Momiji
Soup/Salad
- Miso$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
- Asari Miso$5.00
manila clams, spinach, scallions & enoki mushroom
- Spicy King Crab Soup$21.00
king crab, onions, cilantro & habañero tobiko
- Asparagus Su Miso$8.00
blanched asparagus w/ miso vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$13.00
poached beets, arugula & shiso in lemon vinaigrette
- House Spring Mix$10.00
mixed greens, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in garlic ponzu soy
- Ohitashi Spinach$8.00
blanched spinach w/ choice of sesame dressing & bonito flakes or kombu dashi & bonito
- Sashimi Salad$24.00
Salmon, tuna, albacore & yellowtail sashimi tossed w/ avocado, onions, cherry tomatoes & spring greens in a spicy miso vinagirette
- Sunomono Salad$8.00
choice of Kani (snow crab), Hokkigai (surf clam), Ebi (shrimp), or Tako (octopus) over wakame & cucumber w/ sanbaizu
- Tofu Salad$13.00
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing ** Not vegetarian
- Tsukemono$9.00
assorted pickled vegetables
- Wakame Salad$11.00
wakame, suginori & kikurage w/ sesame oil & sanbaizu dressing
Appetizer/Grilled
- Asari Sakamushi$14.00
sake-steamed manila clams w/ sake ginger butter
- Flat Iron Steak$17.00
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
- Garlic Short Ribs$17.00
beef short ribs with garlic soy glaze, served w/ taro chips
- Grilled King Crab$27.00
king crab served w/ ponzu dipping sauce
- Kurobuta No Kakuni$15.00
braised pork shoulder, fried shishito, karashi,
- Mushroom Saute$14.00
shiitake, maitake, shimeiji & oyster mushrooms w/ asparagus sautéed batayaki style
- Special Kama$17.00
choice of hamachi, sake, sockeye salmon, or ivory salmon collar seasoned & grilled w/ garlic ponzu dressed wild greens
- Enoki Yaki$7.00
grilled enoki mushrooms on a bed of seaweed, w/ garlic ponzu
- Portabella Yaki$7.00
house-marinated grilled portabella mushroom
- Shishito Yaki$8.00
w/ sea salt & lemon
- Yasai Tem Zaru$12.00
chilled green tea soba noodle w/ seasonal vegetable tempura
Pan Fried/Fried
- Agedashi Tofu$9.00
fried tofu in house tempura sauce, topped w/ bonito flakes
- Anago Kab$15.00
sea eel, grilled & basted w/ sweet soy
- Black Cod Kasuzuke$19.00
marinated in sake kasu, served with saikyo sweet miso
- Chicken Karaage$13.00
tamari soy-sesame-mirin marinated, lightly fried
- Crispy Calamari$13.00
w/ cherry ponzu & wild greens in a creamy sweet chili dressing
- Ebi & Veg Tempura$16.00
w/ house tempura sauce
- Seafood Gyoza$12.00
homemade shrimp, scallop, & scallion dumplings served w/ a spicy ponzu sauce
- Halibut Cheeks$20.00
Halibut cheeks marinated in sea salt & honey, served over diced pear and portabella mushroom, topped w/ fried yamagobo
- Maitake No Tempura$8.00
tempura-fried maitake mushroom w/ green tea salt
- Panko Fried Oysters$12.00
Fried Japanese oysters w/ katsu sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$19.00
served w/ wild greens & ponzu sauce
- Spicy Ginger Chicken$14.00
chicken w/ sautéed veggies in spicy ginger sauce
- Spicy Ginger Tofu$12.00
fried tofu in ginger-chili sauce w/ sautéed veggies
- Spicy Tomato Tofu$12.00
fried tofu, tomato & okra with sweet & spicy sauce
