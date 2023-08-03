Mom's Maxwell
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded wisconsin cheese curds
Pepperjack Cheese Bites
Smooth jack cheese with spicy jalapeno pieces
Bacon Cheese Squares
Onion Rings
Thick cut rings with a beer batter
Breaded Mushroom
Butter battered button mushrooms deep fried
Fried Pickle Chips
Battered dill pickle chips
Breaded Cauliflower
Breads & Desserts
Garlic Butter Breadsticks
Choose from our Amazing Garlic Butter, Parmesan, or Asiago. Comes with 1 dipping sauce.
Garlic Cheesebread
Golden brown homemade bread covered in Amazing Garlic Butter and mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Chocolate Cake
Banana Cake
CinnaTreats
Wings & Shorts
Traditional Wings
Large crispy breaded wings
Boneless Wings
Plump white meat boneless chicken tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Strips
Juicy chicken breast strips lightly breaded with golden brown breading
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy breaded popcorn shrimp served with a side of cocktail sauce
Mini Tacos
Mini corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese served with salsa & sour cream
Gizzards
Sirloin Cubes (S/O)
8oz of fresh cut tender bits of Signature sirloin cubes made to order
Scooby's
Sandwiches
Ribeye Sandwich
Made to order thin sliced ribeye steak on a hoagie bun
Homestyle Ribeye Sandwich
Topped with grilled onions & swiss cheese
Fish Sandwich
Wild caught Haddock dipped in Yuengling® batter served on a hoagie bun with a side of tarter sauce
Breaded Tenderloin
Traditional breaded pork loin fritter served on a toasted bun
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, pickle & a drizzle of buffalo sauce
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon & homemade ranch
Pulled Pork w/ Chips
Burgers
Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
ORDER THE KIDS FAVORITE! An 8" Cheese only pizza comes loaded with extra Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese.
Personal Custom Pizza
Personal Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
The 8" Bacon Cheese Burger pizza has fresh Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses.
Personal Fair's Best Grinder Pizza
Personal Double Pepperoni Pizza
Personal Works Pizza
Personal Meat Pizza
Personal Veggie Combo Pizza
Personal Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza
The 8" Chicken supreme is a popular pizza served with Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Mushrooms, fresh Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses.
Personal Supreme Pizza
8" personal pizza made with Graziano Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and freshly chopped Onions and Green Peppers.
Personal Cheese Pleaser Pizza
Personal Taco Pizza
Personal Ham Bacon Egg Pizza
Personal Sausage Bacon Egg Pizza
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Custom Pizza
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
The 14" Bacon Cheese Burger pizza has fresh Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Mozzarella, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses. Try this with our Garlic Butter TastyCrust!
Large Fair's Best Grinder Pizza
Large Double Pepperoni Pizza
Large Works Pizza
Large Meat Pizza
Large Veggie Combo Pizza
Large Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza
Large Supreme Pizza
Large Cheese Pleaser Pizza
Large Taco Pizza
Large Ham Bacon Egg Pizza
Large Sausage Bacon Egg
Thin Cheese Pizza
Thin Custom Pizza
Thin Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Thin Fair's Best Grinder Pizza
Thin Double Pepperoni Pizza
Thin Works Pizza
Thin Meat Pizza
Thin Veggie Combo Pizza
Thin Alfredo Chicken Supreme Pizza
Thin Supreme Pizza
Thin Cheese Pleaser Pizza
Thin Taco Pizza
Thin Ham Bacon Egg
Thin Sausage Bacon Egg
GLUTEN FREE Pizza
Dinners & Specials
Ribeye Steak
12oz thick cut juicy ribeye made to order
Small Sirloin Steak
8oz delicious whole beef sirloin made to order
Large Sirloin Steak
12oz delicious whole beef sirloin made to order
Hamburger Steak
12 oz fresh ground beef made to order
Grilled Ham Steak
Thick cut slice of premium smoked ham
Battered Cod Planks
Three pub-style battered cod filets served with tarter sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Juicy, seasoned, whole chicken breast
Sirloin Cubes Dinner
12oz of our fresh cut Signature Sirloin cubes made to order
Cavatelli
Kids
Soup & Salad
Sides & Sauces
French Fries
Thin-cut fries with crispy beer-battered coating
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy garlic red skin potatoes
Baked Potato
Golden russet potato served with butter & sour cream
Cottage Cheese
Fried Taters
Savory grill fried cubed potatoes
Mac & Cheese
Kraft white cheddar macaroni