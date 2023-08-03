BREAKFAST

Breakfast

2 Eggs Any Style

$9.00

Served w/ bacon, homefries and small salad

Yogurt Parfait

$11.50

Yogurt with freh fruit, granola topper

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Whole wheat toast, tomato, greens & red onion

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

W/ Choice of Cream Cheese, butter or jam

Omelette

$12.50

Choice 2 additional ingredients at no charge. Additional (3+) will be 3$ each. Includes Toast and Home Fries.

Waffles

$15.00

Seasonal Fruit

Milk Bread French Toast

$12.50

w/ Fresh Fruit & Cinnamon

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

2 eggs, bacon & cheddar on Kaiser Roll.

Pancakes

$10.50

Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip

Granola

$12.00

w/ Fresh Seasonal Fruit & Milk

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$11.50

Seasonal Selections

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.50

Yogurt (Individual)

$5.00

Piece of Fruit

$1.75

Individual piece of fruit

Ham

$3.50

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Bagel

$4.00

Home Fries

$2.75

Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Muffin

$4.50

Miss Mac's Pound Cake

$4.50

Side Egg

$5.00

DINNER

Appetizers (Dinner)

Clams on Half Shell (6)

$15.00

Oysters on Half Shell (6)

$18.00

Mussels Marinara

$18.00

Baked Oysters

$22.00

Prosciutto Melon

$18.00

Fritto Misto

$17.00

Fried shrimp, calamari and cherry peppers served with spicy Monte's sauce and lemon garlic yogurt aoli.

Swordfish Meatballs

$18.00

Local swordfish meatballs, lemon, honey, butter, white wine reduction.

Antipasto Platter

$26.00

Assorted sliced Italian cheese & meats

Soup du Jour

$9.00+

Soup of the Day (Cup)

Shrimp alla Monte

$22.00

Broiled butterflied jumbo shrimp, alla Monte breadcrumbs

Clams Oreganata

$21.00

Diced clams, garlic, lemon, butter & white wine breadcrumbs.

Stretch

$13.00

Lightly fried Mozarella cheese sandwich served w/ Monte's Sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crispy local romaine, table side ceasar dressing

Burrata Tomato Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens

$10.00

Pasta

Spicy alla Vodka

$24.00

Monte's sauce, calabrian chili, cream and parmigiano

Pomodoro w/ Ricotta

$22.00

Monte's Sauce (OG, Sweet or Spicy) topped with fresh ricotta and basil

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$26.00

Hudson valley sausage, braised broccoli rabe

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$38.00

Pomodoro, calabrian chili, lobster meat, chives

Vongole

$29.00

Cockles, garlic, butter, white wine sauce

Ravioli Limone

$24.00

Shrimp, lobster, calamari, Monte's tomato sauce

Bolognese

$26.00

Lemon, butter, parmesan sauce

Sides

Bread & Sauce

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Charred Broccolini

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$12.00

Caprese Panini

$16.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto

Chicken Parm Hero

$16.00

Italian Panini

$18.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$16.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$26.00

On a round seeded roll or hero

Burger

$16.00

LUNCH

Apps (Lunch)

Clams on Half Shell (6)

$15.00

Oysters on Half Shell (6)

$18.00

Mains (Lunch)

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Box of MTK Cookies

$30.00

MTK Cookies

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Soda / Water

BK Best Peach 1/2 1/2

$6.00

BK Best Pink Lem

$6.00

BK Best Peach Tea

$6.00

A' Siciliana Aranciata

$6.00

A' Siciliana Limonata

$6.00

Panna 1L

$7.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Diet Coke (Fountain)

$5.50

Ginger Ale (Fountain)

$6.00

Pellegrino 1L

$11.00

Pellegrino Flavored Soda

$6.50

San Bitter

$7.00

Coke (Fountain)

$5.50

Sprite (Fountain)

$6.00

Iced Tea (Fountain)

$5.50

Fiji Water

$5.00

Juice

Fresh Orange

$6.50

Fresh Grapefruit

$6.50

Apple

$6.50

Cranberry

$5.00

Dairy

Milk

$5.00

Half & Half

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Oat Milk

$6.50

2% Milk

$5.00

Almond Milk

$6.00

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

Counter Coffee

$5.00

Counter Decaff Coffee

$4.00

Macchiato

$9.00

Espresso Macchiato

$10.00

Caffe Mocha

$8.50

Flat White

$9.00

Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$3.75

Decaffinated Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$8.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Tea

Green Tea

$3.50+

English Breakfast

$3.50+

Chamomile

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

DESSERT

Baked Goods

