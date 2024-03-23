MOR Bakery MKE Cedarburg
Please Review - Weekly Updates
- Important - Please Read
This week's updates - March 22 & 23 1. There is a drop down box where you will "pick" when you want your order to be ready. Please only pick "Fri, 3/22 or Sat, 3/23" as dates for your order. We're trying to collect data correctly Thank YOU! 2. Enlightened Brewery located at 2020 S Allis St, Milwaukee, WI 53207, just east a few blocks from our prior space, is opening their doors on Friday's from 3:30 - 4:45 pm for MOR pickups. 3. When choosing a time on Saturday for picking up, the only adjustable time is if you're picking up in Cedarburg between 9:30 & 11:30 am. All Park & Ride pick up times are set and can't be adjusted. 4. Please note you don't need to contact us if Toast says we haven't approved your order and know Toast will also say you're picking up in Cedarburg even if you've chosen somewhere else. It's an automatic item we can't override. Any questions please email us.
- MOR's Email List
Do you want to be a part of MOR's Mailchimp Email List? If you choose to sign up to our email list, you will receive our weekly menu link (and occasionally updates from us) before it's announced on social media. You will know when we have limited items and have the ability to order those items first, before the general public because you're a part of the MOR Family and at MOR, Family matters a lot!
MUST CHOOSE - Delivery or Picking Up
Weekly Features
- Brown Boule$11.00
MOR's Brown Boule is the first bread offered at MOR and is a customer favorite. This bread is made with locally grown sorghum, millet, arrowroot and tapioca, along with some white bean flour, flax meal and a touch of magic. Because it contains no rice, it stays nice and soft, freezes beautifully, and is just enjoyed by so many. - Original is just a really nice overall bread where the wholegrain flavor comes through. - Garlic & Rosemary - What can I say, this spice blend from one of our local distributors is just the bomb! It's the same spice blend used in our Ham & Swiss Popovers. So dang delicious. Imagine taking the whole loaf and cutting it however you choose - chunks for garlic bread, or slices for your favorite sandwich. - Everything - I can't lie, everything bagels are my absolute favorite version of a bagel. Now take that and create a sandwich bread. YES! please =) Offered once a month so stock your freezers. All Vegan - Everything Boule contains Sesame
- Coffee Cake$8.00+
This combination is so popular I had to find a way to create both sizes offered, a rectangular tin or small individual items (2 pack) that could be enjoyed by all. We start with MOR's doughnut muffin batter - the same base as our "filled" doughnuts and add a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar to the bottom to create a crunchy snicker doodle effect. Then we add the batter and top that with a house-made, cinnamon filling and then a house-made streusel topping. Bake it golden brown, allow them to cool and then top it was a glaze. Option to have pecans added because a cinnamon pecan coffee cake reminds me of Grandma's house when we visited <3 Vegan - Pecans if chosen
- Cranberry Orange Muffins$12.00
A delicious Cranberry Orange Muffin created with organic orange juice and local Wisconsin cranberries. Add a touch of spice and whole grains like Brown Rice, Millet, Teff, and Flax Meal to get your day going in the morning or as a delicious snack in the afternoon. No matter how you look at it, they are delicious! Vegan
- Pumpkin Bread - 1 lbs Tin$9.00
Some of my favorite requests are from my tiniest customers - I mean MOR means mother so how could I not oblige on the request. Created in one pound loaf pans with over 2/3 pound of batter before it hits the oven. Available with or without chocolate chips (CC). This bread freezes really well so stock up (= Vegan
- Lemon Loaf$4.00
This Lemon Loaf is just delicious and created with Meyer Lemons (think the sweetness of combining lemon & oranges) and topped with a delicate lemon glaze. I've been waiting for years for this loaf and I am so, so, so happy to share it with you. Vegan
- Brownie$4.00
