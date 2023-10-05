Full Menu

Appetizers

Small Queso Dip

$5.50

Large Queso Dip

$9.95

Spinach Dip

$8.25

Large

Beef Dip

$8.75

Large

Choriqueso

$9.25

Large

Small Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Large Guacamole Dip

$9.50

Bean Dip

$7.75

Large

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.50

Shrimp, avocado, and pico de gallo with lime juice

Cantina Dip

$10.75

Our queso dip with steak, chicken, and shrimp with two flour tortillas

Regular Chunky Guac

$9.00

Avocado, freshly squeezed limes, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro, creating the perfect guacamole

Large Chunky Guac

$12.50

Avocado, freshly squeezed limes, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro, creating the perfect guacamole

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Served with a side of french fries

Esquite

$5.50

Sweet corn, butter, mayonnaise, piquin chilli powder, and Parmesan cheese

Papas Locas

$6.25

French fries topped with chorizo and cheese dip

Botana De Camaron

$19.95

Grilled shrimp cooked with hot sauce. Served on a bed of onions, cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado

10 Pcs Wings

$15.00

With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums

20 Pcs Wings

$28.00

With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums

30 Pcs Wings

$38.00

With a side of celery and carrots and your choice of dressing. $1.25 extra for all flats or drums

Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.50

Bowl. Our traditional chicken soup includes shredded chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, and Mexican rice

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.75

Your choice of: ground beef or shredded chicken crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.25

Your choice of: steak - grilled chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers. All in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.50

Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and cheese

Grilled Salad

$10.25

Your choice of meat served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, avocados, and shredded cheese

Special Taco Salad

$13.75

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions all in a crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos

Nachos

$8.95

Chick Faj Nachos

$12.25

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

Shrimp Nachos

$13.95

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

Steak Nachos

$13.50

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

Texas Nachos

$14.50

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

Nachos Queso

$7.75

1/2 Nachos

$7.25

1/2 Chick Faj Nachos

$9.25

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

1/2 Shrimp Nachos

$10.25

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

1/2 Steak Nachos

$9.75

Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

1/2 Texas Nachos

$10.75

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, covered in nacho cheese

1/2 Nachos Queso

$5.25

Vegetarian

Fajitas Veggie

$13.25

Bell peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower, grilled tomatoes and served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, beans, rice, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Quesadilla Alameda

$11.50

Stuffed with veggies covered with nacho cheese and served with a guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans

Veggie Nachos

$10.99

Cheese nachos with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and cauliflower

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and cauliflower, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese

Veggie Combo

$9.25

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, rice, and beans

Veggie Tacos

$9.75

3 pieces. With grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms topped with lettuce and cheese

Seafood

Poblano La Costa

$13.50

Roasted poblano pepper filled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp cooked with tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped with our special sauce served with tossed salad and rice

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.25

Shrimp cooked with onions, mushrooms, and refried beans, wrapped up in a lightly deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Camarones a La Mexicana

$17.25

Sautéed shrimp with onions, fresh green peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado, with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Broiled shrimp served in our own special sauce with avocado and pico de gallo

A.C.C. Arroz Con Camaron

$15.50

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice topped with melted nacho cheese, and two tortillas

Burrito De Camaron

$12.50

Shrimp burrito with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomato burrito covered with cheese dip. Served with rice or beans and a tossed salad

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.25

Grilled shrimp laced with garlic. Served with rice and an avocado salad with pico de gallo

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.25

Spicy shrimp served on a bed of rice with lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Pork

Carnitas

$15.75

Tender pieces of fried pork with grilled onions served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas

1 Bto Roqueta

$11.50

Soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin, simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese, Monterrey sauce, pico de gallo, and rice or beans

0/ Bto Roqueta

$15.25

Soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chunks of pork tenderloin, simmered in beer and topped with melted cheese, Monterrey sauce, pico de gallo, and rice or beans

Chicken

Milanesa De Pollo

$15.25

Chicken breast lightly breaded and drizzled with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, onions, tomato, and sliced avocado

Pollo a La Mexicana

$14.50

Boneless chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas

A.C.P. Arroz Con Pollo

$13.25

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with nacho cheese and two tortillas

