Molly's Rise and Shine 2368 Magazine St
Popular Items
Food
Main
Chicken Biscuit
spicy hot chicken on our house-made tangy biscuit with mayo and honey butter***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Biscuit Sammie
sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, mayo and pickled peppers on our house-made tangy biscuits (can be made vegetarian by selecting 'no meat' as a modifier)***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***
McMuffin
sage pork patties, hashbrown, griddle onions, american cheese, and heinz ketchup on liz's english muffin***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***
Ham Plate
Benton's country ham, cheese puffs, Via's Mom's hot mustard, house pickles, red onions, greens and a jammy egg.
Carrot Yogurt
nini’s granola, fruit, other fun stuff, carrot marmalade, lemon zest, mint (gluten free, granola has almonds) ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Ceasar Salad
A biggo salad in a box, romaine, shredded parm, red onion, and our housemade dressing on the side with some hot-dog bun croutons in a bag
Biscuit and Gravy
tangiest biscuit in town, sausage gravy, order a large or a small ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Tamales
Coconut curry with onion, potatoes, corn, roasted red peppers, and poblanos. Some may find this curry a little spicy! (vegan and gluten free*** ) ***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***
Grits n Greens
Collard greens, grits, 2 poached eggs, salsa macha, peanuts, cilantro, lime and onion all served in a bowl ***PEANUT ALLERGY***
Crispy Rice Salad
SPICY!! puffed rice, cucumber, scallion, onion, cilantro, peanuts and jalapenos all tossed in a chili lime dressing. served with yogurt and scallion roti to dip! *shellfish and peanut allergy*
QUICHE
Sides/Pastries
Side Biscuit
the tangiest biscuits around, served hot with a side of butter and our homemade jam ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Side Eggs
Two eggs, your way ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
1 Egg
1 egg, your way ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Grits
the most creamy ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Greens
Savory, sweet, and bright these vegetarian collard greens are the perfect side. ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Bacon
Three thick pieces ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Sausage
2 sage pork patties ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Side Hash
2 fried hash browns ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***
Drinks
to go bev
OJ
We squeeze oranges every morning
Hot coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Chai
made with oat milk
Dirty Chai
made with oat milk