MOR's Brownies are fudgy vs cakey and an all around customer favorite! Created with chia and agave, some brown rice flour, black bean flour, and wonderful amounts of Guittard's Cocoa Rouge Cocoa to just bring all of the wonderful flavors together. Vegan
- Brookie$6.00
Meet MOR's Brookie - what happens when a chocolate chip cookie and brownie collide. Available at The Bake Sale in West Allis and every weekend at the farmers markets, they are loved so much! Contains: Vegan
- Chocolate Chip$5.00
Before MOR had four-walls, this cookie was dubbed "the cookie I'd eat just because!" and coming from a non-GF tester warmed my heart. Start with the best ingredients and you'll end with a wonderful items. Big enough to cover the the palm of my hand (= Contains: Vegan
- Peanut Butter Cookie$5.00
Peanut Butter has a love hate relationship for all the reasons and if you love PB, you <3 PB. Created during it's own bake schedule, we craft a cookie using all natural, organic peanut butter and toss in the best blistered peanuts for that added crunch. This cookie hits all the boxes. Contains: vegan, Peanuts
- Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cookie$5.00
Peanut Butter has a love hate relationship for all the reasons and if you love PB, you <3 PB. Created during it's own bake schedule, we craft a cookie using all natural, organic peanut butter and toss in the best blistered peanuts for that added crunch. Then, you guessed it, Guittards to the bowl - the finest chocolate chips - and you get the picture. So, so good! Contains: vegan, Peanuts
- Minted MOR$5.50
We start with MOR's Shortbread recipe with a twist or two. We take organic mint and dice it up and add it to melted butter. Once the butter cools enough, away to the fridge it goes to "mature". Besides a drop or two of mint extract, you understand how this beauty came to be. Drizzle the finished cookie with chocolate and you have a incredible treat, because no one needs a sleeve to satisfy your cravings. Contains: Butter
- Blueberry Biscotti - DF$6.00
This Dairy-Free Biscotti is created using the finest base along with dried blueberries and a hint of lemon. Sold 4 to a pack, MOR's biscotti do have a cult-like following from our MOR Family (= Contains: Eggs
- Baked Apple Biscotti 4 pk$6.00
Emma takes and creates these Biscotti using the finest ingredients. This batter is made dairy-free on purpose and is spiced just right with cinnamon, nutmeg, anise, vanilla and a hint of lemon. Then she folds in the finest dried, organic apples and bakes it up golden brown. The next step is her true secret because we can't know how all of the magic happens (= Contains: eggs
- Carrot Cake$7.50+
MOR's Carrot Cake is created with freshly shredded, organic carrots, some unsweetened apple sauce, a bit of flour, a few spices and not much else. It's been a customer favorite for over 5 years. Topped with vanilla frosting and a dash of nutmeg. Contains: Vegan
- Banana Split Sundae Cupcake$7.50+
We start with MOR's Banana Cake then top that with chocolate ganache, strawberry frosting created with freeze-dried strawberries and an Armenian cherry, so, so delicious! Vegan
Popovers
- Popover - Original$11.00
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs. Sold in 4 packs Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Popover - Cinnamon Sugar$12.00
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs plus the finest cinnamon available. Sold in 4 packs Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Popover - Baked Apple$13.00
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. MOR's Popover batter is made with Brown Rice, Arrowroot, and Tapioca, a pinch of xanthan gum, salt, and copious amounts of whole milk, butter, and eggs. Then we add diced MOR's Baked Apples to the mix - YUM! Sold in 4 packs Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Popover - Everything$12.50
Popovers... What are they? A golden brown exterior with "moist ribbons of custard with a buttery, slightly eggy flavor." says GBH , the NPR station in Boston. We take MOR's Popover batter and add the best Everything Seasoning containing sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt. Sold in 4 packs Contains: Dairy, Egg, Sesame