Sonora Chicken Pasta

$13.25

Penne pasta tossed with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, in a creamy cheese sauce topped with grilled chicken breast

Pollo Loco

$14.50

Chicken breast grilled to perfection covered in nacho cheese, served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Pollo Monterrey

$14.25

Grilled chicken breast cooked in our special Monterrey sauce, served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a tossed salad

Street Tacos

1 Taco

$3.99

With rice and beans

0/ Tacos Mixtos

$13.50

With rice and beans

Tacos Monterrey

$14.75

3 steak tacos with chorizo served with rice, beans, onions, and cilantro on the side

0/ Tacos Asada

$13.50

0/ Tacos Camaron

$13.50

0/ Tacos Pastor

$13.50

0/ Tacos Carnitas

$13.50

0/ Tacos Pescado

$13.50

0/Tacos Gril Pollo

$13.50

0/ Tacos Chorizo

$13.50

Special Dinners

Agave Special

$13.50

Agave Tex

$15.50

Marinated steak, grilled chicken with onions, and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice, topped with nacho cheese

Chimichangas

$13.25

2 flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat, with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, guacamole, supreme sauce. Served with rice and beans

Molcajete

$36.00

A combination of steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo, grilled nopal (cactus), and fresh cheese cooked in our in-house special sauce, with onions, bell peppers, and sliced avocado. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Acapulco Cheese Steak

$13.50

A flour tortilla filled with thinly sliced steak, grilled onions, and nacho cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans

Tres Amigos

$18.50

Grilled steak, chicken breast, and grilled shrimp served with rice and beans and a guacamole salad

Quesadilla Monterrey

$13.75

Stuffed with your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. Served with rice or beans

Monterrey Chef Special

$17.75

Ribeye steak with onions, bell pepper, rice and beans, slices of avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$16.75

Thin slices of steak grilled with onion cambray and chile toreado. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad, tortillas and pico de gallo

Steak Ranchero

$16.50

Grilled ribeye steak served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and guacamole salad

Sincronizada

$11.50

Grilled flour tortilla, filled with shrimp, cheese and vegetables, drizzled with nacho cheese

0/ Btos Monterrey

$13.50

2 burritos filled with chunks of beef and beans, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of rice

Chile Colorado

$15.50

Strips of steak cooked in our special sauce served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and guacamole salad

La Lancha

$14.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp covered with our nacho cheese, served on a bed of rice, and avocado salad

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.50

Steak Fajitas

$17.25

Mixed Fajitas

$16.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99
Texanas Fajitas

$17.75

Fajitas Mexicanas

$19.75

Fajitas Monterrey

$21.75

Fajitas for Two

$32.99

Especialidades

El Numero Uno

$10.25

1 Taco, 2 Enchiladas with your choice of rice or beans

Flautas Verdes

$9.95

2 Fried flour tortillas filled with chicken or shredded beef, topped with tomatillo sauce. Side of rice or beans, and a guacamole salad

El Super Combo

$15.50

1 Chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, rice and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.95

2 Shredded beef, 2 chicken fried corn taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans

El Poblano

$12.50

Chicken or shredded beef stuffed in a poblano pepper with cheese, topped with our special sauce and side of rice and beans

Torta

$11.50

Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, and cheese with a side of fries.

Hamburguesa

$10.50

Burger with lettuce, onions, tomato, cheese and a side of fries

Combos

Pick 2 Combo

$10.25

Pick 3 Combo

$11.75

Quesadillas

1 Quesadilla

$3.75

o/ Quesadillas

$6.95

1 Fajita Quesadilla

$8.50

0/ Fajita Quesadillas

$15.75

Quesadilla Roja

$10.25

Stuffed with beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce, served with rice or beans.

Quesadilla Verde

$10.25

Stuffed with beef or chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce, served with rice or beans

Quesadilla Monterrey

$13.75

Stuffed with your choice of meat cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce. Served with rice or beans

Quesadilla Alameda

$11.50

Stuffed with veggies covered with nacho cheese and served with a guacamole salad and your choice of rice or beans

Enchiladas

1 Enchilada

$3.75

0/ Enchiladas

$9.50

Yolandas

$12.25

3 Chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce, a side of rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.50

3 Enchiladas; onse steak, one shrimp, one grilled chicken with rice and pico de gallo. Topped with green and red sauce and cheese dip.

