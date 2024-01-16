Monza - Carmello's Manassas
FOOD
Appetizers
- Arancini$14.00
Fontina Cheese, Risotto, Chives, Onions, Garlic, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Marinara Sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Drunken Shrimp$16.00
Grilled shrimp wrapped in bacon drizzled with sweet house drunken sauce.
- Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip$16.25
Spinach, Artichokes, Crab, Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Mayo, Parmesan Cheese, Tortilla Chips
- Brick Oven Oysters Rockefeller$16.00
Oysters, Spinach, Bacon, Breadcrumbs, Fennel, Parmesan
- Bruschetta$12.00
Marinated Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$16.00
Cream Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Tortilla Chips
- Calamari Fritti$14.00
Lightly floured and fried served with lemon wedge and marinara. Calamari is Tentacles & Tubes,
- Charcuterie Board$19.25
Assorted cured meats & cheeses served with Dijon mustard, honey, sun-dried tomatoes, crostini, and mixed olives (black, green, and kalamata)
- Chicken Fingers (4)$13.00
Breaded, Deep Fried Chicken Tenderloins, BBQ, Ranch, or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
- Chicken Wings (10)$14.75
Choice Of Plain, Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Chili, Chipotle, With Ranch Or Blue Cheese. Baked or Fried
- Full Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$32.25
Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.
- Half Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$18.25
Sesame Crusted ahi tuna sliced and served with wasabi, sriracha aioli and citrus Ponzu sauce.
- Italian Meatballs$12.75
3 Large meatballs made with our blend of beef and veal topped with house marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.50
Made In House And Deep Fried
- Stuffed Jalapenos$13.00
Large Jalapenos peppers filled with cream cheese wrapped in crispy bacon and topped with house creamy smokey chipotle aioli, served with side of ranch.
Salads
- Sm Arugula Salad$8.50
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
- Sm Caesar Salad$8.25
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan
- Sm Cobb Salad$9.50
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch
- Sm Garden Salad$8.25
Mixed Greens, halved cherry tomatoes, red onions, carrots, garbanzo beans
- Sm Monza Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Sm Portuguese Salad$8.25
- Lg Arugula Salad$13.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Almonds, Citrus Vinaigrette
- Lg Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine and green leaf lettuce, housemade creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, crostini
- Lg Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Ranch Dressing
- Lg Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, Garbanzo beans, red onions & tomato
- Lg Monza Salad$14.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Onions, Cucumber, Walnuts, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Lg Portuguese Salad$13.00
Brick Oven Pizza & Flatbread
- Arugula Flatbread$14.75
Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$14.25
Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Chicken, Gorgonzola Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion
- Cheese Flatbread$13.25
Classic half moon flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Hawaiian Pulled Pork Flatbread$14.75
1/2 the size of our regular pizza with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
- Meathead Flatbread$15.75
Meatballs, Bacon, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce
- Monza Flatbread$14.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
- New York White Flatbread$13.50
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic Olive Oil Fresh Herbs
- Queen Margarita Flatbread$14.25
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Tomato Sauce
- Seafood Flatbread$17.75
Shrimp,Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Crema Rosa Sauce,
- Arugula Pizza$16.75
Fresh pizza dough with garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto topped with crisp arugula drizzled with house balsamic reduction.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.25
Fresh Pizza dough with buffalo sauce, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, grilled chicken, chopped red onion. Finished with a drizzle of more buffalo sauce.
- Cheese Pizza$14.25
Good ol' Classic. Fresh Pizza dough house tomato sauce shredded mozzarella cooked crisp with garlic olive oil brushed on crust.
- Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza$16.75
Aloha! Fresh Pizza dough bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, fresh sliced jalapeños, and house made pulled pork.finished with bbq drizzled on top & fresh cilantro.
- Meathead Pizza$18.25
Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.
- Monza Pizza$16.25
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
- New York White Pizza$15.25
Fresh Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, 6 cheese blend topped with chopped parsley.
- Queen Margherita Pizza$15.75
Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce fresh rounds of mozzarella cheese & large slices of heirloom tomato. Topped with fresh basil.
- Seafood Pizza$24.00
Fresh pizza dough, house crema rosa shredded mozarella, fresh tomatoes, and shrimp. finished with fresh basil
- 6 Cheese Pizza$18.00
- 16" Arugula Pizza$21.75
Fresh pizza dough with garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella & prosciutto topped with crisp arugula drizzled with house balsamic reduction.
