More Than Bento
More Than Bento 家肴便当
Rice Bowl 盖饭
Classic Taiwanese Bento 经典台式便当
Popcorn Chicken,
White Rice, Taiwanese Sausage, 3 Sides may change Image is just for reference
Teriyaki Chicken, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference
Crispy Fish Fillet, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference
Pork Chop, Salt and Pepper Seasoning
Fried Chicken Leg Quarter
Chicken Leg Quarter
Bento Box 家肴便当
Fish Fillet, Pickled pepper, Glass Noodle, Soy Sauce
Pork Ribs, Potato, Carrot
Stir Fried Pork Belly, Fried Egg
Crispy Pork with Salt and Pepper Seasoning
Braised Beef Shank
Braised Beef Shank, Beef Honey Comb and Beef Tripe
Turmeric Chicken Roll
Pork ball, water chestnuts
Beef Brisket, Radish
Exchange 16oz white rice to Veggies, cucumber, cabbage, etc. Image is just for reference
Shrimp, Eggs, Mushrooms
Fish, Garlic, Soy Sauce, Veggies
Chestnuts, Bone-in Chicken
Pork Short Ribs, Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Sauce
Beef Brisket, Potato, Carrot
Rice, One Braised Egg, One Daily Protein, One Daily Veggie (Image is just for reference)
Braised Egg Tofu w/mushrooms, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference
Sides 小菜
Braised Egg
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Tofu with Sweet Chili Sauce
Spicy Braised Old Tofu
Daily Special Vegetables (Cabbage, Cucumber, and etc. but not limited to these...)
Veggie Spring Roll
Crispy Pork
Taiwanese Sausage
Fish Fillet
Beef Shank
Chicken Leg Quarter
Braised Chicken Leg Quarter
Chicken Breast
Fried Pork Chop
Rice, Pancakes, Dumplings, etc. 白饭，饺子
Milk Tea and Juice 奶茶果汁
Beverages 瓶装饮料
Bund Pastry 御庭轩
Traditional Hand-made Dim Sum (Frozen Food)
Reminder: FROZEN ONLY Sticky Rice, Pork Belly, Egg Yolk
Glutinous Rice, Pork, Shepherds Purse
Glutinous Rice, Pork
Crawfish Tails, Egg Yolk, Pork, Flour (less spicy)
Quail Egg, Shrimp, Pork, Flour
Mushrooms, Veggies, Ginger, Flour
Huai Yang Old Fashioned Pastry
Seasonal Food（季节限定 or 预定）
Egg Yolk, Glutinous Rice, Pork Sung
Sesame Paste, Glutinous Rice
Glutinous Rice, Red Bean Paste