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.25

1 Chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese and 1 beef enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and supreme salsa.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.75

3 Chicken enchiladas topped with nacho cheese and guacamole salad, served with your choice of rice or beans.

Burritos

Burrito

$4.99

0/ Burritos

$10.25

Bto California

$12.75

12" Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice , beans, sour cream and guacamole, drizzled with cheese.

Burritos Tapatios

$14.50

1 Steak and bean, 1 grilled chicken and bean burrito with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo covered with special sauce.

Burrito Tampico

$12.50

1 Shrimp burrito filled with grilled mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with nacho cheese and tomatillo sauce with your choice of rice or beans.

(1) Burrito Deluxe

$8.25

0/Burritos Deluxe

$12.25

1 Chicken and bean, 1 beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and supreme salsa.

1 Bto Mix Spcl

$7.25

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$7.25

Kids #2

$7.25

Kids #3

$7.25

Kids #4

$7.25

Kids #5

$7.25

Kids #6

$7.25

Kids #8

$7.25

Kids #7

$7.25

Desserts

Flan

$4.95

Sweet baked caramel custard

Cheesecake Burrito

$6.99

A smooth cheesecake wrapped in a tortilla, lightly fried, and covered in cinnamon sugar

Churros

$6.99

Mexican pastry covered with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream

Sopapillas

$3.75

Crunchy fried flour tortillas covered in cinnamon and honey

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

A scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in crunchy flakes, topped with whipped cream and honey

Mango Pie

$5.75

Key Lime Pie

$5.75

Side Order

0/ Rice

$2.95

0/ Beans

$2.95

Rice & Beans

$5.50

0/Tomatoes

$1.75

0/ Sour Cream

$1.75

0/ Shredded Cheese

$1.75

0/Pico De Gallo

$2.75

0/Tossed Salad

$3.50

Side Fajita Salad

$4.50

0/ Guacamole Salad

$4.35

0/ Avocado

$3.75

0/Onions

$1.75

0/ Jalapeños

$1.75

0/ Grilled Onions

$2.75

0/Grilled Veggies

$3.50

0/ French Fries

$3.25

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.35

0/ Corn Tortillas

$2.75

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.55

0/ Flour Tortillas

$1.50

0/Camaron

$5.50

0/ Chicken Faj

$4.95

0/ Steak Faj

$4.95

Cilantro

$1.75

Cilantro y Cebolla

$2.00

Nopal

$2.00

o/ Chiles Toreados

$2.95

o/ Cebollitas Cambray

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$2.50

X Sour Cream

$0.95

X Guaca

$1.50

X Pico

$0.75

X QN

$1.50

Lg Pico

$5.50

Lettuce

$1.25

X Onions

$0.75

X Cilantro

$0.95

X Tomato

$0.75

A La Carte

1 Hard Taco

$2.95

1 Soft Taco

$3.75

0/ Hard Tacos

$7.95

0/ Soft Tacos

$8.75

1 Tostaguac

$4.75

0/ Toastaguac

$8.50

0/ Chalupas

$8.50

0/ Tostadas

$8.25

O/ Chile Rellenos

$9.50

0/ Tamaless

$9.50

1 Chalupa

$4.75

1 Tostada

$4.75

1 Chile Relleno

$3.95

1 Tamale

$3.75

> Poblano <

$7.00

X ranch

$1.25

X Blue Cheese

$1.25

To Go

Pint Salsa

$2.99

1/2 Pint Salsa

$1.99

Small Salsa

$1.25

To Go Fee

$0.25

Chips $1

$1.00

Chips $2

$2.00

Chips $3

$3.00

Chips $4

$4.00

Chips $5

$5.00

Chips $6

$6.00

Small Tomatillo

$1.50

Pint Tomatillo

$3.50

1/2 Pint Tomatillo

$2.25

T-Shirt

$15.00

Chips $7

$7.00

Hats

$10.00

Ya estan aqui

Drinks

Bottled Imported

Tecate

$4.99

Tecate Light

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Heineken 0.0%

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Familiar

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Michelada

$10.50

Fresh lime juice, tomato juice, Valentina sauce, salt, and pepper

Bottled Domestic

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coor's Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Draft Beer - Domestic

