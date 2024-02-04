Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Titus Ave 717 Titus Avenue
Beverages
Soft Drinks
- Water
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Mountain Dew$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- Rootbeer$4.00
- Jarritos$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$4.00
- Chocolate$4.00
- Club Soda$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Horchata$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Ice Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Mango Lemonade$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Virgin Daiquiris$7.50+
- Shirley Temple$4.00
Food Menu
A La Carta
- Rice$3.50
- Refried Beans$3.50
- Rice & Beans$7.00
- Hard or Soft Taco
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- 3 Hard of Soft Tacos
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- 8oz of Salsa Habanero$6.99
- 16oz of Salsa and 3 Bags of chips$7.99
- Avocado$3.99
- 32oz of Salsa and 6 bags of chips$13.99
- Bag of chips$0.99
- Black Beans$3.50
- Burrito$5.00
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- 2 Burritos$9.00
- Chile Poblano
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- 10” Quesadilla
10" flour Quesadilla with Cheese and your choice of Meat.
- Chiles Toreados$3.99
- 16oz Habanero Salsa$13.99
- 8" Quesadilla
- Cilantro$1.50
- Diced Onion$1.50
- Diced Tomato$1.50
- Enchilada
Shredded chicken or ground beef
- French Fries$4.00
- Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Jalapeños$1.75
- Order Grill Mushrooms$3.99
- Order Grill Onion$2.75
- Order Grill Peppers$3.99
- Order Ground Beef$6.99
- Order OF Lettuce$1.99
- Order Shredded chicken$6.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.50
- Shredded Cheese$2.75
- Shrimp (12)$12.00
- Small Chips and Salsa$1.50
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Steak$11.00
- Tamal$5.50
- Tostada$5.50
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Appetizers
- Queso Blanco$8.50
Our Creamy, signature, mouth-watering cheese dip
- Guacamole Mexico$10.50
Made fresh with ripe avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeños and fresh lime juice
- Bean Dip$7.50
Our homemade refried beans topped with our Queso Blanco
- Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Our signature creamy Queso served with our homemade chorizo.
- Guacamole Dip$8.50
- Laredo Fries$11.99
- Rollitos de Pollo$10.00
Burritos
- Burritos De Puerco$17.00
Two burritos filled with our juicy carnita. Topped iwth queso blanco and salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and rice or refried beans.
- Burrito Monte Alban
10" burrito filled iwth your choice of meat mixed with grilled onions, mushrooms and tomatoes. Covered in our signature queso and salsa enchilada. Served with rice on the side.
- Burritos Deluxe$16.00
Two burritos, one with ground beef and beans and one with shredded chicken and beans. Covered in burrito sauce and cheese and topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
- Burrito Azteca$17.00
- Burrito California$17.00
- Burrito Habanero$17.00
- Burrito Al Pastor$16.00
Combos
- Combo 1$15.50
One ground beef enchilada, one ground beef burrito and one hard shell taco.
- Combo 2$15.50
One ground beef burrito, one shredded chicken poblano pepper and one ground beef enchilada.
- Combo 3$15.50
One ground beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada and one tamal.
- Combo 4$15.50
Shredded chicken quesadilla, one hard ground beef taco and one ground beef enchilada.
- Make Your Own$15.50
- Big Man combo$24.99
Desserts
- Flan$7.50
Delicious, mouth-watering homemade Mexican-style custard. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
- Fried Ice Cream$6.50
Vanilla ice cream covered in crispy flour tortilla coating, topped with whipped cream, honey, chocolate syrup and a cherry
- Xango$8.50
A flour tortilla filled iwth cheesecake, deep-fried and covered in cinnamon sugar. Topped with condensed milk, honey, chocolate, whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
- Churros$7.50
Delicious pastry with caramel filling covered in cinnamon sugar. Drizzled with chocolate syrup and condensed milk. Garnished with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
- Bunuelo$5.99
Deep-fried flour tortilla covered in cinnamon sugar, honey, condensed milk and chocolate syrup. Garnished with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with vanilla ice cream
Enchiladas
- Emilio’s Enchiladas$15.50
Three corn Enchiladas with your choice or meat, and salsa. Served with rice or refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de Gallo..( salsa verde, salsa enchilada or salsa ranchera. shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese enchiladas.
- Enchiladas Supremas$17.50
A delicious combination of four corn enchiladas, One ground beef, One shredded chicken, one bean and one cheese. Topped with salsa enchilada ,lettuce, sour cream and pico se Gallo. served with your choice of rice or beans.
- Enchiladas de Mole$17.50
Three Shredded chicken corn enchiladas cover in Mole sauce and melded cheese. Served with rice and refried beans and topped with sour cream.
Ensaladas
Especiales de la Casa
- Baja Tacos$18.00
Three flour tortilla tacos with your choice of shrimp or tilapia. Topped with rice, balck beans, cabbage, pic de gallo, cheese and homemade chipotle dressing
- Camarones$19.00
Grilled shrimp and onion with your choice of sauce: chipotle, garlic or diabla (hot). Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo
- Carne Asada$22.00
Two thin slices of ribeye with shredded chicken, rolled and deep-fried. Served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Served with rice and refried beans
- Carnitas$19.00
Juicy pork chunks served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, avocado slices and pico de gallo
- Cazuelon$22.00
- Chilaquiles$14.50
Mexico's favorite casserole of tortilla chips topped wit shredded chicken, salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with rice, lettue and sour cream
- Chiles Poblanos$15.50
Two poblano peppers stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with cheese and enchilada sauce and served with rice and refried beans
- Chori Pollo$21.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade chorizo and queso blanco, served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
- El Paso$15.00
- Flautas$16.00
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled and deep-fried. Served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and cotija cheese. Servedw ith rice and refried beans
- La Changa
12" flour tortilla folded and deep-fried or soft. Filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. topped with our creamy queso blanco and butrito sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Pancho’s Special$18.00
Chicken and shrimp grilled with onions and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and guacamole
- Pescado$19.00
Tilapia grilled with your choice of sauce: chipotle, garlic or diable (hot). Served with rice, lettuce, avocado and pico de gallo
- Pollo Loco$19.50
A chicken breast grilled with onions. Served with rice, refried beans and pico de gallo
- Street Tacos$17.00
Three soft corn tortillas with your chocie of meat: carnitas, steak, grilled chicken or chorizo. Topped with cilantro, onion and a side of tomatillo sauce. Servedw ith rice and beans
- Coctel De Camaron$19.00
- Andreas Chicken$22.00
Fajitas
- Fajita Steak$20.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Carnitas$21.00
Fajitas are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Vegetarianas$17.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Grilled Chicken$19.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Steak & Chicken$21.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Shrimp$21.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Steak & Shrimp$22.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Chicken & Shrimp$21.00
Fajita are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita Vaquero$25.99
Steak, Grill chicken and shrimp are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
- Fajita for 2$36.99
Steak, Grill Chicken, Shrimp, Carnitas and Chorizo are grill with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms. on the side. served with rice, refried beans, and sour cream. your choice of flour tortillas or corn tortillas.
Nachos
Nachos Supremos
Quesadilla
Sides
Soups
Specials
- El Paso$15.00
- Tacos Birria$14.99
- Pollo Fundido$15.00
- Chile Verde$19.00
- Pacifico$22.00
- Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
- Enchiladas Ahogadas$17.00
- Huevos Rancheros$12.00
- Elote$5.99
- Pollo Hawaiano$20.00
😋POLLO HAWAIANO: 🍍GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST MARINATED AND COOKED WITH PINEAPPLE, SERVED WITH PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE AND AVOCADO SLICES And Mexican Rice, .