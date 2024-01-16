Momo King
MAIN MENU
- STEAM MOMO$9.99
Tender dumplings filled with savory meat or veggies, bursting with flavors, perfect for dipping sauces. 10 pcs
- FRIED MOMO$9.99
10 golden brown shells encase a flavorful mix of meat or veggies, a delightful treat with dipping sauces.
- FRIED RICE$9.99
vibrant with aromatic jasmine rice, balanced with savory fish sauce, eggs, veggies, and fragrant Thai spices.
- SAMOSA$9.99
spiced potato and pea filling encased in a golden, flaky triangular pastry. 3 pcs
- CHILLI MOMO$9.99
8 Juicy dumplings infused with a spicy kick, creating a tantalizing fusion of heat and savory flavors in every bite.
- ORANGE CHICKEN$9.99
Orange chicken, tangy and sweet, served with aromatic homemade rice, a perfect blend of flavors.
- SOUP MOMO$9.99
delicate dumplings floating in a flavorful broth, a comforting blend of savory filling and warm, aromatic liquid.
- CHAU MEIN NODDLE$9.99
Chow Mein is a spicy stir-fry dish featuring noodles and mixed vegetables like bell peppers and onions, seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, and chili. Garnished with fresh cilantro. Meat can be added for an additional price.