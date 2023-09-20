Popular Items

Crispy Fries

$3.59
Tater Tots

$3.89
California

$9.49

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato

Moonie's Burger House - Anderson Mill

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$6.89

Fried Baby Portabella Mushrooms served with Ranch

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.99
Fried Pickles

$6.89

Fried Cauliflower

$6.89
Chips & Queso

$6.59

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

Gourmet Burgers

Choose wisely... after all, these burgers have been voted the best burgers by The Hill Country News for 9 straight years! Now with more options, toppings, and awesome combinations - including GF buns, Texas Toast, Grilled Chicken, Turkey, or Veggie Patty.
BOM - BUNh Me

$8.99

Our version of the classic Vietnamese sandwich - Banh Mi. Burger glazed with Teriyaki then topped with sliced cucumber, pickled carrots, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and BUNh sauce (mayo, sriracha, honey) on our classic bun.

Moonie's Classic

$7.59

￼Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Crispy Pickles, Red Onion & Mayo

Bacon Cheese

$8.99

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

El Diablo

$8.99

This repeat BOM is a Crowd Favorite. Pepper Jack Cheese, House-made 'Diablo' Sauce, Fresh-Grilled Jalapenos and Onions, Crisp Lettuce and Tomato.

Swiss & Mushroom

$8.99

Sautéed Onions and Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Vine Ripened Tomato and Garlic Aioli. ++++now with GARIC AIOLI+++

Ranch Hand

$8.79

Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.

Moonie's Melt

$8.69

Our version of a patty melt. Two 3.2 oz burger patties topped with both American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and Moonie's sauce on Texas toast.

Western

$8.99

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokey BBQ Sauce, and a Crisp Fried Onion Ring to top it off.

California

$9.49

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato

Blue Moon

$8.99

Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions *****Now with Garlic Aioli*******

Hawaiian

$8.29

Sliced Sweet Grilled Pineapple Rings and Tangy Teriyaki Sauce

Philly CheeseSteak

$8.99

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Mayo.

Chili Cheese

$8.49

House-Made Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Onion & Crispy Fritos Corn Chips

Full Moon

$22.99

The Big Daddy....4 Patties (nearly 1.5 lbs) with 4 slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo.

Buffalo

$8.89

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Hot Buffalo Sauce & Fresh Lettuce

Down The Hatch

$8.69

Our 100% Angus Burger Topped with Hatch Green Chile and Melted Havarti Cheese then Finished with a Honey Sriracha Sauce. Served on a Toasted Moonie’s Classic Bun

The Dipper

$8.99

A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping

Build Your Own Burger - BYOB

$7.59

Start with a blank slate and customize as you go. Choose everything, including protein, bun, veggies, and more!

Hot Dogs

Our Hot Dogs are served on a Toasted Sweet Sourdough bun just like our Gourmet Burgers!!

Moon Dog

$8.29

Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid's Meals

Kids' Meals Include small order of Fries or Fresh Fruit, and a Small Drink (sub milk at no charge).
KID Burger Meal

$6.59

Kid Patty Served Plain & Dry on a Kid Bun.

KID Chicken Tender Meal

$6.59

2 Fried Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

KID Corn Dog Bites Meal

$6.59

Comes with 6 Corn Dog Bites

KID Frito Pie Meal

$6.29

Comes with Kid-size Frito Pie: Fritos, All-Meat Chili, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese

KID Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.99

Three Slices of Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast!

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.

Garden Salad

$6.99

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Side Garden Salad

$3.49
Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)

$6.99

Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sides

Crispy Fries

$3.59

Large Crispy Fries

$6.49

Queso Fries

$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries

$5.29
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69
Onion Rings

$4.49
Tater Tots

$3.89
Trashy Tots

$8.59

Tator Tots, Two Chicken Tenders, Queso, Lucero Sauce (Sweet/Spicy Ranch) and Pickles

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.29

Gravy Fries - New

$4.99

Crispy Fries Topped with Housemade Bacon Gravy and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

###1\2 Sweets 1\2 Fries###

$3.89

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Mandarin Orange Slices

$1.00

Bowl of Queso (6oz)

$3.90

Ranch (Side)

$0.25

2oz Side of House-made Creamy Ranch Dressing

Side of Gravy 3oz

$1.00

Sauces

Small Cup of Queso (3oz) for dipping

$1.50

Side Of lucero (Trashy Sauce)

$0.35

1 Chicken Breast

$3.25

1 Turkey Patty

$3.25

1 Veggie Patty

$3.25

1 BEYOND BURGER

$5.25

1 Beef Patty

$3.25

Desserts

Milk Shake

$5.29Out of stock

Brownie

$1.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.95

Brownie Ala Mode

$2.99

Snow Cone

$1.25

Cookie - Salted Caramel

$2.50Out of stock

Chewy Marshmellow

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk

$2.50Out of stock

Rootbeer/Coke Float

$3.79

Chili/Chicken Tenders

Bowl Of Chili

$6.69

House-Made, Award Winning Chili. A little on the spicy side. No Beans.

Frito Pie with Cheese

$6.29

Chili, Fritos and Cheese

Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

$8.99

3 Chicken Strips with Crispy Fries

Tossed Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

$9.49

Chicken Strip Basket - NEW

$9.89

4 Chicken Tenders, Fries, Texas Toast and Housemade Bacon Gravy

32oz Chili

$16.95

Beer/Wine

East Cider/Blood Orange

$4.00

Blue Moon Beer

$3.00

BucketHead

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Guinness

$6.00

Landshark

$4.00

Lonestar

$3.00Out of stock

Love Street

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Shiner

$3.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00Out of stock

Ziegen Bock

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic

Medium Drink

$2.49

Topo Chico

$2.25

Milk

$1.25

Refill Cup

$1.00

Beer

Blue Moon Beer

$3.00

BucketHead

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

CORONA LIGHT

$3.00Out of stock

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Dos XX

$3.00

East Cider/Blood Orange

$4.00

Electric Jellyfish 16oz

$6.50

Landshark

$4.00

Lonestar

$3.00Out of stock

Love Street

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Ranch Water

$4.00

Shiner

$3.00

Stash IPA

$4.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00Out of stock

Truly

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Ziegen Bock

$3.00

MISC

Employee Merchandise

Employee Hat - Black

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00

Customer Merchandise

Hat - Black

$22.00

Hat - White

$22.00

T-Shirt

$16.95

Fundraisers

RBMS SIlver Stars

Texas Thunder

Westwood Project Grad