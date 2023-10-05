2x points now for loyalty members
Monterrey of Douglasville
Full Menu
Appetizers
Small Queso Dip
Large Queso Dip
Spinach Dip
Large
Beef Dip
Large
Choriqueso
Large
Small Guacamole Dip
Large Guacamole Dip
Bean Dip
Large
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, avocado, and pico de gallo with lime juice
Cantina Dip
Our queso dip with steak, chicken, and shrimp with two flour tortillas
Regular Chunky Guac
Avocado, freshly squeezed limes, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro, creating the perfect guacamole
Large Chunky Guac
Avocado, freshly squeezed limes, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro, creating the perfect guacamole
Chicken Fingers
Served with a side of french fries
Esquite
Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, piquin chilli powder, and Parmesan cheese
Papas Locas
French fries topped with chorizo and cheese dip
Botana De Camaron
Grilled shrimp cooked with hot sauce. Served on a bed of onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado
10 Pcs Wings
With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums
20 Pcs Wings
With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums
30 Pcs Wings
With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums
Soup
Salads
Taco Salad
Your choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of: steak - grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. All in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Shrimp Taco Salad
Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Grilled Salad
Your choice of meat served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, avocados, and shredded cheese
Special Taco Salad
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions all in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos
Nachos
Chick Faj Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
Shrimp Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
Steak Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
Texas Nachos
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
Nachos Queso
1/2 Nachos
1/2 Chick Faj Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
1/2 Shrimp Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
1/2 Steak Nachos
Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
1/2 Texas Nachos
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese
1/2 Nachos Queso
Vegetarian
Fajitas Veggie
Bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower, grilled tomatoes and served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, rice, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Quesadilla Alameda
Stuffed with veggies covered with nacho cheese and served with a guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans
Veggie Nachos
Cheese nachos with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and cauliflower
Veggie Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and cauliflower, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese
Veggie Combo
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, rice, and beans
Veggie Tacos
3 pieces. With grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms topped with lettuce and cheese
Seafood
Poblano La Costa
Roasted poblano pepper filled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with our special sauce served with tossed salad and rice
Shrimp Chimichanga
Shrimp cooked with onions, mushrooms, and refried beans, wrapped up in a lightly deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Camarones a La Mexicana
Sautéed shrimp with onions, fresh green peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado, with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Shrimp Cocktail
Broiled shrimp served in our own special sauce with avocado and pico de gallo
A.C.C. Arroz Con Camaron
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice topped with melted nacho cheese, and two tortillas
Burrito De Camaron
Shrimp burrito with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomato burrito covered with cheese dip. Served with rice or beans and a tossed salad
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp laced with garlic. Served with rice and an avocado salad with pico de gallo
Camarones a La Diabla
Spicy shrimp served on a bed of rice with lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pork
Carnitas
Tender pieces of fried pork with grilled onions served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
1 Bto Roqueta
Soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin, simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese, Monterrey sauce, pico de gallo, and rice or beans
0/ Bto Roqueta
Soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin, simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese, Monterrey sauce, pico de gallo, and rice or beans
Chicken
Milanesa De Pollo
Chicken breast lightly breaded and drizzled with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, tomato, and sliced avocado
Pollo a La Mexicana
Boneless chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas
A.C.P. Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with nacho cheese and two tortillas
Sonora Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, in a creamy cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken breast
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast grilled to perfection covered in nacho cheese, served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Pollo Monterrey
Grilled chicken breast cooked in our special Monterrey sauce, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a tossed salad
Street Tacos
1 Taco
With rice and beans
0/ Tacos Mixtos
With rice and beans
Tacos Monterrey
3 steak tacos with chorizo served with rice, beans, onions, and cilantro on the side
0/ Tacos Asada
0/ Tacos Camaron
0/ Tacos Pastor
0/ Tacos Carnitas
0/ Tacos Pescado
0/Tacos Gril Pollo
0/ Tacos Chorizo
Special Dinners
Agave Special
Agave Tex
Marinated steak, grilled chicken with onions, and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice, topped with nacho cheese
Chimichangas
2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, guacamole, supreme sauce. Served with rice and beans
Molcajete
A combination of steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled nopal (cactus), and fresh cheese cooked in our in-house special sauce, with onions, bell peppers, and sliced avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Acapulco Cheese Steak
A flour tortilla filled with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, and nacho cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans
Tres Amigos
Grilled steak, chicken breast, and grilled shrimp served with rice and beans and a guacamole salad
Quesadilla Monterrey
Stuffed with your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. Served with rice or beans
Monterrey Chef Special
Ribeye steak with onions, bell pepper, rice and beans, slices of avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Carne Asada
Thin slices of steak grilled with onion cambray and chile toreado. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad, tortillas and pico de gallo
Steak Ranchero
Grilled ribeye steak served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and guacamole salad
Sincronizada
Grilled flour tortilla, filled with shrimp, cheese and vegetables, drizzled with nacho cheese
0/ Btos Monterrey
2 burritos filled with chunks of beef and beans, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of rice
Chile Colorado
Strips of steak cooked in our special sauce served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and guacamole salad
La Lancha
Grilled chicken and shrimp covered with our nacho cheese, served on a bed of rice, and avocado salad
Fajitas
Especialidades
El Numero Uno
1 Taco, 2 Enchiladas with your choice of rice or beans
Flautas Verdes
2 Fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef, topped with tomatillo sauce. Side of rice or beans, and a guacamole salad
El Super Combo
1 Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, rice and beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
2 Shredded beef, 2 chicken fried corn taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans
El Poblano
Chicken or shredded beef stuffed in a poblano pepper with cheese, topped with our special sauce and side of rice and beans
Torta
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, and cheese with a side of fries.
