Monterey Cookhouse 2149 Fremont St
Dinner Menu
Starters
Golden & Crispy
Choice of: garlic fries, sweet potato fries, shoestring fries, truffle fries, onion rings served with chipotle aioli
Calamari
Tubes & tentacles, fried capers & lemon served with chipotle aioli
Cookhouse Grilled Artichoke
Fire roasted whole artichoke, balsamic marinade, tomato bruschetta served with sesame aioli
Hot or BBQ Smoked Wings
Smoked chicken wings ranch dressing, celery, carrots
Crostini Bruschetta
Seasoned crostini, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese
Brisket Dip
8 Oz Cup Soup of the Day
12 Oz Bowl Soup of the Day
small salad
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Orchard Salad
Spinach, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, red onions, tomatoes balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Salmon, olive tapenade, mixed greens, onions tomatoes, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, mint, cilantro, green onions, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, pomegranate vinaigrette
Insalata Caprese
Roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, red onions, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
side salad
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil tomatoes, Italian seasoning
Blanco Pizza
Béchamel sauce, spinach, mozzarella, Italian seasoning
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, tomato bruschetta
BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza
Mozzarella, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, scallions
Cowboy Pizza
Cowboy sausage, BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella, bell peppers
Combo Pizza
Marinara, mozzarella, mushrooms, bell peppers, pepperoni, onions, Italian seasoning
Carbonara Pizza
Béchamel sauce, bacon, mozzarella, scallions, Italian seasoning
Build Your Own Pizza
Grilled chicken, pepperoni, roasted peppers, smoked pulled pork, mushrooms, scallions, red onions, tomatoes, Italian sausage, ham, pineapple, bacon, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella. Additional items available for an extra charge
Burgers
The Beast
Half pound burger, quarter pound brisket, cheddar, onion rings, BBQ sauce, shoestring fries
Cookhouse Burger
Half pound burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, shoestring fries, 1000 island
Blackened Chicken Burger
Pepper jack, chipotle aioli, fries, 1000 island
Veggie Burger
Falafel burger, hummus, lettuce tomato, red onion, pickles, shoestring fries
From The Sea
Surf & Turf
4 oz lobster tail, 8 oz filet mignon, seasonal vegetables, twice baked potato
Oven-baked Basa Swai
Coconut curry cream sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables
Grilled Mahi-mahi
Coconut curry cream sauce, mango salsa, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Salmon
Sand Dabs
Lemon caper sauce, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables
Fisherman's Plate
Grilled prawns, petite salmon, fried calamari, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, lemon chipotle aioli
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod, shoestring fries, tartar sauce
Smoked In-house
Smoked Sampler
Baby back ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork slider, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Beef- Half Rack Baby Back
Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Beef- Full Rack Baby Back
Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Pork- Half Rack Baby Back
Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze
Pork- Full Rack Baby Back
Dry rubbed ribs, BBQ sauce glaze
Beef Brisket
Coffee beer mop sauce, BBQ sauce
Smoked Half Chicken
BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Pulled Pork Sliders
Smoked pulled pork sliders, BBQ sauce, shoestring fries, pineapple confetti slaw
Oak-fired
Braised Short Ribs
Red wine cola sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, (not oak-fired)
Filet Mignon 8 Oz
Cream de cassis onion sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables
Rib-eye Steak 14 Oz
Maître d'hôtel butter, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables
New York Steak 12 Oz
Brandy peppercorn sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables
Skirt Steak 8 Oz
Chimichurri sauce, twice baked potato, seasonal vegetables
Cookhouse Pork Chop
Bacon wrapped, apricot, Italian sausage, onion, herbs