- Popover - Black Forest Ham w/ Jarlsburg Swiss$13.50
That's right, the finest uncured Black Forest Ham, Jarlsburg Swiss, tossed with a Rosemary & Garlic blend. It is one of the most sought after popovers MOR creates. Easily warmed to accompany your morning routine as you start your day. Sold in 4 packs Contains: Dairy, Eggs
- Popover - Sampler$15.00
Ever wanted to try MOR's Popovers to see which is your "house" or favorite? Here's your chance. One of each of MOR's Original Popovers created with eggs, butter, milk, and magic. 5 Popovers Contains: dairy, egg
- DF Popovers - Original$12.00
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table and honestly, I take that commitment very seriously. No one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" instead of cow's milk because of the protein factor, and palm shortening instead of butter. Sold in 4 packs Contains: Eggs
- DF Popovers - Cinnamon Sugar$12.50
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table and honestly, I take that commitment very seriously. No one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" instead of cow's milk because of the protein factor, and palm shortening instead of butter plus the finest cinnamon and a sprinkle of sugar to the batter. Sold in 4 packs Contains: eggs
- DF Popovers - Everything$12.50
MOR is about including EVERYONE at our community and family table because no one enjoys being left out. Understanding many celiacs cannot consume dairy, MOR decided to create a DF Popover using Ripple Unsweetened "Milk" and palm shortening instead of butter. Toss in an Everything Seasoning containing sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt, it's a delicious treat. Sold in 4 packs Contains: eggs, sesame
- DF Popovers - Baked Apple$13.50
We start with MOR's Dairy-Free Batter created using Ripple Unsweetened Original "Milk" and mix in MOR's Baked Apples for an extra treat. Simply delicious! Sold in 4 packs Contains: Eggs
- DF Popover - Sampler$13.00
What's your "house" or favorite DF Popover? Don't know, well here you can try one of each. 4 items to the sampler Contains: eggs, sesames
Blended Butters
- Whipped Honey Butter * 8oz$6.50
MOR's Honey Butter is just that, whipped butter and Buzzy Bee's fresh, local honey. Honestly we continue to add honey until our ancestors say "that's enough child, that's enough." Contains: butter, honey * sold by container size, not by weight
- Maple Cinnamon Vegan "Butter" * 3.25 oz$3.50
MOR's Maple Cinnamon Vegan "Butter" is created with an avocado based margarine, organic maple syrup, and the best cinnamon around. Use it to top anything from breads, to pancakes, to whatever you can imagine... Vegan *sold by container size, not by weight
Mixes
- Not "Cornbread" Mix$6.00
Not "Cornbread" Mix - Over the years I've known many who cannot consume corn and this mix was created just for them. A bit on the sweet side and the hotter the water the quicker the mix will come together. Add Honey Butter - available on every menu and you have a delicious addition to any meal. Instructions include multiple ways to bake this mix from a pan to muffins. Vegan
- Pizza Crust Mix$5.00
Pizza Crust Mix - This package contains enough mix to create over a pound of dough. All you need to add is vinegar, oil, water and your favorite topping for the perfect pizza at home. Vegan
- Beer Bread Mix$8.00
Beer Bread Mix - Made with locally sourced sorghum, add a 12 oz bottle of GF beer, Cider or any carbonated beverage and some fat (butter, margarine, oil) and deliciousness awaits. Experiment with adding cheese and jalapenos for an extra WOW! -> Wanted to share a customer's experience - they used MOR's Beer Bread Mix as a base for focaccia YEP! using just carbonated water from their soda stream and created a delicious and unique dinner for their family. They placed the batter on a greased pizza/cookie sheet, parbaked at 350*F for 10 minutes than topped and returned to the oven for roughly another 10-12 minutes until nicely browned - love, love, love this! Vegan
GF Staples
- Pizza Dough$5.00
