Mom's Kitchen
Food
Appetizer
Beef Jerky
deep fried marinated sun-dried beef serve with Jaew sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinate Chicken skewers serve with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing
Chive dumpling
fried chive dumpling serve with black soy vinaigrette.
Crab rangoon
deef fried crab meat, cream cheese and veggie serve with sweet and sour sauce
Edamame
steamed soy bean pot seasoning salt on top
Egg Roll
deep fried pork, clear noodle & vegetable in egg roll wrap serve with sweet sour sauce.
Fresh spring roll
rice paper wrap with boiled shrimp, vermicelli, lettuce, carrot, serve with homemade peanut sauce
Fried Beef meatball
serve with Thai sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
deep fried breaded calamari serve with yum yum sauce.
Fried pork meatball
serve with Thai sweet chili sauce
Fried wonton
deep fried pork & scallion dumplings serve with sweet sour sauce
Gyoza
Japanese panfried pork dumpling serve with ginger sauce.
Had Yai Chicken
deep fried marinated leg quarter chicken in southern style of Thailand serve with sweet sour sauce.
Hoi Jor (Crab ball)
Deep fried Crab meatball made of Crabmeat shrimp pork scallion water chestnut.
Kor moo yang
Grilled marinated pork jaw serve sticky rice with jaw sauce and Cole slaw on side.
Moo Krob
Fried crispy pork belly serve with sticky rice and Jaw sauce.
Moo Ping
grilled marinated pork skewers serve with jaew sauce.
Pork Jerky
deep fried marinated Sun-dried pork serve with Jaew sauce.
Shrimp Cake
deep fried breaded shrimp cake made of shrimp pork belly scallion.
Shrimp Shu Mai
Steamed homemade dumplings made of Shrimp, pork belly scallion mushroom carrot corn.
Shrimp Tempura
deep fried shrimp and veggie serve with ginger sauce.
Thai e-san sausage
Homemade Northeastern style sausage, sour taste smell herbs serve with ginger, and roared peanut on side.
Veggie Tempura
Wings Saab
Deep fried Chicken wing choice of Dried rub or Thai sweet Chili sauce.
Cold Appitizer
Poke bowl
sushi rice, seaweed, edamame, avocado ,cucumber, carrot with choice of tuna, salmon or boil shrimp.
Salmon or Hamachi jalapeño
slices of salmon or hamachi top with Thai style homemade seafood dressing.
Sashimi flight
sears 5 kind of fish with ponzu sauce.
Sushi flight
5 pieces Chef’s choices nigiri.
Sushi taco
Crispy seaweed shell, marinaded rice top with diced tuna, diced salmon and fried shrimp drizzle with house made spicy mayo.
Tuna Tartare
dices tuna belly serve. With shrimp chips.
Tuna tataki
sears marinated tuna serve with ponzu sauce.
Curry
Green curry
choice of meat with Bamboo, eggplant, basil leaf.
Hang Lay Pork Curry
Mussaman chicken curry
slow cook dark meat chicken, potato, carrot, peanut, onion in coconut milk.
Panang curry
choice of meat in creamy coconut curry sauce garnish with lime leaf.
Red curry
choice of meat with Bamboo, Bell pepper, basil leaf.
Yellow curry
choice of meat with potato, Carrot, onion, and tomato
Dessert
3 color Mochi Ice cream
Coconut ice cream
Thai style topping(peanut, coconut jelly, plam seed)
Green tea ice cream
Kanom Taou
Thai Style coconut pudding
Mango sticky rice
Matcha cheese cake
Taro custard
Tepanyaki
Thai tea ice cream
Ube cream brulee
Fried rice
Authentic train fried rice
egg, Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, in sweet soy sauce
Classic Fried Rice
Egg fried rice
Kids favorite: Stir fried rice with egg cube of mix vegetable.
Garlic fried rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg and garlic in light house made soy sauce.
Holy basil fried rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, holy basil, bell pepper, onion.
Pineapple fried rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with egg, pineapple, curry powder, onion, tomato, green onion.
Kids menu
Mono Maki
Asparagus roll
Asparagus tempura, mayo, top with eel sauce
Avocado Roll
California roll
crabmeat cucumber avocado top with masago.
Chicago
Tuna, salmon, avocado
Chicken tempura roll
chicken tempura, cucumber top with spicy mayo.