Noodles
- Nabeyaki Udon$25.00
noodle soup w/ king crab, scallops, clams, shrimp tempura, chicken, kamaboko & vegetables
- Tempura Udon$20.00
noodle soup w/ shrimp, kamaboko & vegetables tempura
- Yakisoba$21.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
- Yakiudon$21.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ udon noodles & vegetables
Raw Bar
- Ankimo$16.00
Monkfish liver, scallions, tobiko, wasabi aioli & ponzu
- Momiji Ceviche$14.00
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
- Chirashi Bowl$34.00
assorted sashimi over sushi rice w/miso soup
- Donburi$20.00
Choice of Hamachi (yellowtail), Maguro (tuna), Sake (salmon), or Shiro Maguro (albacore) over sushi rice w/ pickled veggies
- Jalapeno Hamachi$18.00
Yellowtail sashimi, jalapeno, cilantro, tosaka & garlic paste w/ yuzu citrus ponzu
- King Crab Ceviche$25.00
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
- Momiji Sashimi$18.00
Two piece of each tuna, salmon, yellowtail & albacore sashimi
- Poke$15.00
Diced tuna or salmon tossed w/ onions & cucumber on a bed of wakame w/ 7-spice sesame soy
- Rainbow Tartare$17.00
Finely chopped tuna, yellowtail & salmon w/ shrimp, avocado, tobiko & scallions over sushi rice w/ wasabi aioli & spicy ponzu
- Salmon Sampler$13.80
1 piece nigiri of sockeye salmon, ivory salmon & Atlantic salmon belly
- SM Sashimi Omakase$50.00
14 pieces of chef selected sashimi
- SM Sushi Omakase$50.00
11 pieces of chef selected nigiri
- Octopus Carpaccio$16.00
Thinly sliced octopus sashimi, mustard soy & capers in a mignonette w/ wasabi aioli & 7-spice granita
- Tako Wasabi$8.00
Seasoned raw baby octopus in a wasabi marinade w/ scallions & grated ginger
- Temari Crispy Rice$14.00
crispy rice topped w/ choice of: -hotate (scallop), or uni (sea urchin) w/ salmon roe, avocado truffle oil & matcha sea salt -spicy tuna w/ tobiko, scallions, spicy aioli and soy glaze
- Usuzukuri$16.00
Choice of thinly sliced Sake (salmon) or Hamachi (yellowtail) in yuzu citrus ponzu w/ micro greens, jalapéno & tobiko
Sushi
- Aji Sushi$5.00Out of stock
Horse mackerel
- Amaebi Sushi$5.00
Sweet shrimp (Raw)
- Ebi Sushi$4.00
Shrimp (Cooked)
- Hamachi Sushi$4.00
Yellowtail
- Hokkigai Sushi$3.00
Surf clam
- Hotate Sushi$4.00
Scallop
- Ika Sushi$3.00
Squid
- Ikura Sushi$4.00
Salmon roe
- Inari Sushi$3.45
- Ivory Salmon Sushi$5.00
White king salmon
- Kani Sushi$4.00
Snow crab
- Kanpachi Sushi$5.00
Amberjack
- Maguro Sushi$4.00
Tuna
- Saba Sushi$4.00Out of stock
Cured mackerel
- Sake Sushi$4.00
Salmon
- Shima Aji Sushi$6.00Out of stock
White Trevally
- Shiro Maguro Sushi$4.00
Albacore
- Sockeye Sushi$5.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon
- Spicy Creamy Hotate$4.00
Chopped scallop w/mayo
- Tako Sushi$4.00
Octopus
- Tamago Sushi$3.00
Egg omelette
- Tarabagani Sushi$10.00
King crab
- Tobiko Sushi$4.00
Flying fish roe
- Chu-Toro Sushi$8.00Out of stock
Lightly marbled tuna belly
- Toro Sushi$10.00
Medium marbled tuna belly
- O-Toro Sushi$12.00Out of stock
Super fatty tuna belly
- Tsubugai Sushi$5.00Out of stock
Conch
- Unagi Sushi$5.00
Eel
- Uni Sushi$12.00Out of stock
Sea urchin
- Uzura Sushi$2.00
Quail Egg (great addition to Roe nigiris!)