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.75
Fresh Pizza dough with buffalo sauce, Gorgonzola bleu cheese, grilled chicken, chopped red onion. Finished with a drizzle of more buffalo sauce.
- 16" Cheese Pizza$20.25
- 16" Hawaiian Pulled Pork Pizza$21.75
Aloha! Fresh Pizza dough bbq sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, fresh sliced jalapeños, and house made pulled pork.finished with bbq drizzled on top & fresh cilantro.
- 16" Meathead Pizza$23.00
Meat lovers paradise...Fresh pizza dough, shredded mozzarella, meatball crumbles, prosciutto, sausage & pepperoni with tomato sauce and crushed red pepper.
- 16" Monza Pizza$21.75
Monza signature pizza. Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & grilled chicken.
- 16" New York White Pizza$20.75
Fresh Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, 6 cheese blend topped with chopped parsley.
- 16" Queen Margherita Pizza$20.75
Fresh pizza dough house tomato sauce fresh rounds of mozzarella cheese & large slices of heirloom tomato. Topped with fresh basil.
Sandwiches
- Big Pig Sandwich$18.25
BBQ Roasted Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Creamy Coleslaw, Jalapeños, Brioche Bun
- Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.25
Blackened Grilled Chicken, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Mozzarella, Chipotle Dressing, Ciabatta
- Smoked Salmon Croissant$18.25
Brie, Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Capers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, All-Butter Croissant
- Steak & Cheese Sub$18.75
Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Sub Roll
- Club Sandwich$18.25
- Godfather Sub Sandwich$18.75
Meatballs, Mozzarella, Zesty Marinara, Sub Roll
Burgers
Sliders
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Marsala mushroom sauce served with choice of two sides
- Chicken Picatta$22.00
Grilled chicken breast topped w/ lemon butter sauce and capers served with side of spaghetti tossed in house tomato sauce.
- Frango De Churrasco$22.00
Marinated Half Chicken, Oven-Roasted with Spicy Olive Oil & Choice of Tomato Rice or Steak Fries with Seasonal Vegetables
- Full St. Louis Ribs$30.00
Full rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw
- Half St. Louis Ribs$18.50
Half a rack of Slow Braised Grilled St. Louis Ribs topped with BBQ sauce served with sides of Bacon Mac & Cheese & Creamy Coleslaw
- Monza Pot Roast$24.00
- NY Strip$29.00
12 oz NY Strip Steak topped with a creamy bacon & blue cheese sauce.
- Salmon Almondini$25.00
6oz Salmon Filet cooked to your preference served over your choice of cappelini pasta tossed in garlic olive oil or house tomato rice with garlic sautéed green beans. Salmon is topped with lemon butter sauce and thinly sliced almonds.
- Chicken Parmesan Entree$22.00
Lightly breaded deep fried chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti with house tomato sauce.
Pasta
- Bucatini Diablo$22.00
- Capellini w/Meatballs$21.00
Fine Capellini pasta tossed in our house marinara topped with 3 large house made beef, pork, and veal blended meatballs.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.50
Fettuccine pasta tossed in house made Alfredo. Choice to add grilled shrimp or chicken.
- Fettuccine Tuscano$19.00
- Jack’s Special$32.00
Jack's Famous Pasta. Capellini pasta topped with Shrimp, Crabmeat, Scallops, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
- Lasagna Bolognese$21.00
Pasta Layered With Ricotta Cheese, Sausage & Veal Baked In A Tomato Sauce
- Penne Alfredo$22.00Out of stock
Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Sweet Green Peas, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce
- Shrimp Scampi Ligure$26.00
Linguine pasta tossed in lemon butter white wine sauce topped with grilled shrimp.
- Shrimp Scampi Marinara$26.00
Linnguine pasta tossed in house marinara topped with grilled shrimp.
- Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Spaghetti, Sautéed Onions, Bacon, Pecorino Romano & Parmesan Cheese, Egg Yolk Cream Sauce
- Tortellini Crema Rosa$21.00
Tri-color Cheese Tortellini, Chicken, Mushrooms, Rose Cream Sauce
- Beef Ragu$25.00
Munchkins Menu
- Kids Cheese Flatbread$12.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese flatbread
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.75
- Kids Chicken Fingers/Fries (2)$9.75
- Kids Hamburger$9.75
- Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Creamy housemade macaroni and cheese
- Kids Pepperoni Flatbread$13.00
Flatbread with Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
Spaghetti with one meatball
Sides
Healthy Choices
- Beyond Burger$17.25
Plant based patty (Pea Protein), Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Side
- Vegan Nuggets (6)$14.25
- Chicken Griglia$22.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, olive oil, & balsamic vinaigrette served with seasonal veggies.
- Salmon & Vegetables$25.00
Oven Baked Salmon with season vegetables.
$Extras
- $Avocado$3.00
- $Bacon (1)$1.00
- $Banana Peppers$0.75
- $BBQ Sauce$0.50
- $Blackened$0.50
- $Blue Cheese$1.00
- $Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- $Chips$1.00
- $Fresh Mozzarella$1.50
- $Gorgonzola$1.25
- $Jalapeno Chips$1.25
- $Jalapenos$0.50
- $Mozzarella Slice$1.00
- $Ranch$0.50
- $Sauteed Onions$1.00
- $Swiss Cheese$1.00
- &Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Grilled Chicken$8.50
- Salmon$11.00
- Filet Tips$11.00
- Ahi Tuna$13.25
- Shrimp (5)$11.00
- Stephen's Omelet$5.00
Mediterranean Flatbread
Patio Pups Menu
Desserts Monza
- A La Mode$1.50
- Apple Cinnamon Cobbler$10.25
- Black Forest Cake$10.25
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$10.25
- Creme Brulee - ANNIVERSARY
- Creme Brûlée$10.25
- Creme Brûlée - BIRTHDAY
- Limoncello Cake$10.25
- Mascarpone Mousse$10.25
- Mini Cannolis$10.25
- Mini Pumpkin Pie$10.25
- Original Cheesecake$10.25
- Profitterole Cake$10.25
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$10.25
- Tiramisu$10.25
- Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoops)$4.50
- Vanilla Sundae$5.00
- Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$10.25
- GF Bolo de Chocolate$10.25
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$11.00
- Brownie with Pistachio Gelato$10.50
BRUNCH
Brunch
Brunch Sides
- 1 sausage link$1.50
- 1 Biscuit$2.00
- 1 Biscuit with Gravy$3.00
- 1 Egg Any Style$2.50
- 1 slice of bacon$1.50
- 1/2 Cup Sausage Gravy$3.00
- 2 Biscuits with Gravy$8.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style$4.00
- 2 sausage links$3.00
- 2 Slices of Bacon$3.00
- 2 Slices of French Toast$5.00
- 2 Slices of Toast$4.00
- 3 sausage links$5.00
- 3 Slices of Bacon$5.00
- Cup Sausage Gravy$6.00
- English Muffin$4.00
- Home Fries$5.00
- Seasonal Fruit$7.00
- Belgian Waffle Only ONE$7.00
- Extra Fruit for Waffles$2.00
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$6.00
Banquets/Catering
Catering Menu
- Wings (cater)$8.00
- Risotto Fritters (cater)$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (cater)$8.00
- Bruschetta (cater)$8.00
- Meatballs (cater)$8.00
- Half Tray Buffalo Chicken Dip (cater)$60.00
- Pot Roast (cater)$22.00
- Salmon Almondini (cater)$23.00
- Chicken Piccata (side spaghetti and red sauce) (cater)$20.00
- Chicken Marsala (side spaghetti and red sauce) (cater)$20.00
- Tortellini Crema Rosa (cater)$16.00
- Fettucine Alfredo (cater)$15.00
- Penne italiano (cater)$16.00
- 4 Cheese Ravioli (cater)$16.00
- Lasagna (cater)$16.00
- Macaroni & Cheese (cater)$16.00
- Add Chicken (catering pasta)$8.00
- Cheese & Meat Platter (cater)$12.00
- Fruit & Vegetable Platter (cater)$12.00
- Monza Salad (cater)$10.00
- Portugese Salad (cater)$10.00
- Caesar Salad (cater)$10.00
- Spinach Salad (cater)$10.00
- Add Chicken (catering salad)$8.00
- Add Beef (catering salad)$10.00
- Southern Fried Chicken BLT (cater)$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders (cater)$14.00
- Cold Cuts Sandwich (cater)$14.00
- Club Sandwich (cater)$14.00