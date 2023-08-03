Monte's at the Manor 236 Edgemere St
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style
Served w/ bacon, homefries and small salad
Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt with freh fruit, granola topper
Avocado Toast
Whole wheat toast, tomato, greens & red onion
Toasted Bagel
W/ Choice of Cream Cheese, butter or jam
Omelette
Choice 2 additional ingredients at no charge. Additional (3+) will be 3$ each. Includes Toast and Home Fries.
Waffles
Seasonal Fruit
Milk Bread French Toast
w/ Fresh Fruit & Cinnamon
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs, bacon & cheddar on Kaiser Roll.
Pancakes
Plain, Blueberry or Chocolate Chip
Granola
w/ Fresh Seasonal Fruit & Milk
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Seasonal Selections
Sides
DINNER
Appetizers (Dinner)
Clams on Half Shell (6)
Oysters on Half Shell (6)
Mussels Marinara
Baked Oysters
Prosciutto Melon
Fritto Misto
Fried shrimp, calamari and cherry peppers served with spicy Monte's sauce and lemon garlic yogurt aoli.
Swordfish Meatballs
Local swordfish meatballs, lemon, honey, butter, white wine reduction.
Antipasto Platter
Assorted sliced Italian cheese & meats
Soup du Jour
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Shrimp alla Monte
Broiled butterflied jumbo shrimp, alla Monte breadcrumbs
Clams Oreganata
Diced clams, garlic, lemon, butter & white wine breadcrumbs.
Stretch
Lightly fried Mozarella cheese sandwich served w/ Monte's Sauce.
Salads
Pasta
Spicy alla Vodka
Monte's sauce, calabrian chili, cream and parmigiano
Pomodoro w/ Ricotta
Monte's Sauce (OG, Sweet or Spicy) topped with fresh ricotta and basil
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Hudson valley sausage, braised broccoli rabe
Lobster Fra Diavolo
Pomodoro, calabrian chili, lobster meat, chives
Vongole
Cockles, garlic, butter, white wine sauce
Ravioli Limone
Shrimp, lobster, calamari, Monte's tomato sauce
Bolognese
Lemon, butter, parmesan sauce