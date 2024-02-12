2x points for loyalty members
Matthews - MOO&BREW 111 Matthews Station St
Food
Apps
Burgers & Sammies
Fries & Sides
- Side Salad$6.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Black Beans$4.00
- Large Cole Slaw$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Sweet Fries$4.00
- Half Rose Truffle$5.00
- Half Why Nacho$6.00
- Half Parm Garlic$5.00
- Half Bleu Buffalo$5.00
- Half Cheese$6.00
- Half Bacon Cheese$6.00
- Half Chili Cheese$6.00
- Large Fry$7.00
- Large Sweet Fry$8.00
- Full Rose Truffle$9.00
- Full Why Nacho$9.00
- Full Parm Garlic$9.00
- Full Bleu Buffalo$9.00
- Full Cheese$9.00
- Full Bacon Cheese$9.00
- Full Chili Cheese$9.00
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Premium Sauces
A la Carte
Cocktails
- Large Marge$20.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Green Tea$6.00
- Plaza Punch$10.00
- Springwood Mule$10.00
- Juices Flowing Marg$10.00
- Whiskey Richard Jr$10.00
- Pretty Ricky$9.00
- Sunshine Punch Me$9.00Out of stock
- Moo Mosa$7.00
- JagerBomb$9.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$8.00Out of stock
Beer
Draft
- Sample
- Flight
- Blue Cup
- 1 Sam Adams Cold Snap$6.50
- 2 Pacifico$6.00
- 3 Red Oak$6.50Out of stock
- 4 Res Culture Lightning Drops$9.00Out of stock
- 5 NoDa ICB$6.00
- 6 DownEast Blackberry$6.50
- 7 WW Burst 20oz$8.00
- 8 WW Pernicious$7.00
- 9 Sweetwater Blue$5.50
- 10 Southern Range Blood Orange$8.00Out of stock
- 11 Wooden Robot GMV$8.00
- 12 Austin Eastciders Orange Cran$6.50
- 13 Sugar Creek Hi-Creek$6.50
- 14 WiseMan Tropical Shirts$8.50
- 15 Cabarrus Sour Drop$8.00
- 16 Triple C Rainbow Sherbet$6.50
- 17 Cigar City Jai Alai$6.50
- 18 Birdsong Higher Ground$6.50
- 19 Legion Juicy Jay$7.00Out of stock
- 20**12oz Birdsong Honey Pie$8.00Out of stock
- 21 Sycamore Mtn Candy$7.00Out of stock
- 22 Triple C 3C$6.50Out of stock
- 23 WiseMan Down on the West Coast$7.00
- 24 Middle James Highly Dramatic$8.50
- 25 NoDa Lil' Slurp$6.50
- 26 NoDa Cheerwine$7.00
- 27**12oz NoDa Capt PB's Choc Revenge$8.50
- 28 Suffolk Punch Blue Daisy$7.00
- 30 Southern Strain O.K. Lunch$7.00
- 31 PBR 20oz$3.00
- 32 Guinness$8.00
Canned
NA Beverages
Soda
Bar
Retail
Hats/Beanies
Sweaters/Vests