Vegetarian Sushi
- Veggie Omakase$24.00
- Avocado/Cucumber Sushi$3.00
- Avocado Sushi$3.00
- Cucumber Sushi$3.00
- Enoki Sushi$3.00
Velvet Shank Mushroom
- Gourd Sushi$3.00
Kampyo
- Eggplant Sushi$3.00
Shibazuke
- Portabella Sushi$3.00
- Roasted Bell Pepper Sushi$3.00
- Seaweed Sushi$3.00
- Shiitake Sushi$3.00
- Takuan Sushi$3.00
- Burdock Root Sushi$3.00
Yamagobo
Sashimi
- Aji Half Set$12.00Out of stock
Horse mackerel (3 pieces)
- Aji Full Set$20.00Out of stock
Horse mackerel (6 pieces)
- Amaebi Half Set$12.00
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 3 pieces
- Amaebi Full Set$22.00
Sweet Shrimp (Raw) 6 pieces
- Ebi Half Set$10.00
Shrimp (Cooked) 3 pieces
- Ebi Full Set$18.00
Shrimp (Cooked) 6 pieces
- Hamachi Half Set$10.00
Yellowtail (3 pieces)
- Hamachi Full Set$18.00
Yellowtail (6 pieces)
- Hokkigai Half Set$8.00
Surf Clam (3 pieces)
- Hokkigai Full Set$14.00
Surf Clam (6 pieces)
- Hotate Half Set$10.00
Scallop (3 pieces)
- Hotate Full Set$18.00
Scallop (6 pieces)
- Ika Half Set$8.00
Squid (3 pieces)
- Ika Full Set$14.00
Squid (6 pieces)
- Ikura Half Set$10.00
Salmon roe (3 pieces)
- Ikura Full Set$18.00
Salmon roe (6 pieces)
- Ivory Salmon Half Set$14.95
White king salmon (3 pieces)
- Ivory Salmon Full Set$26.00
White king salmon (6 pieces)
- Kani Half Set$13.80
Snow crab (3 pieces)
- Kani Full Set$18.00
Snow crab (6 pieces)
- Kanpachi Half Set$11.00
Amberjack (3 pieces)
- Kanpachi Full Set$22.00
Amberjack (6 pieces)
- Maguro Half Set$10.00
Tuna (3 pieces)
- Maguro Full Set$18.00
Tuna (6 pieces)
- Saba Half Set$10.00Out of stock
Cured mackerel (3 pieces)
- Saba Full Set$18.00Out of stock
Cured mackerel (6 pieces)
- Sake Half Set$10.00
Salmon (3 pieces)
- Sake Full Set$18.00
Salmon (6 pieces)
- Shima Aji Half Set$14.00Out of stock
White Trevally (3 pieces)
- Shima Aji Full Set$24.00Out of stock
White Trevally (6 pieces)
- Shiro Maguro Half Set$10.00
Albacore (3 pieces)
- Shiro Maguro Full Set$18.00
Albacore (6 pieces)
- Sockeye Half Set$12.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon (3 pieces)
- Sockeye Full Set$22.00
Wild Sockeye Salmon (6 pieces)
- Tako Half Set$10.00
Octopus (3 pieces)
- Tako Full Set$18.00
Octopus (6 pieces)
- Tamago Half Set$8.00
Egg omelette (3 pieces)
- Tamago Full Set$14.00
Egg omelette (6 pieces)
- Tarabagani Half Set$22.00
King crab (3 pieces)
- Tarabagani Full Set$42.00
King crab (6 pieces)
- Tobiko Half Set$10.00
Flying fish roe (3 servings)
- Tobiko Full Set$18.00
Flying fish roe (6 servings)
- Chu-Toro Half Set$18.00Out of stock
Lightly marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
- Chu-Toro Full Set$32.00Out of stock
Lightly marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
- Toro Half Set$22.00
Medium marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
- Toro Full Set$40.00
Medium marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
- O-Toro Half Set$26.00Out of stock
Extra marbled tuna belly (3 pieces)
- O-Toro Full Set$48.00Out of stock
Extra marbled tuna belly (6 pieces)
- Unagi Half Set$12.00
Eel (3 pieces)
- Unagi Full Set$22.00
Eel (6 pieces)
- Uni Half Set$20.00Out of stock
Sea urchin (3 servings)
- Uni Full Set$36.00Out of stock
Sea urchin (6 servings)
Standard Rolls
- Avo/Cuke Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Bad Boy$16.00
(Fried) Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese & Snow Crab Mix w/ Spicy Aioli & Soy Glaze
- California Roll$11.00
Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds
- Crunchy Cali (Fried)$15.00
Snow Crab mix, Avocado, & Cream Cheese w/ Soy Glaze & Sweet Aioli
- Crunchy Seattle (Fried)$15.00
Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese roll w/ Soy Glaze and Sweet Aioli