Kappa roll
Cucumber
Philly
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Avocado
Salmon, Avocado
Shrimp tempura roll
shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago mayo
Spicy salmon
fresh salmon with spicy mayo.
Spicy scallop
Cucumber, green tobiko, sriracha spicy mayo
Spicy tuna roll
ground tuna with spicy masago mayo.
Spider roll
tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, top with unagi sauce.
Sweet potato roll
sweet potato tempura, mayo, top with eel sauce.
Tekka roll
tuna
Tuna Avocado
Tuna, Avocado
Noodle
Beef Boat noodle
soup noodle with authentic herb broth, thin noodle ,meat ball, slices meat, crispy pork grind, beansprouts onion cilantro
Beef stew noodle
soup noodle with thin rice noodle, beef strew, beef meatball ,bean sprouts ,onion cilantro
Drunken noodle
stir fried wild noodle with mix vegetable in spicy basil garlic sauce.
Egg noodle with BBQ pork
BBQ pork, fried wonton, scallion, baby bok choy, cilantro in house made bbq sauce.
Egg noodle with BBQ pork Soup
BBQ pork, fried wonton, scallion, Chinese broccoli, cilantro in house made bbq sauce.
Khao Soi
stir fried instant noodle with broccoli, onion, tomatos, cabbage
Lad na
Crispy wide rice noodle with broccoli carrot bok choy top with gravy sauce.
Pad see ew
stir fried wild rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg in sweet brown sauce.
Pad Thai
stir fried rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion in sweet tamarind sauce.
Pad woon sen
stir fried clear noodle with egg, onion, Napa cabbage, mushroom, celery, in black pepper garlic sauce.
Pho beef
soup noodle with thin rice noodle, slices beef, meatball, onion cilantro
Pho Chicken
soup noodle with thin rice noodle, shredded chicken onion cilantro
Pork Boat noodle
soup noodle with authentic herb broth, thin noodle ,pork ball, slices pork, crispy pork grind, beansprouts onion cilantro
Pork stew noodle
soup noodle with thin noodle ,pork strew, pork meatball, bean sprouts ,onion cilantro
Singapore noodle
stir fried egg noodle with curry power, fried onion, mix vegetable.
Tom yum noodle
steamed noodle with ground pork, BBQ pork, fried wonton ,onion, cilantro ,garlic (peanut)
Tom yum noodle soup
steamed noodle with ground pork, BBQ Pork, fried wonton ,onion, cilantro ,garlic (peanut)
Yakisoba
stir fried soba noodle with cabbage onion carrot mushroom
Yakiudon
stir fried udon noodle with cabbage onion carrot mushroom
Salad Bar
Beef salad
Thai style beef salad, red onion, scallion
Cucumber Salad
cucumber and dressing
House salad
shredded cabbage, lettuce, tomato, corn, edammame ,carrot with Japanese sesame dressing
Larb
Thai style salad with choices of ground meat Chicken, pork or beef, roasted rice powdered onion, scallion cilantro
Larb Moo krob
Thai salad with crispy pork belly
Mom’s kitchen salad
mix green, lettuce, Avocado, beet roots, cheese with homemade dressing.
Nam-Tok Moo
Thai style grilled pork salad, red onion, scallion, cilantro
Seaweed salad
seaweed, mix green and dressing.
Som-tam corn
Thai style corn salad mix with shredded carrot.
Som-Tam Thai
Thai style papaya salad with peanut and shrimp
Som-Tam TOD
deep fried papaya string top with Thai style dressing, peanut, grill shrimp $14.95
Tako salad
Grilled octopus with yuzu vinaigrette
Tuna Avo salad
Tuna avocado and ginger dressing dressing.
Yum woonsen
clear noodles salad with shrimp and pork and veggie
Signature roll
Bangkok maki
chicken tempura , sweet chili sauce, asparagus, top with sear salmon ,ikura , mayo, edible gold glitter
Cherry blossom maki
spicy tuna ,cucumber top with tuna
Crispy spicy tuna maki
deep fried roll of spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeño, top with masago, fried shallot, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Dragon maki
shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab meat top with Avocado, Unagi, fried sweet potato, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Kimbab maki
oshinko, cucumber asparagus, avocado , tamago drizzle with sesame oil
Kimono maki
hamachi cilantro cucumber avocado top with tuna and super white tuna jalapeño sriracha sauce
Lava maki
crab meat, avocado, cucumber top with spicy shrimp ,mozzarella cheese lava
Orange blossom maki
spicy salmon, cucumber top with salmon
Rainbow maki
crab, Avocado, cucumber, top with 5 kind of fish
Sake Lover maki
spicy salmon, top with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, Ikura roe.
