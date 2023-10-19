More Than Bento 家肴便当

Rice Bowl 盖饭

Taiwanese Braised Pork over Rice台湾卤肉饭
Taiwanese Braised Pork over Rice台湾卤肉饭
$12.99

White Rice, Braised Pork, Half Braised Egg, Vegetable

Spicy Crayfish over Rice麻辣小龙虾盖饭
Spicy Crayfish over Rice麻辣小龙虾盖饭
$17.99

White Rice, Spicy Crawfish Tails, Vegetables, Half Braised Egg

test item
$0.10

Classic Taiwanese Bento 经典台式便当

Popcorn Chicken Bento 盐酥鸡便当
Popcorn Chicken Bento 盐酥鸡便当
$14.99

Popcorn Chicken,

Taiwanese Sausage Bento 台湾香肠便当
Taiwanese Sausage Bento 台湾香肠便当
$15.99

White Rice, Taiwanese Sausage, 3 Sides may change Image is just for reference

Teriyaki Chicken Bento 照烧鸡腿便当
Teriyaki Chicken Bento 照烧鸡腿便当
$14.99

Teriyaki Chicken, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Crispy Fish Fillet Bento 炸鱼排便当
Crispy Fish Fillet Bento 炸鱼排便当
$14.99

Crispy Fish Fillet, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Salt and Pepper Pork Chop Bento 椒盐猪扒便当
Salt and Pepper Pork Chop Bento 椒盐猪扒便当
$14.99

Pork Chop, Salt and Pepper Seasoning

Fried Chicken Leg Bento 炸鸡腿便当
Fried Chicken Leg Bento 炸鸡腿便当
$14.99

Fried Chicken Leg Quarter

Braised Chicken Leg Bento 卤汁鸡腿便当
Braised Chicken Leg Bento 卤汁鸡腿便当
$13.99

Chicken Leg Quarter

Braised Tofu Bento 卤汁豆腐便当
Braised Tofu Bento 卤汁豆腐便当
$13.99

Bento Box 家肴便当

双椒鱼片 Stir Fried Fish w/Green and Red Peppers
$15.99+

Fish Fillet, Pickled pepper, Glass Noodle, Soy Sauce

红烧排骨 Stir Fried Pork Ribs
$15.99+

Pork Ribs, Potato, Carrot

把子肉 Stir Fried Pork Belly w Eggs
$15.49+

Stir Fried Pork Belly, Fried Egg

炸酥肉便当 Crispy Pork Bento
$15.49

Crispy Pork with Salt and Pepper Seasoning

卤牛腱便当 Braised Beef Shank Bento
卤牛腱便当 Braised Beef Shank Bento
$18.99

Braised Beef Shank

卤牛三件便当 Braised Beef Shank, Beef Honey Comb and Beef Tripe Bento
$17.99

Braised Beef Shank, Beef Honey Comb and Beef Tripe

芽菜碎米鸡 Stir Fried Chicken w/ Szechuan Pickle
芽菜碎米鸡 Stir Fried Chicken w/ Szechuan Pickle
$14.99
沙茶枝竹牛腩 Braised Beef Brisket w/Yuba and Shacha Sauce
$17.49
青红豆虾仁 Sauteed Shrimp w/Peas, Carrots and Corn
青红豆虾仁 Sauteed Shrimp w/Peas, Carrots and Corn
$14.99
虾仁豆腐 Sauteed Shrimp over Soft Tofu
$15.49
姜黄鸡卷 Turmeric Chicken Roll
姜黄鸡卷 Turmeric Chicken Roll
$15.49

Turmeric Chicken Roll

上海马蹄狮子头 Shanghai Pork Ball w/ water chestnuts
上海马蹄狮子头 Shanghai Pork Ball w/ water chestnuts
$14.99

Pork ball, water chestnuts

萝卜炖牛腩 Stewed Beef Brisket w/ radish
萝卜炖牛腩 Stewed Beef Brisket w/ radish
$16.99

Beef Brisket, Radish

16 oz veggies 白饭换菜
16 oz veggies 白饭换菜
$2.99

Exchange 16oz white rice to Veggies, cucumber, cabbage, etc. Image is just for reference