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Futo Maki$10.00
Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)
- Natto Roll$7.00
Traditional Japanese fermented Soy bean
- Negi Hama Roll$8.00
- Negi Toro Roll$15.00
Chopped Fatty Tuna and Scallion
- Oshinko Roll$7.00
Pickled Daikon Radish
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber topped w/ sesame seeds
- Portabella Roll$7.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$10.00
Salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & soy glaze
- Seattle Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
- Spicy California Roll$11.00
Spicy snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
- Spider Roll$13.00
Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Ume Shiso Roll$7.00
Pickled plum paste & shiso leaf
- Unagi Roll$11.00
Eel, avocado, cucumber, seasame seeds & soy glaze
- Veggie Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
Specialty Rolls
- 007$21.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ salmon, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
- 12th Ave Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, tobiko & spicy mayo
- Angel Roll$24.00
creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ albacore, salmon & avocado
- Bird of Paradise$22.00
spicy yellowtail, soy paper, shibazuke, asparagus & cilantro, topped w/ sockeye salmon, white king salmon, Atlantic salmon, shishito pepper, lime & jalapeños
- Capitol Hill Roll$21.00
crab-mayo mix, avocado & cucumber, topped w/ seared salmon, green onion, tobiko, sweet mayo, sweet chili & soy glaze
- Casino Royale$21.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro & cucumber topped w/ yellowtail, lime, shishito peppers and jalapeño
- Caterpillar$21.00
eel & cucumber, topped w/ tobiko, avocado, soy glaze & sesame seeds
- Crunchy Lizard$22.00
shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese, topped w/ eel & soy galze
- Demon Slayer$24.00
Scallop, enoki, asparagus, cilantro & umi paste topped w/ Amberjack, roasted habanero & garlic ponzu
- El Diablo$24.00
shrimp tempura, shibazuke & asparagus, topped w/ seared red crab legs, pico de gallo & chipotle sauce
- Flaming Tuna$20.00
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ spicy yellowtail, black tobiko & spicy mayo
- Four Kings$27.00
creamy scallops & cilantro, w/ Atlantic salmon, sockeye salmon, white king salmon, smoked salmon and ikura
- Geisha Roll$22.00
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & avocado topped w/ salmon, mango, tobiko & habanero ponzu
- Gladiator$25.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, & spring mix topped w/ seared albacore belly, & dressed w/ spicy ginger ponzu & green onions
- Green Decadence$19.00
tempura green onion & asparagus topped w/ avocado, cherry tomatoes & sweet mayo
- Hotter Than Hell$22.00
spicy tuna, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, habañero tobiko, citrus-habañero truffle oil, green onions & sesame seeds
- Hottie Roll$21.00
spicy creamy scallops, cucumber & tobiko topped w/ salmon, avocado & spicy mayo
- King Ghidorah$27.00
Spicy snow crab mix, tempura scallions & avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, tempura unagi & scallions, w/ spicy aioli, sweet chili & soy glaze
- King of Fighters$23.00
snow crab legs, roasted bell pepper, portabella mushrooms, topped w/ sockeye salmon, albacore belly & tobiko, w/ ponzu sauce & chipotle mayo
- Knockout$22.00
spicy yellowtail, cilantro & shibazuke, topped w/ seared habañero -infused spicy crab mix
- Legend of Kaiju$22.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, tobiko & soy glaze
- Lucky Leprechaun$19.00