Sex on the beach maki
Deep fried soft shell crab, cucumber, top with spicy tuna and crunch, red tobiko
Snow angel maki
smoke salmon, cream cheese ,avocado top with super white tuna jalapeno, tobiko
Sunshine maki
deep fried tai tempura, asparagus top with salmon ikura, lemon mayo, lemon slice
Wisconsin maki
crab, cucumber, avocado top with tuna, salmon, deep fried cheese curds, eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko.
Zombie maki
beef bukoki, lettuces, pickle daikon, carrot, top with tuna, black tobiko, gochujang dressing.
Soup
Miso soup
Miso paste with soft tofu scallion and seaweed
Poh Taak
Thai hot and sour seafood soup made with shrimp squid fish mushroom and herbs.
Tom kha Gai
Thai chicken soup enriched with coconut milk infused with the classic Thai herbs.
Tom Yum Gai
Thai hot and sour chicken soup made with chicken mushroom and herbs.
Tom Yum koong
Thai hot and sour shrimp soup made with shrimp mushroom and herbs.
Wonton soup
Shrimp wonton and bok choi in a chicken broth
Sushi A la cart
Sushi Bar Entree
Chirashi Don
assorted fish on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with avocado, salmon roe, picked radish.
Four season Don
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy shrimp, spicy scallop on top of well seasoned rice.
Sake Don
Fresh salmon on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with Avocado, marinade salmon roe
Sashimi Entree
15 pcs. Sashimi chef choice
Sushi Boat large
for 4-6 people 16 pcs sashimi,16 pcs nigiri California, Bangkok, sunshine or Crispy spicy tuna roll.
Sushi Boat medium
for 3-4 people 12 pcs sashimi ,12 pcs nigiri cherry blossom roll, dragon roll or rainbow roll
Sushi Boat small
for 2 people 8pcs sashimi ,8pcs nigiri rainbow roll, california.
Sushi Entree
7 pcs. Nigiri, spicy tuna or California roll
Unagi Don
slow cooked fresh water eel on top of well seasoned rice, garnish with Avocado.
Thai Entree
Cashew chicken
stir fried chicken with bell pepper, onion, water chestnut, cashew top with dry chili.
Chicken Teriyaki Don
Garlic Delight:
stir fried choice of meat in garlic sauce.
Ginger delight
stir fried fresh ginger with choice of meat in light soy sauce.
Lobster teriyaki Don
Mom’s Holy basil
choice of meat stir fried with Thai holy basil in spicy garlic sauce.
Mom’s Steak Don
grill marinade sirloin steak on top of well seasoned rice, sweet grill onion in butter, scallion.
Salmon Teriyaki Don
Salt and pepper
choice of meat stir fried with salt, pepper, and garlic
Shrimp Teriyaki Don
Spicy Ginger
stir fried choice of meat in spicy ginger garlic paste with bell pepper and long bean.
Veggie Delight
stir fried Mix vegetable choice of meat in light soy sauce.
Thai Signature
Chu Chee
crispy cod fillet top with red curry sauce, lime leaf, basil
Crying Tiger
Thai style grilled 8oz. ribeye serve medium on sizzling plate come with veg and sticky rice ,dipping sauce
Hang lay curry
Northern style curry with pork belly, garlic, ginger serve with Jasmin rice
Khao Moo Krob Moo Dang
Roasted pork combo with crispy pork, boil egg, cucumber on top of jasmine rice serve with Thai style BBQ sauce, sweet soy sauce dressing.
Lava Chicken
Breaded chicken serve with mix vegetable, onion, drizzle with homemade lava sauce
Lava Shrimp
Grill jumbo shrimp serve with Asparagus, broccoli, onion, drizzle with homemade lava sauce.
Lobster Pad Thai
stir fried clear noodle, egg, chive, bean sprouts top with grilled Lobster tail
Roasted Duck
Roasted whole Duck breast serve on top of jasmine rice, sweet soy sauce dressing, cucumber, pickle ginger.