虾仁菌菇滑蛋 Sauteed Shrimp w/ Eggs and Mushrooms
虾仁菌菇滑蛋 Sauteed Shrimp w/ Eggs and Mushrooms
$15.99

Shrimp, Eggs, Mushrooms

蒜香油泼鱼片 Stir Fried Fish w/ Garlic and Soy Sauce
蒜香油泼鱼片 Stir Fried Fish w/ Garlic and Soy Sauce
$15.49

Fish, Garlic, Soy Sauce, Veggies

板栗烧鸡 Chestnut and Chicken Stew
板栗烧鸡 Chestnut and Chicken Stew
$15.49

Chestnuts, Bone-in Chicken

菠萝排骨 Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs w/ Pineapple
$15.95+

Pork Short Ribs, Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Sauce

洋芋红烧牛腩 Stir Fried Beef Brisket w/ Potato and Carrot
洋芋红烧牛腩 Stir Fried Beef Brisket w/ Potato and Carrot
$16.99

Beef Brisket, Potato, Carrot

Kid's Bento
Kid's Bento
$9.99

Rice, One Braised Egg, One Daily Protein, One Daily Veggie (Image is just for reference)

菌菇玉子豆腐便当 Braised Egg Tofu Bento
菌菇玉子豆腐便当 Braised Egg Tofu Bento
$15.99

Braised Egg Tofu w/mushrooms, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Mystery Bento盲盒便当
$15.99

Sides 小菜

Braised Egg 1pc 卤蛋 1颗
Braised Egg 1pc 卤蛋 1颗
$1.99

Braised Egg

Sweet Potato Fries 炸红薯条
Sweet Potato Fries 炸红薯条
$6.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

Deep Fried Tofu 炸豆腐
Deep Fried Tofu 炸豆腐
$7.99

Fried Tofu with Sweet Chili Sauce

Spicy Braised Old Tofu 麻辣老豆腐
Spicy Braised Old Tofu 麻辣老豆腐
$6.99

Spicy Braised Old Tofu

Daily Vegetable 每日青菜
$6.49

Daily Special Vegetables (Cabbage, Cucumber, and etc. but not limited to these...)

Fried Spring Rolls 2pcs 炸春卷 2只
Fried Spring Rolls 2pcs 炸春卷 2只
$3.49

Veggie Spring Roll

Crispy Pork 炸酥肉
Crispy Pork 炸酥肉
$7.99

Crispy Pork

Taiwanese Sausage 台湾香肠
Taiwanese Sausage 台湾香肠
$2.99+

Taiwanese Sausage

Fried Fish Fillet 炸鱼排
Fried Fish Fillet 炸鱼排
$6.99+

Fish Fillet

Braised Beef Shank 3.5oz 卤牛腱（小份） 100g
Braised Beef Shank 3.5oz 卤牛腱（小份） 100g
$7.99

Beef Shank

Fried Chicken Leg 1pc 炸鸡腿 1只
Fried Chicken Leg 1pc 炸鸡腿 1只
$6.99

Chicken Leg Quarter

Braised Chicken Leg 1pc 卤鸡腿 1只
Braised Chicken Leg 1pc 卤鸡腿 1只
$5.99

Braised Chicken Leg Quarter

Salt and pepper Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
Salt and pepper Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
$8.99

Chicken Breast

Fried Pork Chop 炸猪扒
Fried Pork Chop 炸猪扒
$9.99

Fried Pork Chop

Rice, Pancakes, Dumplings, etc. 白饭，饺子

White Rice白饭
White Rice白饭
$1.99

Steamed White Rice

Fried Pot Stickers 6pcs 锅贴 6只
Fried Pot Stickers 6pcs 锅贴 6只
$5.99
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
$5.99

Scallion Pancake

Pork Dumpling w/napa Cabbage 白菜猪肉水饺
Pork Dumpling w/napa Cabbage 白菜猪肉水饺
$13.99+

Large Size Dumplings w/ napa cabbage and pork inside

Pork Dumpling w/shrimp 鲜虾猪肉水饺
Pork Dumpling w/shrimp 鲜虾猪肉水饺
$14.79+

Large Size Dumplings w/ shrimp and pork inside

Milk Tea and Juice 奶茶果汁

Passion Fruit Lemon Tea百香果柠檬茶
$4.99Out of stock
Honey Lemon Tea蜂蜜柠檬茶
$4.99Out of stock
Classic Milk Tea奶茶
$4.99Out of stock

