Morales Shave Ice 405 S Spring St
Da KINE - 1 Choice Poke, Build Your Own
Da KINE - 2 Choice Poke, Build Your Own
House Pokes
- Spicy Ahi Poke Bowl (Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Green Onions)$12.50
- Shoyu Ahi Poke Bowl (Shoyu Sauce, Sweet and Green Onions)$12.50
- Oyster Sauce Ahi Poke Bowl (Oyster Sauce, Sweet and Green Onions)$12.50
- Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl (Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Green Onions)$12.50
- Shoyu Salmon Poke Bowl (Shoyu Sauce, Sweet and Green Onions)$12.50
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Vegetarian Bowl
Drinks
Candy (LH = Li Hing)
- LH Gummy Bears$3.00
- LH Sour Peach O’s$3.00
- LH Gummy Sour Buds$3.00
- LH Sour Watermelon$3.00
- Strawberry Sour Belts w/LH$3.00
- LH Sour Gummy Apple$3.00
- Sour Pineapple Gummy w/LH$3.00
- LH Sour Gummy Worms$3.00
- Lychee Sour Belts w/LH$3.00
- Pineapple Sour Belts w/LH$3.00
- Sour Mango w/LH$3.00
- LH Gummy Sour Budz$3.00
- Rainbow Sour Belts w/LH$3.00
- Sour Lychee Belts w/LH$3.00
- Premium Lemon Peel Strawberry$3.00
- Premium Lemon Peel Gummy Bear$3.00
- LH Sliced Dried Mango$3.00
Mochi Ice Cream