This vegan pizza dough has been made so many, many ways. Customers have shared it being rolled super thin, baked on a grill, and loved by the whole family, gluten free for not. It's so shapeable, think calzones, cheesy bread, even garlic knots. Stock up, because its freezable and a easy meal when the mood strikes. Delivered fresh, easily frozen - Vegan Image provided by customer
Frozen
- Apple Cider Donuts$14.00Out of stock
FROZEN: MOR's Apple Cider Donuts are the donut that started it all for us and truth be told, we are really glad about that because we enjoy creating them for you. The Apple Cider Donuts are scratch-made beauties, completely vegan, and filled with whole grains like brown rice, sorghum, sweet rice flour, arrowroot, and tapioca along with fresh, local apple cider. We bake them up, toss them in cinnamon sugar and honestly, they're really delicious! Contents: Vegan
- Banana Bread in Tin w/ CC$9.00
FROZEN: When MOR opened over 5 years ago, Banana Quick Bread was on the menu and we were told to never run out. Honestly, it really is that simple. Its created with a bounty of whole grain, gluten-free flours including Brown Rice, Buckwheat, Teff, along with Chia and a lot of really, really, ripe organic bananas - one of life's beautiful bounties! Now Without COCONUT OIL Too! Available with or without Guittard's Chocolate Chip and baked off in a 1 pound loaf pan. Vegan (=
- Pineapple Whoopies$11.00Out of stock
FROZEN: What is a "whoopie" you ask... it's a standard sized cupcake, baked and cut in half where we put the frosting so you don't have to unhinge your jaw to enjoy it. MOR's Pineapple Whoopies started all of our whoopies and are loved, loved, loved by so many. We start with MOR's Pineapple Pound Cake and then create a frosting made with cream cheese and pineapple to finish it off. Customers have been know to freeze this whoopie and enjoy it like you would an ice cream sandwich. Sold 3 in a pack Contains: dairy, eggs
- Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake$6.00
MOR's pound cake recipes were given to me when I was 16 by my mother's coworkers during a "bake-off" and I'm thrilled I'm able to share these beautiful family recipes with all of you. MOR's Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake is created with butter, eggs, powdered sugar, GF flour blend, lemon extract and poppy seeds. Honestly, there's not much else in this decadent cake. Once bake we slice each piece large so it can be shared - or not, no judgement here. Contains: butter, eggs
- Chocolate Pound Cake$6.00
FROZEN - Emma created an all chocolate pound cake using Guittard's Cocoa Rouge and once baked just a touch of glaze is added to finish it off. One MOR Family member emailed me to tell me it was our best pound cake yet. Way to go Emma! Contains: eggs
Greek Street Eats
- Tzatziki Sauce$8.00+
A true classic made fresh for you! - created with cow and goat's milk yogurt, garlic, cucumbers, and dill. Contains: Dairy
- Street Feta$8.00+
Whipped sheep's milk feta and olive oil - simply delicious
- Spicy Street Feta$8.00+
A touch of heat you desire?!?! This IS created just for you with whipped sheep's milk feta, olive oil, habanero peppers, and vinegar
- Pitas$12.00+
Vegan, allergen friendly, and sold frozen.
- Gyro Kit$18.00+
You've asked - GSE heard Pork Gyro Kits available in a 1-2 serving size or 3-4 serving size. Each kit includes Frozen Pork Gyro Meat, 2 or 4 Pitas and your choice of "sauce sides". Two "sauce sides" choices for 1-2 servings, and four "sauce sides" choices for 3-4 servings. Everything is sold frozen except the "sauce sides" which must be refrigerated.
- Tiropita$12.00+
Tiropita (cheese pie) is sold frozen to be baked at home and enjoyed fresh out of the oven. Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Sesame
- Spanakopita$12.00+
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) is sold frozen for you to bake at home and enjoy fresh out of the oven. Contains: Dairy, Eggs, Soy, Sesame
- FROZEN Chicken Orzo Soup - * Qt$15.00
FROZEN homemade Chicken Orzo Soup created like you would at home but only better because Kiri did all the work creating the magic for each of us. From the chunks of veggies (mirepoix folks - carrots, celery, and onions) to tender chicken and the finest orzo made with rice and quinoa. This broth based soup is sold frozen and ready to thaw and heat at home. *sold by container size and not by weight
