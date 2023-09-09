Popular Items

Salmon

$29.95

faroe islands sourced, seasonal succotash, avocado, tomato, roasted poblano sauce

Spring Rolls

$11.95

chicken, sweet & sour, namasu

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.95

shoe-string


bar snacks

Cambodian Peanuts

$6.95

ankgor thoom inspired - lemongrass, kaffir, toasted garlic

Fries Basket

$7.95

shoe-string

Marcos Tacos

$12.95

chef's seasonal inspirations

Cauliflower

$13.95

Cajun Wings

$14.95

Korean Wings

$14.95

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Wings (Plain)

$14.95

small plates

Beet Salad

$12.95

red and golden beets, local goat cheese, pistachio, honey stone ground mustard vinaigrette, arugula

Bravas

$12.95

chorizo, queso, sofrito

Buffalo Calamari

$13.95

crumbled bleu cheese

Cheese Plate

$19.95

a rotating selection of new england cheeses

Korean Pork Belly

$14.95

house-made cucumber kimchi

Latkes

$10.95

applesauce, sour cream

Mezze

$16.95

hummus, greens, beetroot, goat cheese stuffed peppadews, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, grilled naan

Olives

$7.95

marinated

Peppadew Peppers

$9.95

goat cheese, chelmsford honey

Scallops

$19.95

seared golden, potato, truffle, bacon love

Skillet Short Rib (app)

$18.95

slow-braised, asian 5 spice bbq

Small Artisan Greens

$6.00

Tempura Shrimp

$16.95

miso-srirarcha

Add Ciabatta

$3.00

large plates

Brick Chicken

$28.95

all natural murray's breast and crispy confit leg, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable

Filet

$49.95

whipped potato, roasted chelmsford mushrooms, caramelized onions, bleu cheese fondue

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mac n Cheeses

$17.95

cheddar, american, peas, applewood bacon, ritz cracker crumble

Artisan Mixed Greens

$12.95

candied pecans, grapes, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Szechuan Eggplant & Tofu

$12.95

red peppers, medium spicy, jasmine rice (appetizer portion--no rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$16.95

carrot, edamame, egg, beansprout

Risotto

$19.95

Ribeye

$48.95

chargrilled 16oz bone-in, topped with chimichurri sauce and served with a side of patatas bravas (queso, sofrito)

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.95

Fresh Catch

$32.99

flatbreads

Mozzarella Flatbread

$16.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato

Gruyere Flatbread

$19.95

smoked gruyere, mushrooms, truffle crema

sandwiches

Joe Burger

$17.95

black angus, thick bacon, farmhouse cheddar, killer mayo

Mushroom Burger

$21.95

caramlized onions, local mushrooms, bleu cheese

Shawarma

$17.95

grilled chicken, baby arugula, harissa, grilled naan

Cajun Chicken Panini

$16.95

dessert

Chocolate Pate

$9.50

rich, flourless chocolate cake, sour cherry compote, whipped cream

Cookies

$7.50

half dozen, fresh baked

Cheesecake

$8.50

house-made preserves

Gelato

$7.50

Sorbetto

$7.50

Dessert Sampler

$21.50

raw bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$20.95

three sauces

Smoked Salmon

$14.95

Caper, red onion, egg, dill sour cream