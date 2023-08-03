Popular Items

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$7.00

Choose from our Amazing Garlic Butter, Parmesan, or Asiago. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Plump white meat boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Lightly breaded wisconsin cheese curds


Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Lightly breaded wisconsin cheese curds

Pepperjack Cheese Bites

$7.50

Smooth jack cheese with spicy jalapeno pieces

Bacon Cheese Squares

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick cut rings with a beer batter

Breaded Mushroom

$7.00

Butter battered button mushrooms deep fried

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Battered dill pickle chips

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breads & Desserts

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

Garlic Butter Breadsticks

$7.00

Choose from our Amazing Garlic Butter, Parmesan, or Asiago. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.

Garlic Cheesebread

Garlic Cheesebread

$7.00

Golden brown homemade bread covered in Amazing Garlic Butter and mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Banana Cake

Banana Cake

$8.00
CinnaTreats

CinnaTreats

$8.00

Wings & Shorts

Traditional Wings

$12.00

Large crispy breaded wings

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Plump white meat boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Juicy chicken breast strips lightly breaded with golden brown breading

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Crispy breaded popcorn shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Mini corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese served with salsa & sour cream

Gizzards

$8.00

Sirloin Cubes (S/O)

$13.00

8oz of fresh cut tender bits of Signature sirloin cubes made to order

Scooby's

Custom Scooby

$7.50

Cheese Scooby

$8.50

Veggie Scooby

$12.50

Fair's Best Grinder Scooby

$12.50

Supreme Scooby

$12.50

Meat Scooby

$12.50

Taco Scooby

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger Scooby

$12.50

Sandwiches

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

Made to order thin sliced ribeye steak on a hoagie bun

Homestyle Ribeye Sandwich

$16.50

Topped with grilled onions & swiss cheese

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Wild caught Haddock dipped in Yuengling® batter served on a hoagie bun with a side of tarter sauce

Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

Traditional breaded pork loin fritter served on a toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, pickle & a drizzle of buffalo sauce

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon & homemade ranch

Pulled Pork w/ Chips

$8.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.00

Juicy half pound burger on a toasted bun

BBQ Burger

$14.50

Topped with pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring

Deluxe Burger

$14.00

Topped with American cheese & crispy bacon, drug through the garden

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.99

ORDER THE KIDS FAVORITE! An 8" Cheese only pizza comes loaded with extra Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.

Personal Custom Pizza

$7.99

Personal Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.99

The 8" Bacon Cheese Burger pizza has fresh Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses.

Personal Fair's Best Grinder Pizza

$8.99

Personal Double Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Personal Works Pizza

$8.99

Personal Meat Pizza

$8.99

Personal Veggie Combo Pizza

$8.99

Personal Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza

$8.99

The 8" Chicken supreme is a popular pizza served with Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, fresh Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses.

Personal Supreme Pizza

$8.99

8" personal pizza made with Graziano Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and freshly chopped Onions and Green Peppers.

Personal Cheese Pleaser Pizza

$8.99

Personal Taco Pizza

$8.99

Personal Ham Bacon Egg Pizza

$8.99

Personal Sausage Bacon Egg Pizza

$8.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Large Custom Pizza

$17.99
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

The 14" Bacon Cheese Burger pizza has fresh Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses. Try this with our Garlic Butter TastyCrust!

Large Fair's Best Grinder Pizza

$20.99
Large Double Pepperoni Pizza

Large Double Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99
Large Works Pizza

Large Works Pizza

$20.99
Large Meat Pizza

Large Meat Pizza

$20.99
Large Veggie Combo Pizza

Large Veggie Combo Pizza

$20.99

Large Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza

$20.99
Large Supreme Pizza

Large Supreme Pizza

$20.99
Large Cheese Pleaser Pizza

Large Cheese Pleaser Pizza

$20.99
Large Taco Pizza

Large Taco Pizza

$20.99

Large Ham Bacon Egg Pizza

$20.99

Large Sausage Bacon Egg

$20.99

Thin Cheese Pizza

$17.99

Thin Custom Pizza

$17.99

Thin Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

Thin Fair's Best Grinder Pizza

$20.99

Thin Double Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Thin Works Pizza

$20.99

Thin Meat Pizza

$20.99

Thin Veggie Combo Pizza

$20.99

Thin Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Thin Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Thin Cheese Pleaser Pizza

$20.99

Thin Taco Pizza

$20.99

Thin Ham Bacon Egg

$20.99

Thin Sausage Bacon Egg

$20.99

GLUTEN FREE Pizza

GF Cheese

$14.99

GF Custom Pizza

$14.99

GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

GF Grinder Pizza

$17.99

GF Double Pepperoni Pizza

$17.99

GF Works Pizza

$17.99

GF Meat Pizza

$17.99

GF Veggie Combo Pizza

$17.99

GF Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza

$17.99

GF Supreme Pizza

$17.99

GF Cheese Pleaser

$17.99

Dinners & Specials

Served with one regular side and soup or salad; sides may be upgraded at an additional cost

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

12oz thick cut juicy ribeye made to order

Small Sirloin Steak

$18.00

8oz delicious whole beef sirloin made to order

Large Sirloin Steak

$24.00

12oz delicious whole beef sirloin made to order

Hamburger Steak

$17.50

12 oz fresh ground beef made to order

Grilled Ham Steak

$17.50Out of stock

Thick cut slice of premium smoked ham

Battered Cod Planks

$17.50

Three pub-style battered cod filets served with tarter sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.50

Juicy, seasoned, whole chicken breast

Sirloin Cubes Dinner

$24.00

12oz of our fresh cut Signature Sirloin cubes made to order

Cavatelli

Sausage Cavatelli

Sausage Cavatelli

$12.50

Fair's Best Grinder Cavatelli

$12.50
Alfredo Chicken Pasta

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$12.50
Best Mac & Cheese

Best Mac & Cheese

$12.50
GrinderMac

GrinderMac

$12.50

Ham Bacon Egg Scramble

$12.50

Sausage Bacon Scramble

$12.50

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Chz

$8.00

Kids Sirloin Cubes

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Soup & Salad

Small Salad

$4.00

Mixed salad topped with cheese, grape tomatoes & Club® crackers

Large Salad

$7.50

Cup Soup

$4.00

Homemade vegtable beef soup

Bowl Soup

$6.50

Sides & Sauces

French Fries

$4.00

Thin-cut fries with crispy beer-battered coating

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Creamy garlic red skin potatoes

Baked Potato

$4.00

Golden russet potato served with butter & sour cream

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Fried Taters

$4.50

Savory grill fried cubed potatoes

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kraft white cheddar macaroni

Side Sauce

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Pibb Xtra

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Water

Iced Tea

$2.95

Canned Soda

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Liquid Ice - Black

$2.50

Liquid Ice - Blue

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

White Monster

$3.50

Bag of Ice

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50