Hamburguesa
Burger with lettuce, onions, tomato, cheese and a side of fries
Quesadillas
1 Quesadilla
o/ Quesadillas
1 Fajita Quesadilla
0/ Fajita Quesadillas
Quesadilla Roja
Stuffed with beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce, served with rice or beans.
Quesadilla Verde
Stuffed with beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce, served with rice or beans
Quesadilla Monterrey
Stuffed with your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. Served with rice or beans
Quesadilla Alameda
Stuffed with veggies covered with nacho cheese and served with a guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans
Enchiladas
1 Enchilada
0/ Enchiladas
Yolandas
3 Chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce, a side of rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 Enchiladas; onse steak, one shrimp, one grilled chicken with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with green and red sauce and cheese dip.
Enchiladas Supreme
1 Chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese and 1 beef enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and supreme salsa.
Enchiladas Rancheras
3 Chicken enchiladas topped with nacho cheese and guacamole salad, served with your choice of rice or beans.
Burritos
Burrito
0/ Burritos
Bto California
12" Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice , beans, sour cream and guacamole, drizzled with cheese.
Burritos Tapatios
1 Steak and bean, 1 grilled chicken and bean burrito with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo covered with special sauce.
Burrito Tampico
1 Shrimp burrito filled with grilled mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with nacho cheese and tomatillo sauce with your choice of rice or beans.
(1) Burrito Deluxe
0/Burritos Deluxe
1 Chicken and bean, 1 beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and supreme salsa.
1 Bto Mix Spcl
Kids Menu
Desserts
Flan
Sweet baked caramel custard
Cheesecake Burrito
A smooth cheesecake wrapped in a tortilla, lightly fried, and covered in cinnamon sugar
Churros
Mexican pastry covered with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream
Sopapillas
Crunchy fried flour tortillas covered in cinnamon and honey
Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in crunchy flakes, topped with whipped cream and honey
Mango Pie
Key Lime Pie
Side Order
0/ Rice
0/ Beans
Rice & Beans
0/Tomatoes
0/ Sour Cream
0/ Shredded Cheese
0/Pico De Gallo
0/Tossed Salad
Side Fajita Salad
0/ Guacamole Salad
0/ Avocado
0/Onions
0/ Jalapeños
0/ Grilled Onions
0/Grilled Veggies
0/ French Fries
1 Corn Tortilla
0/ Corn Tortillas
1 Flour Tortilla
0/ Flour Tortillas
0/Camaron
0/ Chicken Faj
0/ Steak Faj
Cilantro
Cilantro y Cebolla
Nopal
o/ Chiles Toreados
o/ Cebollitas Cambray
Queso Fresco
X Sour Cream
X Guaca
X Pico
X QN
Lg Pico
Lettuce
X Onions
X Cilantro
X Tomato
A La Carte
To Go
Drinks
Bottled Imported
Bottled Domestic
Draft Beer - Domestic
Draft Beer - Imported
Wine
Soft Drinks
Jarritos
Tequila
Casa Amigos
Don Julio
Herradura
Patron
1800 Silver
Hornitos
Frida Kanis
Casa Noble Crystal
Siete Leguas
El Cartel
Essential 1800
Herradura Ultra Anejo
Roca Patron
Herradura Reserva
Jose Cuervo Platino
Casa Dragones
De Leon
1800 Reposado
Karma
Cruz Del Sol
Chinaco
El Mayor
Antiguo
Senor Rio
El Tesoro
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores
Cabo Wabo
Maestro Dobel
Moda
Peligroso
Centenario
Leyenda Del Milagro
Tierras
Don Eduardo
Fortaleza
DBL Fortaleza
DBL Don Eduardo
DBL Tierras
DBL Leyenda Del Milagro
DBL Centenario
DBL Peligroso
DBL Moda
DBL Maestro Dobel
DBL Cabo Wabo
DBL Cazadores
DBL Cazadores Anejo
DBL El Tesoro
DBL Hornitos
DBL Senor Rio
DBL Antiguo
DBL El Mayor
DBL Chinaco
DBL Cruz Del Sol
DBL Karma
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Casa Dragones
DBL De Leon
DBL Jose Cuervo Platino
DBL Herradura Reserva