Beverages 瓶装饮料

Bottled Snapple Drink
Bottled Snapple Drink
$2.99

Bottled Snapple Drink（Mango Flavor, Apple Flavor)

Bottled Sparkling Water
Bottled Sparkling Water
$3.49

Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Water
Bottled Water
$2.00

Bottled Water

Canned Coke
Canned Coke
$2.00

Canned Coke

Bund Pastry 御庭轩

Traditional Hand-made Dim Sum (Frozen Food)

Pork Rice Dumpling w/salted egg yolk 2pcs 蛋黄鲜肉粽 2只
Pork Rice Dumpling w/salted egg yolk 2pcs 蛋黄鲜肉粽 2只
$10.99

Reminder: FROZEN ONLY Sticky Rice, Pork Belly, Egg Yolk

Pork Rice Dumpling 2pcs 鲜肉粽 2只
Pork Rice Dumpling 2pcs 鲜肉粽 2只
$8.99

Reminder: FROZEN ONLY Sticky Rice, Pork Belly, Egg Yolk

Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork and shepherds purse 10pcs上海荠菜鲜肉汤圆 10只
Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork and shepherds purse 10pcs上海荠菜鲜肉汤圆 10只
$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Pork, Shepherds Purse

Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork 10pcs 上海鲜肉汤圆 10只
Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork 10pcs 上海鲜肉汤圆 10只
$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Pork

Pork Bun w/crawfish tail and salted egg yolk 小龙虾蛋黄鲜肉包
Pork Bun w/crawfish tail and salted egg yolk 小龙虾蛋黄鲜肉包
$10.49+

Crawfish Tails, Egg Yolk, Pork, Flour (less spicy)

Pork Bun w/quail egg and shrimp 鹌鹑蛋鲜虾肉包
Pork Bun w/quail egg and shrimp 鹌鹑蛋鲜虾肉包
$10.49+

Quail Egg, Shrimp, Pork, Flour

Shanghai Pork Bun 上海鲜肉包
Shanghai Pork Bun 上海鲜肉包
$8.49+
Shanghai Veggie Bun 上海菜包
Shanghai Veggie Bun 上海菜包
$8.49+

Mushrooms, Veggies, Ginger, Flour

Huai Yang Old Fashioned Pastry

Su Pork Pastry 6pcs鲜肉月饼 6只
Su Pork Pastry 6pcs鲜肉月饼 6只
$18.99

Pork, Flour

Su Pork Pastry w/preserved mustard 6pcs 梅菜鲜肉月饼 6只
Su Pork Pastry w/preserved mustard 6pcs 梅菜鲜肉月饼 6只
$18.99

Pork, Flour, Preserved Mustard

Su Pork Pastry w/crawfish tail 6pcs小龙虾鲜肉月饼 6只
Su Pork Pastry w/crawfish tail 6pcs小龙虾鲜肉月饼 6只
$20.99

Crawfish Tails, Pork, Flour

Su Pastry Sampler 肉月饼三拼
Su Pastry Sampler 肉月饼三拼
$19.99

Seasonal Food（季节限定 or 预定）

Chayote Pastry w/red bean paste 6pcs佛手酥（豆沙）6只
Chayote Pastry w/red bean paste 6pcs佛手酥（豆沙）6只
$14.99
Chrysanthemum Pastry w/jujube puree 6pcs菊花酥（枣泥）6只
Chrysanthemum Pastry w/jujube puree 6pcs菊花酥（枣泥）6只
$14.99
Lotus Flower Pastry w/shredded coconut 6pcs荷花酥（椰丝奶黄）6只
Lotus Flower Pastry w/shredded coconut 6pcs荷花酥（椰丝奶黄）6只
$15.99
Cherry Blossom Pastry w/taro paste 6pcs樱花酥（芋泥） 6只
Cherry Blossom Pastry w/taro paste 6pcs樱花酥（芋泥） 6只
$15.99
Green Rice Ball w/pork sung and salted egg yolk 6pcs 肉松咸蛋黄青团 6只
Green Rice Ball w/pork sung and salted egg yolk 6pcs 肉松咸蛋黄青团 6只
$13.99

