topped with a blend of mozzarella and our cheddar/parm, italian seasoning, and served with a side of house made marinara

Garlic Nugs

$7.00

10 house made dough balls, baked to perfection and tossed in our house made garlic parm sauce, served with a side of marinara

Cinna Nugs

$7.00

10 house made dough balls baked to perfection and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with side of honey

Coke Products

2 Liter

$4.50Out of stock

12 oz Can

$1.50Out of stock

Extras

Dip Cups

$1.00

Paper Products

Side Toppings