Chicken Skewers
Chicken breast, bell peppers, onions teriyaki, grilled pineapple, rice pilaf, vegetables
Blackened Chicken Plate
Pasta
Spaghetti Bolognese
Beef bolognese, parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Marinara
Marinara sauce, parmesan cheese
House Lasagna
Beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil
Oven-baked Lobster Ravioli
Tomato cream sauce, garlic, basil, spinach, parmesan cheese
Oven-baked Cheese Tortellini
3 cheese tortellini, garlic, basil, spinach, spicy chipotle cream sauce, parmesan cheese
Linguine Con Salmon Affumicato
Smoked salmon, kalamata olives, spinach, fire roasted red peppers, garden pesto drizzle
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream sauce, garlic, basil, spinach, parmesan cheese
Pesto Pasta
Pesto sauce, parmesan cheese
Capellini Pomodoro
Angel hair, tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese
Cook House Mac
Plain Mac
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Dbl Espresso
Latte
Mocha
Milk
Americano
Tonic Water
Small San Pellegrino
Large San Pellegrino
Club Soda
Vesso Still Water
Wine
GLS White
Glass Benvolio Italia Pinot Grigio
Pinot grigio, D.O.C. Friuli, Italy, 2021
Glass Carmel Road Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Monterey, 2021
Glass Cru Oaked Chardonnay
Oaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2019
Glass Honoro Vera White Blend
White blend, Spain, 2021
Glass Kendall Jackson Riesling
Riesling, CA, 2021
Glass La Crema Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma Coast, 2022
Glass Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, CA, 2021
Glass Vievite Rose
Rose, France, 2020
BTL White
Bottle Benvolio Italia Pinot Grigio
Pinot grigio, D.O.C. Friuli, Italy, 2021
Bottle Beringer White Zin
White Zinfandel, CA, 2020
Bottle Carmel Road Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Monterey, 2021
Bottle Cru Oaked Chardonnay
Oaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2019
Bottle Cru Unoaked Chardonnay
Unoaked chardonnay, arroyo seco, 2020
Bottle Honoro Vera White Blend
White blend, Spain, 2021
Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Chardonnay, ca, 2020
Bottle Kendall Jackson Riesling
Riesling, CA, 2021
Bottle La Crema Chardonnay
Chardonnay, Monterey, 2020
Bottle La Crema Rose of Pinot Noir
Rose of pinot noir, Monterey, 2020
Bottle La Crema Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma Coast, 2022
Bottle Marilyn Remark White Blend
White blend, Monterey, 2011
Bottle Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc, CA, 2021
Bottle Vievite Rose
Rose, France, 2020
GLS Red
Glass Carmel Road Cab Sauv
Cabernet sauvignon, Monterey, 2019
Glass Carmel Road Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020
Glass Cru Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Santa Lucia, 2017
Glass Honor Vera Red Blend
Red blend, Spain, 2020
Glass Murphy Goode Merlot
Merlot, CA, 2019
Glass Murphy Goode Zinfandel
Zinfandel, CA, 2018
BTL Red
Bottle Armida Zinfandel
Zinfandel, Sonoma, 2019
Bottle Beringer Cab Sauv
Cabernet sauvignon, CA, 2019
Bottle Bindi Sergardi Chianti
Chianti, Italy, 2018
Bottle Carmel Road Cab Sauv
Cabernet sauvignon, Monterey, 2019
Bottle Carmel Road Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020
Bottle Carrascal Malbec
Malbec, Argentina, 2018
Bottle Cru Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Santa Lucia, 2017
Bottle Double Diamond Cab Sauv
Cabernet sauvignon, Oakville, 2018
Bottle Highlands 41 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Monterey, 2020
Bottle Honor Vera Red Blend
Red blend, Spain, 2020
Bottle Kendall Jackson Merlot
Merlot, Sonoma, 2019
Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir
Pinot noir, Monterey, 2021
Bottle Lancaster Estate Red Blend
Red blend, Sonoma, 2016
Bottle Murphy Goode Merlot
Merlot, CA, 2019
Bottle Murphy Goode Zinfandel
Zinfandel, CA, 2018
Bottle Opaque Petite Verdot
Petite verdot, paso Robles, 2017
Bottle San Simeon Stormwatch Blend
Stormwatch blend, paso Robles, 2016
Bottle San Simeon Syrah
Syrah, paso Robles, 2019
GLS Sparkling & Dessert
Glass Broadbent Tawny Porto 10 Yr
Porto 10 year, Portugal, NV
Glass J.P. Chanet Brut
Brut, France, NV
Glass La Perlina Sparkling Moscato
Sparkling moscato, Italy, NV
Glass Luca Paretti Brut
Brut, Italy, NV
Glass Luca Paretti Brut Rose
Brut rose, Italy, NV
Glass Warres Warrior Port
Port, Portugal, NV