L Bud Light

$8.50

L Michelob Ultra

$8.50

L Miller Lite

$8.50

Pit Bud Light

$12.50

Pit Michelob Ultra

$12.50

Pit Miller Lite

$12.50

Reg Bud Light

$4.25

Reg Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Reg Miller Lite

$4.25

Draft Beer - Imported

Large Dos X

$9.50

Pitch Dos X

$13.50

Regular Dos X

$4.75

Regular Modelo

$4.75

Large Modelo

$9.50

1/2 Pit Modelo

$9.50

Pit Modelo

$13.50

1/2 Pit Dos X

$9.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

KJ Chardonnay

$10.00

KJ Pinot Gris

$10.00

KJ Cabernet

$10.00

KJ Pinot Noir

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Water

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mr.Pibb

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Horchata

$3.50

Virg Daiquiri Sm

$4.50

Virg Daiquiri Lg

$7.50

Jarritos

Pina Jarritos

$2.75

Tamarindo Jarritos

$2.75

Toronja Jarritos

$2.75

Mandirna Jarritos

$2.75

Limon Jarritos

$2.75

Sangria Jarritos

$2.75

Bottle Coke

$3.25

Mineral Water

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Tequila

Casa Amigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Patron

$11.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Frida Kanis

$9.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$10.00

Siete Leguas

$10.00

El Cartel

$13.00

Essential 1800

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$18.00

Roca Patron

$14.00

Herradura Reserva

$45.00

Jose Cuervo Platino

$15.00

Casa Dragones

$18.00

De Leon

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Karma

$9.00

Cruz Del Sol

$9.00

Chinaco

$9.00

El Mayor

$10.00

Antiguo

$11.00

Senor Rio

$9.00

El Tesoro

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$11.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Moda

