Food
Korean Fried Chicken
- Wings$17.99+
Momo's Award Winning Korean fried chicken traditionally fried to create its signature skin and delicately hand brushed with signature sauce for the best taste
- Breast$17.99+
Momo's Award Winning Korean fried chicken traditionally fried to create its signature skin and delicately hand brushed with signature sauce for the best taste
Appetizers
Bar Bites
Dessert
Rice & Noodles
- Bibimbap$17.99
Bowl of steamed rice topped with sautéed vegetables, fresh greens & sunny side up egg, served with our signature gochujang spicy chili paste on the side.
- Japanese style Premium Curry$17.99
- Tonkastu$18.99
- Curry Tonkastu$19.99
- Fried Rice$17.99
Korean style fried rice with scrambled egg, vegetables, and sunny side up egg on top.
- Miso Ramen$17.99
Soybean broth with chashu pork, bakchoy, broiled egg, Garnish with Dry kasami, pickled ginger, beans sprouts and scallions.
- Jjambong Ramen$19.99
Ramen noodles in spicy seafood base soup with white clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, and mixed vegetables.