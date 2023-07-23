Momona
HOUSE MENU
Bao
PORK BELLY BAO
hoisin, house cucumber pickle
MOCHIKO CHICKEN BAO
gochujang aioli, pickled fresnos, scallion
MANAPUA BAO
pork shoulder, mop sauce
MUSHROOM BAO
sweet shoyu, pickled reds
SMOKED TOFU KATSU BAO
hoisin, house cucumber pickle, napa slaw
SHORTRIB BAO
sweet shoyu, gochujang aioli, house kimchi
Small Plates
FURI FRIES
furi salt, gochujang aioli
OKONOMIYAKI TOTS SP
hoisin, j-mayo, pickled ginger, furi, scallion, bonito
HOT TOTS SP
pork shoulder, house hot sauce, gochujang aioli, pickled reds, scallion
GYOZA
deep fried vegetable dumplings, ponzu, chili oil, scallion, goma
SPROUTS
brussels, bean sprouts, ssamjang, sweet soy, furi
KALE SALAD SP
furi, seasonal fruit, seasonal veg, miso vin
MIDORI HIME
seasonal lettuce, radish, pickled reds, seasonal roasted veg, pepitas, "green goddess"
NAPA WEDGE SP
charred napa, marinated tofu, squash, kimchi vin, furi
MARKET VEGETABLES SP
charred seasonal greens, shoyu marinated chili and garlic, togarashi, citrus, goma
NAM TOK
shoyu shortrib, bean sprouts, radish, herbs, micos, black vin
PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS SP
mop sauce, seasonal greens, house cucumber pickles, house kimchi, scallion, goma
HOT CHICKEN + WAFFLE SP
pineapple orange and gochujang, garlic butter, mochiko chicken, mochiko waffle, pickles, scallion
GARLIC SHRIMP SP
fried hapa rice cakes, lemon, chili oil, furi, garlic
Noodles/Soup
CHICO
wavy noodle, chicken and dashi broth, shoyu chicken, pickled shiitakes, 1/2 egg, garlic schmaltz, kale chips
DOUBLE DIP
wavy noodle, pork tare, chicken and dashi broth, pork shoulder, house hot sauce, 1/2 egg, scallion
SPICY TAN TAN MEN
striaght noodle, spicy miso broth, spicy ground tofu, seasonal greens, house kimchi, scallion
JIRO
straight noodle, chicken and dashi broth, pork tare, garlic schmaltz, pork belly, full egg, bean sprouts, cabbage, naruto
SHERWOOD
wavy noodle, veg broth, shoyu tare, mushroom, leek, bamboo, nori, mayu oil
GIN SCAL PAN FRIED NOODLES
temomi noodle, ginger-garlic sauce, scallion, sesame
KIMCHI PAN FRIED NOODLES
MAZEMEN
thin straight noodle, garlic butter, ssamjang, cilantro, scallion. goma
OXTAIL SOUP
oxtail, royal trumpets, seasonal greens, herbs, peanuts, scallion, rice