$9.00

Peligroso

$9.00

Centenario

$10.00

Leyenda Del Milagro

$15.00

Tierras

$9.00

Don Eduardo

$9.00

Fortaleza

$9.00

DBL Fortaleza

DBL Don Eduardo

DBL Tierras

DBL Leyenda Del Milagro

DBL Centenario

DBL Peligroso

DBL Moda

DBL Maestro Dobel

DBL Cabo Wabo

DBL Cazadores

DBL Cazadores Anejo

DBL El Tesoro

DBL Hornitos

DBL Senor Rio

DBL Antiguo

DBL El Mayor

DBL Chinaco

DBL Cruz Del Sol

DBL Karma

DBL 1800 Reposado

DBL 1800 Silver

DBL Casa Dragones

DBL De Leon

DBL Jose Cuervo Platino

DBL Herradura Reserva

DBL Roca Patron

DBL Patron

DBL Herradura Ultra Anejo

DBL Essential 1800

DBL Siete Leguas

DBL Casa Noble Crystal

DBL Frida Kanis

DBL Herradura

DBL El Cartel

Mezcal

Mezcal Delirio

$9.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Mezcal Fidencio

$10.00

Mezcal Cruz De Fuego

$10.00

Mezcal Mezcalero

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal

$9.00

Mezcal De Leyendas

$13.00

Mezcal Don Amado

$13.00

La Fogata Mezcal

$10.00

Mezcal El Jalgorio

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$9.00

Papalome

$13.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$10.00

Mezcal Xicaru

$9.00

Mezcal Xicaru*

$12.00

Mezcal Mina Real

$10.00

Mezcal Wild Shot

$9.00

Mezcal La Puritita Verda

$10.00

Mezcal Tres Papalote

$10.00

Mezcal Los Nahueles

$13.00

Mezcal Alipus

$14.00

El Buho Mezcal

$10.00

Del Maguey Wild Papalome

$14.00

Del Maguey 100% Tobala

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Minero

$13.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$13.00

Del Maguey Santo Domingo

$14.00

Del Maguey Albarradas

$13.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$14.00

DBL Mezcal Delirio

DBL Mezcal

DBL Mezcal Fidencio

DBL Mezcal Cruz De Fuego

DBL Mezcal Mezcalero

DBL Banhez Mezcal

DBL Mezcal De Leyendas

DBL Mezcal Don Amado

DBL La Fogata Mezcal

DBL Mezcal El Jalgorio

DBL Ilegal Mezcal

DBL Papalome

DBL Montelobos Mezcal

DBL Mezcal Xicaru

DBL Mezcal Xicaru*

DBL Mezcal Mina Real

DBL Mezcal Wild Shot

DBL Mezcal La Puritita Verda

DBL Mezcal Tres Papalote

DBL Mezcal Los Nahueles

DBL Mezcal Alipus

DBL El Buho Mezcal

DBL Del Maguey Wild Papalome

DBL Del Maguey 100% Tobala

DBL Del Maguey Vida

DBL Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

DBL Del Maguey Minero

DBL Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

DBL Del Maguey Chichicapa

DBL Del Maguey Santo Domingo

DBL Del Maguey Albarradas

DBL Del Maguey Pechuga

Margaritas

Regular Mta

$7.95

Large Mta

$11.25

1/2 Pitcher Margarita

$13.50

Pitch Margarita

$19.99

Tex Mta

$9.50

Large Tex Mta

$13.50

1/2 Pitch Tex

$16.25

Pitch Tex

$24.75

Marg Especiales

Chamoyada Margarita

$18.00

27 ounces of perfectly blended mango margarita with chamoy, tajin, and fresh lime

Large Fresh Jalapeño Margarita

$15.50

Jalapeño tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, and fresh jalapeño slices

Large Henny Margarita

$19.00

Hennessy, grand gala, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice

Large Mezcal Margarita

$15.95

Mezcal, agave nectar, and lime juice

Large Skinny Margarita

$17.50

Blanco tequila, grand marnier, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of soda water

Large Tamarindo Margarita

$17.95

Tequila silver, tamarindo purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and tajin rim

Matador

$12.00

Tequila, fresh lime juice, and pineapple juice

Paloma

$10.00+

Silver tequila, lime juice, and squirt grapefruit soda

Regular Fresh Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Jalapeño tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, and fresh jalapeño slices

Regular Henny Margarita

$14.00

Hennessy, grand gala, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice

Regular Mezcal Margarita

$10.50

Mezcal, agave nectar, and lime juice

Regular Skinny Margarita

$11.50

Blanco tequila, grand marnier, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of soda water

Regular Tamarindo Margarita

$12.75

Tequila silver, tamarindo purée, agave nectar, lime juice, and tajin rim

Margarona

$15.50

Frozen margarita infused with 7 ounces of Coronita

patron Marg Sm

$14.50

Patron Marg Lg

$19.75

Fuejo Marg

$17.75

Sangria

Lambrusco Sangria

$14.50

House frozen margarita

House Mta Sangria

$15.00

House frozen margarita

Reg In-house Sangria

$9.50

Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria

Lrg In-house Sangria

$12.99

Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria

1/2 Pitcher In-house Sangria

$15.50

Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria

Pitcher In-house Sangria

$24.99

Try our fresh, made from scratch sangria

Cocktails

Mexican Jack

$10.50

Jack Daniel's and Mexican Coke

Tequila Libre

$11.00

Tequila Herradura silver, Coca-Cola classic, and lime juice

Long Island Tea

$10.50

Tequila, vodka, rum, triple sec, gin, sour mix, and a splash of Coke

S** on the Beach

$10.25

Vodka, midori melon, cranberry juice, and orange juice

Mexican Martinis

$10.00

Made with Tito's vodka

Vanilla Martinis

$10.00

Made with Tito's vodka

Apple Martinis

$10.00

Made with Tito's vodka

Peach Martinis

$10.00

Made with Tito's vodka

Cosmopolitan Martinis

$1,000.00

Made with Tito's vodka

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Tequila Sunrice

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.95

Chivas

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$17.00

Wild Turkey 80

$9.00

Johnny Walker

$9.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanquerey

$9.00

Mr Boston

$9.00

Liqueurs

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00