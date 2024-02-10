Moosejaw Pizza & Dells Brewing Co
FOOD
Appetizers
- Super Nachos$15.99
Tri-color seasoned tortilla chips, taco meat, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream, jalapenos & nacho cheese served with hot or mild pico de gallo
- Chips & Pico$8.99
Tri-color seasoned tortilla chips served with hot or mild pico de gallo
- Garlic Bread$8.99
4 slices of Texas toast with garlic butter, served with marinara
- Cheese Bread$10.98
4 slices of Texas toast with garlic butter, smothered in mozzarella cheese, served with marinara
- Moose Wings$13.99
6 spicy hot chicken wings served with celery & blue cheese dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.99
5 mozzarella sticks in wonton wrappers
- Artichoke Spinach Dip$12.99
A blend of artichokes, spinach, garlic & mozzarella served with carrots, celery & seasoned tortilla chips
- Pretzel Bites$11.99
From Scratch...buttery, salted pretzel bites with nacho cheese
- Beer Bread$8.99
Baked fresh with our Honey Ale & served with honey butter
- Chicken Strips$13.99
5 strips served with BBQ, ranch or honey mustard
- Breadsticks$8.99
5 breadsticks seasoned with parmesan & served with marinara
- Loaded Cheese Fries$12.99
French Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, green onions & sour cream
- App Fries$3.99
- App Chips$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.98
- Loaded Baby Reds$6.98
- App Wild Rice Pilaf$3.99
- App Broccoli$3.99
- App Roasted Veggies$3.99
- App Baby Reds$3.99
- Cheese Sauce$1.99
Personal Pizza
- Personal Build It Pizza$9.99
Choose your toppings for our 7" Thick Pan Crust
- Personal Premium$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce & mozzarella on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal Taco$12.99
Taco meat, pizza sauce, mozzarella & cheddar topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & taco chips on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal BBQ$12.99
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon & mozzarella on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal Meathead$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, pizza sauce & mozzarella on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal Fajita$12.99
Salsa, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella & cheddar on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal Veggie$12.99
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, spinach, broccoli, pizza sauce & mozzarella on our 7" thick pan crust
- Personal Alfredo$12.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & mozzarella on our 7" thick pan crust
Small Pizza
- Small Build Your Own Pizza$12.99
Choose your toppings on your choice of crust
- Small Premium Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Small Taco Pizza$16.99
Taco meat, pizza sauce, mozzarella & cheddar topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & taco chips
- Small BBQ Pizza$16.99
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon & mozzarella
- Small Meathead Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Small Fajita Pizza$16.99
Salsa, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella & cheddar
- Small Vegetarian Pizza$16.99
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, spinach, broccoli, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Small Alfredo Pizza$16.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & mozzarella
- Small Half Specialty Pizza$12.99
Pick 2 specialty halves, or 1 specialty and one build your own
Large Pizza
- Large Build Your Own Pizza$16.99
Choose your toppings on your choice of crust
- Large Premium Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Large Taco Pizza$24.99
Taco meat, pizza sauce, mozzarella & cheddar topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & taco chips
- Large BBQ Pizza$24.99
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon & mozzarella
- Large Meathead Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, bacon, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Large Fajita Pizza$24.99
Salsa, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella & cheddar
- Large Vegetarian Pizza$24.99
Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, spinach, broccoli, pizza sauce & mozzarella
- Large Alfredo Pizza$24.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & mozzarella
- Large Half Specialty Pizza$16.99
Pick 2 specialty halves, or 1 specialty and one build your own
Calzone
Soups
- Beer & Cheese Soup$5.99
Brats, potatoes, onions & peppers with our own Rustic Red Ale in a cheesy soup
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
Chicken, noodles, onions, carrots, celery & fresh herbs in a brothy soup
- Soup of the Day$5.99
Sunday: Chili Monday: Beef Barley Tuesday: Spicy Chicken Tortilla Wednesday: Cheesy Broccoli Bacon Thursday: Loaded Baked Potato with Ham Friday: Clam Chowder
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, croutons & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$16.99
Taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole, sour cream & cheddar in an edible tortilla bowl, with hot or mild pico de gallo on the side
- Cobb Salad$16.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, green onions & blue cheese crumbles over mixed greens
- Asian Salad$14.99
Romaine, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, green & red onions, carrots & wonton strips served with an Asian Sesame dressing on the side
- House Salad$6.99
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, eggs & croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine, tomatoes, black olives, eggs, croutons & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing
- Soup & Side Caesar Salad$12.99
Crock of soup along with a side Caesar salad
- Soup & House Salad$11.99
Crock of soup along with a House salad
Burgers
- Moosejaw Burger$15.99
Classic 1/2 lb. burger on a Brioche bun
- Maple Bacon Jam Burger$16.99
1/2 lb. burger topped with Maple Bacon Jam, caramelized onions & cheddar on a pretzel bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$16.99
1/2 lb. burger smothered with grilled mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a Brioche bun
- Black Bean Burger$16.99
Black Bean patty with avocado, pepperjack, corn salsa & mayo on a ciabatta bun
Sandwiches
- Reuben$15.99
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 Island on grilled, marble rye bread
- Rachel$15.99
Roast Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 Island on grilledm marble rye bread
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun
- Wisconsin Beer Brat$13.99
Grilled brat marinated in our own Rustic Red Ale with grilled onions on a hoagie roll
- Meatball Sandwich$14.99
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie roll
- Shaved Capone$16.99
Italian-style beef, pepperoncinis, peppers, mushrooms, provolone & sweet gangsta' mustard on a hoagie roll
- The Brewpub Sandwich$16.99
Fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, mayo & Hot Beer Mustard on a pretzel bun
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken with Cajun mayo on a Brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a Brioche bun - dress it up to your liking!
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Fried chicken breast sandwich on a Brioche bun - dress it up to your liking!
- Fish Sandwich$16.99
Beer Battered Icelandic Cod on a Brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce
- Clubwich$16.99
Roast turkey, Canadian Bacon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheddar layered in 3 slices of toasted white bread
- BLT$14.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
Wraps
- Chicken Wrap$16.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, cucumbers, monterey jack & cheddar in a garlic herb wrap with tortilla chips & choice of hot or mild pico de gallo
- Veggie Wrap$14.99
Spinach, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli & pesto mayo in a garlic herb wrap with tortilla chips & choice of hot or milde pico de gallo