DBL Roca Patron
DBL Patron
DBL Herradura Ultra Anejo
DBL Essential 1800
DBL Siete Leguas
DBL Casa Noble Crystal
DBL Frida Kanis
DBL Herradura
DBL El Cartel
Mezcal
Mezcal Delirio
Mezcal
Mezcal Fidencio
Mezcal Cruz De Fuego
Mezcal Mezcalero
Banhez Mezcal
Mezcal De Leyendas
Mezcal Don Amado
La Fogata Mezcal
Mezcal El Jalgorio
Ilegal Mezcal
Papalome
Montelobos Mezcal
Mezcal Xicaru
Mezcal Xicaru*
Mezcal Mina Real
Mezcal Wild Shot
Mezcal La Puritita Verda
Mezcal Tres Papalote
Mezcal Los Nahueles
Mezcal Alipus
El Buho Mezcal
Del Maguey Wild Papalome
Del Maguey 100% Tobala
Del Maguey Vida
Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal
Del Maguey Minero
Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Santo Domingo
Del Maguey Albarradas
Del Maguey Pechuga
DBL Mezcal Delirio
DBL Mezcal
DBL Mezcal Fidencio
DBL Mezcal Cruz De Fuego
DBL Mezcal Mezcalero
DBL Banhez Mezcal
DBL Mezcal De Leyendas
DBL Mezcal Don Amado
DBL La Fogata Mezcal
DBL Mezcal El Jalgorio
DBL Ilegal Mezcal
DBL Papalome
DBL Montelobos Mezcal
DBL Mezcal Xicaru
DBL Mezcal Xicaru*
DBL Mezcal Mina Real
DBL Mezcal Wild Shot
DBL Mezcal La Puritita Verda
DBL Mezcal Tres Papalote
DBL Mezcal Los Nahueles
DBL Mezcal Alipus
DBL El Buho Mezcal
DBL Del Maguey Wild Papalome
DBL Del Maguey 100% Tobala
DBL Del Maguey Vida
DBL Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal
DBL Del Maguey Minero
DBL Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio
DBL Del Maguey Chichicapa
DBL Del Maguey Santo Domingo
DBL Del Maguey Albarradas
DBL Del Maguey Pechuga
Margaritas
Marg Especiales
Chamoyada Margarita
27 ounces of perfectly blended mango margarita with chamoy, tajin, and fresh lime
Large Fresh Jalapeño Margarita
Jalapeño tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, and fresh jalapeño slices
Large Henny Margarita
Hennessy, grand gala, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
Large Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal, agave nectar, and lime juice
Large Skinny Margarita
Blanco tequila, grand marnier, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of soda water
Large Tamarindo Margarita
Tequila silver, tamarindo purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and tajin rim
Matador
Tequila, fresh lime juice, and pineapple juice
Paloma
Silver tequila, lime juice, and squirt grapefruit soda
Regular Fresh Jalapeño Margarita
Jalapeño tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, and fresh jalapeño slices
Regular Henny Margarita
Hennessy, grand gala, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
Regular Mezcal Margarita
Mezcal, agave nectar, and lime juice
Regular Skinny Margarita
Blanco tequila, grand marnier, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of soda water
Regular Tamarindo Margarita
Tequila silver, tamarindo purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and tajin rim
Margarona
Frozen margarita infused with 7 ounces of Coronita
patron Marg Sm
Patron Marg Lg
Fuejo Marg
Sangria
Lambrusco Sangria
House frozen margarita
House Mta Sangria
House frozen margarita
Reg In-house Sangria
Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria
Lrg In-house Sangria
Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria
1/2 Pitcher In-house Sangria
Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria
Pitcher In-house Sangria
Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria
Cocktails
Mexican Jack
Jack Daniel's and Mexican Coke
Tequila Libre
Tequila Herradura silver, Coca-Cola classic, and lime juice
Long Island Tea
Tequila, vodka, rum, triple sec, gin, sour mix, and a splash of Coke
S** on the Beach
Vodka, midori melon, cranberry juice, and orange juice
Mexican Martinis
Made with Tito's vodka
Vanilla Martinis
Made with Tito's vodka
Apple Martinis
Made with Tito's vodka
Peach Martinis
Made with Tito's vodka
Cosmopolitan Martinis
Made with Tito's vodka