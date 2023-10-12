Popular Items

McMuffin

$8.00

sage pork patties, hashbrown, griddle onions, american cheese, and heinz ketchup on liz's english muffin***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***

Carrot Yogurt

$10.00

nini’s granola, fruit, other fun stuff, carrot marmalade, lemon zest, mint (gluten free, granola has almonds) ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Dirty Chai

$6.00

made with oat milk

Food

Main

Chicken Biscuit

$10.50

spicy hot chicken on our house-made tangy biscuit with mayo and honey butter***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Biscuit Sammie

$9.00

sausage, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, mayo and pickled peppers on our house-made tangy biscuits (can be made vegetarian by selecting 'no meat' as a modifier)***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***

McMuffin

$8.00

sage pork patties, hashbrown, griddle onions, american cheese, and heinz ketchup on liz's english muffin***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***

Ham Plate

$12.00

Benton's country ham, cheese puffs, Via's Mom's hot mustard, house pickles, red onions, greens and a jammy egg.

Carrot Yogurt

$10.00

nini’s granola, fruit, other fun stuff, carrot marmalade, lemon zest, mint (gluten free, granola has almonds) ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

A biggo salad in a box, romaine, shredded parm, red onion, and our housemade dressing on the side with some hot-dog bun croutons in a bag

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.00

tangiest biscuit in town, sausage gravy, order a large or a small ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Tamales

$8.00

Coconut curry with onion, potatoes, corn, roasted red peppers, and poblanos. Some may find this curry a little spicy! (vegan and gluten free*** ) ***15% service fee will be applied upon pick-up***

Grits n Greens

$13.50

Collard greens, grits, 2 poached eggs, salsa macha, peanuts, cilantro, lime and onion all served in a bowl ***PEANUT ALLERGY***

Crispy Rice Salad

$12.00

SPICY!! puffed rice, cucumber, scallion, onion, cilantro, peanuts and jalapenos all tossed in a chili lime dressing. served with yogurt and scallion roti to dip! *shellfish and peanut allergy*

QUICHE

$8.00

Sides/Pastries

Side Biscuit

$4.00

the tangiest biscuits around, served hot with a side of butter and our homemade jam ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Side Eggs

$4.00

Two eggs, your way ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

1 Egg

$2.00

1 egg, your way ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Grits

$4.00

the most creamy ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Greens

$4.00

Savory, sweet, and bright these vegetarian collard greens are the perfect side. ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Bacon

$4.00

Three thick pieces ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Sausage

$4.00

2 sage pork patties ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Side Hash

$4.00

2 fried hash browns ***15% service fee will be included upon pick up***

Drinks

to go bev

OJ

$4.50

We squeeze oranges every morning

Hot coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

made with oat milk

Dirty Chai

$6.00

made with oat milk

Iced Tea

$2.50

Celery Soda

$4.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

GUS

$3.50

Mtn Valley Spring

$3.00

Mtn Valley Sparkling

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Milk

$2.50

Cup of ice

Lemon Wedge

Iced Coffee COMP

Hit Coffee COMP

Pay-it-Forward

Pay it forward

PAY IT FORWARD

$8.00