seasoned pickled veggies, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ mango, avocado & mango shiso sauce
- Madison Roll$23.00
creamy spicy salmon, shibazuke, takuan, wrapped w/ sockeye salmon, lime, cilantro, jalapeño & shishito peppers
- Mango Tango$20.00
mango, cilantro & bell peppers, topped w/ tuna & mango-shiso sauce
- Matador$25.00
asparagus & crab legs tempura, topped w/ albacore belly, pico de gallo, habañero citrus sauce & habañero tobiko
- Momiji Roll$21.00
creamy scallops & cucumber, topped w/ tuna, avocado & tobiko
- Moonraker$22.00
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ seared spicy snow crab mix & black tobiko, dressed w/ jalapeño-citrus sauce, truffle oil & green onions
- Mr. Perfect$21.00
spicy tuna, cucumber, yamagobo & cilantro, topped w/ chili-seared albacore tuna, garlic ponzu sauce & green onions
- Neverland Roll$22.00
Sockeye salmon, cilantro & asparagus topped w/ abocado, micro greens & 7-spice soy
- Panda Roll$20.00
salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ seared albacore, dressed w/ black sesame sauce & green onions
- Pike Place Roll$20.00
salmon skin & cucumbers topped w/ avocado, smoked salmon, green onions, sesame seeds & soy glaze
- Pine St Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, topped w/ smoked salmon, tobiko, sesame, spicy mayo & teriyaki
- Poke Roll$22.00
spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, white onions, cilantro, & shichimi soy sesame sauce
- Ponyo$21.00
Spicy yellowtail mix, cucumber & takuan topped w/ yellowtail, avocado, tobiko & spicy ponzu
- Pretty In Pink$20.00
crab-mayo mix, creamy scallops, tobiko & cucumber, wrapped in soy paper & topped w/ avocado, sweet chili aioli & soy glaze
- Rainbow Roll (Not Spicy)$20.00
crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado & tobiko
- Rising Sun$20.00
(Vegetarian) sweet potato & asparagus tempura, yamagobo topped w/ roasted red pepper, avocado, cilantro & habanero pumpkin puree
- Rockstar (Fried)$23.00
creamy scallop roll fried & topped w/ spicy crab-mayo mix, tobiko & soy glaze
- Samurai Spirit$21.00
spicy yellowtail, white onions & cilantro, topped w/ albacore, green onions & citrus yuzu ponzu
- Sea Monster$22.00
scallops, asparagus & avocado wrapped w/ albacore, kaiso seaweed & garlic ponzu
- Sounder Roll$22.00
spicy yellowtail, avocado & asparagus topped w/ seared crab & creamy scallop mix, wasabi & yuzu tobiko, spicy ponzu sauce & wasabi aioli
- Spicy Cassidy$20.00
spicy yellowtail & cucumber topped w/ salmon, avocado, jalapeño & spicy mayo
- Spicy Rainbow$21.00
spicy crab mayo mix & cucumber topped w/ tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, tobiko & spicy mayo
- Street Fighter$22.00
spicy crab mayo mix, cucumber & cilantro, topped w/ 7-spice seared tuna, garlic ponzu, shishito peppers & jalapeño
- Tarantula Extreme$23.00
soft-shell crab & cucumber topped w/ avocado & topped w/ seared spicy crab mayo mix, jalapeño & tobiko
- Three Devils$21.00
spicy tuna, cucumber & cilantro topped w/ salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, green onions & a spicy strawberry-habañero sauce
- Tottoroll$20.00
grilled maitake mushroom w/ sesame oil & asparagus, topped w/ roasted red pepper, mango & mango-shiso sauce
- Tropical Paradise$21.00
mango, strawberry, tobiko, cucumber & avocado topped w/ tuna, salmon & spicy blueberry sauce
- Ultimate Dragon$27.00
crab-mayo mix, cucumber & avocado topped w/ half an eel, tobiko, sesame seeds & soy glaze
- White Tiger$23.00
spicy yellowtail, cucumber & asparagus topped w/ wild white king salmon, lime, tobiko & yuzu ponzu sauce
- Wonderland$20.00
asparagus, shiitake & fried tofu, topped w/ portabella mushroom, red bell pepper & mango w/ cucumber-yuzu sauce