Egg Yolk, Glutinous Rice, Pork Sung

Green Rice Ball w/sesame 6 pcs 黑芝麻青团 6只
Green Rice Ball w/sesame 6 pcs 黑芝麻青团 6只
$12.99

Sesame Paste, Glutinous Rice

Green Rice Ball w/pork and radish 6pcs 萝卜丝鲜肉青团 6只
Green Rice Ball w/pork and radish 6pcs 萝卜丝鲜肉青团 6只
$12.99
Green Rice Ball w/red bean paste 6pcs 红豆沙青团 6只
Green Rice Ball w/red bean paste 6pcs 红豆沙青团 6只
$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Red Bean Paste

Shanghai Dish 淮扬菜

Shanghai Pork Ball w/water chestnuts 上海马蹄狮子头 4pcs
$11.99

Braised Food 臻卤百味

香卤鸭货 Braised Duck

Braised Duck Feet 8pcs 香卤鸭爪 8个
Braised Duck Feet 8pcs 香卤鸭爪 8个
$8.99

Duck Feet

Braised Duck Tongue 7oz 香卤鸭舌 200g
Braised Duck Tongue 7oz 香卤鸭舌 200g
$26.99

Duck Tongue

Braised Duck Head 3pcs 香卤鸭头 3只
Braised Duck Head 3pcs 香卤鸭头 3只
$11.99

Duck Head

Braised Duck Wings 8pcs 香卤鸭翅 8只
Braised Duck Wings 8pcs 香卤鸭翅 8只
$11.99

Duck Wings

Braised Duck Gizzard 7oz 香卤鸭珍 200g
Braised Duck Gizzard 7oz 香卤鸭珍 200g
$14.49

Duck Gizzard

Braised Duck Neck 11oz 香卤鸭脖 300g
Braised Duck Neck 11oz 香卤鸭脖 300g
$12.99

Duck Neck

臻卤牛牛 Braised Beef

Braised Beef Ribs 臻卤牛小排
$17.99Out of stock

seasonal price

Braised Beef Heart 7oz臻卤牛心 200g
$13.99Out of stock
Braised Beef Tripe 7oz 臻卤牛百叶 200g
Braised Beef Tripe 7oz 臻卤牛百叶 200g
$14.99

Beef Tripe

Braised Honeycomb Tripe 7oz 臻卤金钱肚 200g
Braised Honeycomb Tripe 7oz 臻卤金钱肚 200g
$15.99

Sliced Honeycomb Tripe

Braised Beef Shank 8.8oz 臻卤牛腱 250g
Braised Beef Shank 8.8oz 臻卤牛腱 250g
$14.99

Beef Shank

秘卤小菜 Braised Veggies

Braised Veggie Sampler 7oz卤汁小菜拼盘 200g
$7.99
Braised Lotus Root 7oz 卤汁藕片 200g
Braised Lotus Root 7oz 卤汁藕片 200g
$7.99

Lotus Root

Braised Seaweed Knots 7oz 卤汁海带 200g
Braised Seaweed Knots 7oz 卤汁海带 200g
$7.49

Seaweed Knots

Braised Yuba 7oz 卤汁腐竹 200g
Braised Yuba 7oz 卤汁腐竹 200g
$7.49

Yuba

Braised Peanut 7oz 卤汁花生 200g
Braised Peanut 7oz 卤汁花生 200g
$6.49

Peanuts

卤汁小味 Braised Quail Eggs and Chicken Feet

Braised Quail Eggs 18pcs 秘卤鹌鹑蛋 18颗
Braised Quail Eggs 18pcs 秘卤鹌鹑蛋 18颗
$10.99

Quail Eggs

Braised Chicken Feet 8pcs 秘卤凤爪 8只
Braised Chicken Feet 8pcs 秘卤凤爪 8只
$9.99

Chicken Feet