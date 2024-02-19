Mookie's at Mugford
Hot Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.35+
- Latte$4.24+
You will find regular and flavored lattes *New seasonal lattes now added*
- Cappuccino$4.24+
- Caramel Macchiato$4.50+
- Cortado$4.24
- Americano$3.76+
- Single Espresso$2.82
- Double Espresso$3.29
- Tea Latte$4.24+
Choose between Chai and Matcha. *Chai Mix contains milk*
- Hot Chocolate$3.06+
- Spicy Hot Chocolate$3.76+
- London Fog$3.50+
Earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk
- Tea$2.50+
Cold Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.00+
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.71
- Flavored/Decaf Iced Coffee$2.59+
- Iced Americano$4.01+
- Espresso over Ice$3.76
- Iced Latte$4.71+
You will find regular lattes, specialty lattes, and flavored lattes here
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- Iced Tea Latte$4.71+
Choose between Chai, Matcha, Or London Fog. *Chai Mix contains milk*
- Iced Tea$2.50+
Black iced tea, berry hibiscus, and arnold palmer
- Chocolate Milk$2.59
- Juice
- Spindrift Seltzer (16oz)$2.59
- Water$1.25
Pastries
- Croissant$3.06
- Chocolate Croissant$3.29Out of stock
- Almond Croissant$3.53Out of stock
- Kouign Amann$3.76Out of stock
- Ham and Swiss Croissant$4.71Out of stock
- Cheddar Croissant$4.24
- Apple Raspberry Hand Pie$4.24Out of stock
- Cardamom Knot$3.76Out of stock
- Blueberry Jam Pinwheel$4.71Out of stock
- Orange Chocolate Chip Scone$3.76
- Apricot Ginger Scone (A&J King)$3.76Out of stock
- Chive Scone$3.06
- Honey Pecan Roll$3.76Out of stock
- Sticky Bun with Nuts$3.76Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin- small$3.06
- Vegan Harvest Spice Muffin$3.76
- Piece of Crumb Cake$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
- GF Blueberry Lemon Scone$4.47Out of stock
Made in a facility that also processes gluten.
- GF Cinnabon Scone$4.47
- GF/Vegan Maple Oat Scone$4.70
Made in a facility that also processes gluten.
- GF/DF Harvest Scones (contains nuts)$4.24
Made in a facility that also processes gluten.
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese$6.50Out of stock
Two fried eggs with sharp cheddar on an english muffin or multigrain toast * No substitutions or additions. All eggs will be fried. *
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$7.50Out of stock
Two fried eggs with sharp cheddar and bacon on an english muffin or multigrain toast. * No substitutions or additions. All eggs will be fried. *
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese$7.50Out of stock
Two fried eggs with sharp cheddar and sausage on an english muffin or multigrain toast. * No substitutions or additions. All eggs will be fried. *
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Smashed avocado with olive oil, salt and pepper on multigrain bread
- Loaded Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado toast with goat cheese and tomato
- Yogurt Parfait$7.50
Yogurt with blueberries, strawberries, and granola
- Bagels$2.11
- English Muffin with topping$3.00
- Multigrain Toast with topping$3.50
- Gluten Free Harvest Toast with Topping$4.50
Lunch (sandwiches/soups)
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Cranberry walnut chicken salad with lettuce on toasted A&J King multigrain
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.00
Tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on toasted A&J King multigrain. *Tuna contains gluten*
- Turkey, Avocado, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo Sandwich$8.50
Turkey, avocado, arugula, and sriracha mayo on toasted A&J King multigrain.
- Turkey on Cranberry Pecan Bread$8.50
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and cranberry mayo on Iggy's cranberry pecan bread
- Tomato Mozzarella Pesto Sandwich$8.50
Tomato, mozzarella, and pesto on ciabatta
- Carrot Ginger VN GF (At 11am)$5.00+
- Thai Chicken Red Curry Soup DF, GF (At 11am)$5.00+
Sides
Other (Merch/Beans)
- Coffee Whole Bean Bags (12oz)$11.29
- Heart Dog Cookies$2.12Out of stock
- Mookie's Logo Stickers$2.12Out of stock
- 20 oz. Mookie's Tumbler$18.82
- Mookie's Logo Tee$25.00Out of stock
This is the black t-shirt with the traditional Mookie's logo. All are unisex.
- Be Kind, Drink Coffee, Pet Dogs Tee (logo included)$25.00Out of stock
This is a maroon t shirt that has the message "Be kind, Drink coffee, pet dogs" on it. All sizes are unisex.
- Mookie's Logo Baseball Hats$25.00
- Coffee Sleeves (please specify which one you would like in comments)$11.29
- Marblehead Candle Company Candle$18.00
Specialty Items (Spreads/Nut Butter/Candy)
- Divina Fig Spread$6.50
- Divina Peruvian Pepper Jam$6.50
- Divina Kalamata Spread$6.50
- Major Maple Peanut Butter (16oz Jar)$8.47
Maple Honey Peanut Butter
- Blizzard Butter (16oz Jar)$8.47Out of stock
Creamy White Chocolate Peanut Butter
- Adirondack Jill Nut Butter (16 oz Jar)$10.59Out of stock
Almond and Peanut Butter Blend with Blueberries, Pepitas, and Chai Seeds.
- Monkey Boy Peanut Butter (16 oz Jar)$8.47Out of stock
Banana raisin peanut butter
- Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans$7.45
- Iggy's Granola (Lb)$11.76Out of stock
- Halloween Gummies (8oz bag)$9.41Out of stock
- Halloween Gummies (4oz bag)$4.71Out of stock