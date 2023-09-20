Moonie's Burger House Anderson Mill
Moonie's Burger House - Anderson Mill
Appetizers
Gourmet Burgers
BOM - BUNh Me
Our version of the classic Vietnamese sandwich - Banh Mi. Burger glazed with Teriyaki then topped with sliced cucumber, pickled carrots, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and BUNh sauce (mayo, sriracha, honey) on our classic bun.
Moonie's Classic
￼Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Crispy Pickles, Red Onion & Mayo
Bacon Cheese
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
El Diablo
This repeat BOM is a Crowd Favorite. Pepper Jack Cheese, House-made 'Diablo' Sauce, Fresh-Grilled Jalapenos and Onions, Crisp Lettuce and Tomato.
Swiss & Mushroom
Sautéed Onions and Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Vine Ripened Tomato and Garlic Aioli. ++++now with GARIC AIOLI+++
Ranch Hand
Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.
Moonie's Melt
Our version of a patty melt. Two 3.2 oz burger patties topped with both American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and Moonie's sauce on Texas toast.
Western
Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokey BBQ Sauce, and a Crisp Fried Onion Ring to top it off.
California
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato
Blue Moon
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions *****Now with Garlic Aioli*******
Hawaiian
Sliced Sweet Grilled Pineapple Rings and Tangy Teriyaki Sauce
Philly CheeseSteak
Shaved Sirloin Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Mayo.
Chili Cheese
House-Made Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Onion & Crispy Fritos Corn Chips
Full Moon
The Big Daddy....4 Patties (nearly 1.5 lbs) with 4 slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo.
Buffalo
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Hot Buffalo Sauce & Fresh Lettuce
Down The Hatch
Our 100% Angus Burger Topped with Hatch Green Chile and Melted Havarti Cheese then Finished with a Honey Sriracha Sauce. Served on a Toasted Moonie’s Classic Bun
The Dipper
A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping
Build Your Own Burger - BYOB
Start with a blank slate and customize as you go. Choose everything, including protein, bun, veggies, and more!
Hot Dogs
Kid's Meals
KID Burger Meal
Kid Patty Served Plain & Dry on a Kid Bun.
KID Chicken Tender Meal
2 Fried Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce.
KID Corn Dog Bites Meal
Comes with 6 Corn Dog Bites
KID Frito Pie Meal
Comes with Kid-size Frito Pie: Fritos, All-Meat Chili, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
KID Grilled Cheese Meal
Three Slices of Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast!
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
Garden Salad
Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Side Garden Salad
Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)
Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sides
Crispy Fries
Large Crispy Fries
Queso Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Trashy Tots
Tator Tots, Two Chicken Tenders, Queso, Lucero Sauce (Sweet/Spicy Ranch) and Pickles
Chili Cheese Tots
Gravy Fries - New
Crispy Fries Topped with Housemade Bacon Gravy and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
###1\2 Sweets 1\2 Fries###
Apple Sauce
Mandarin Orange Slices
Bowl of Queso (6oz)
Ranch (Side)
2oz Side of House-made Creamy Ranch Dressing
Side of Gravy 3oz
Sauces
Small Cup of Queso (3oz) for dipping
Side Of lucero (Trashy Sauce)
1 Chicken Breast
1 Turkey Patty
1 Veggie Patty
1 BEYOND BURGER
1 Beef Patty
Desserts
Chili/Chicken Tenders
Bowl Of Chili
House-Made, Award Winning Chili. A little on the spicy side. No Beans.
Frito Pie with Cheese
Chili, Fritos and Cheese
Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries
3 Chicken Strips with Crispy Fries
Tossed Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries
Chicken Strip Basket - NEW
4 Chicken Tenders, Fries, Texas Toast and Housemade Bacon Gravy