Moreliana Natural Ice Cream And More 10181 Westview Dr.
Food/Comida
Entrees
- Tortas$10.99
Big Mexican Sandwich filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and Jalapenos.
- Alambres$16.99
Pastor, Beef, Chicken combined with grilled onions and bell peppers topped with melted cheese.
- Chicken Flautas$10.99
5 Chicken Flautas topped with sour cream, cheese, salad with rice and beans.
- Chile Relleno$10.99
Poblano Pepper filled w/ Cheese topped with your choice of sauce, rice, beans, and salad topping.
- Enchiladas$13.99
Green or Red sauce with fajita beef or chicken topped with fresh cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, and salad topping.
- Grilled Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breas with grilled cactus, rice, beans, and salad topping.
- Chilaquiles$13.99
Tortilla chips covered in green or red sauce, with your choice of chicken or beef fajita, sour cream, ham, chese, onions, beans
- Especial Today$10.99
Two meat plate of your choice with rice, beans, and salad topping
- Chicken Milanesa$13.99
Thing chicken breast breaded and fried served with french fries, rice, and salad topping
- Huarache$12.99
Big handmade corn tortilla with your choice of meat covered with beans, sauce, cheese, onions, sour cream, lettuce
- Flour Tortilla Quesadilla Plate$6.99+
3 Chicken quesadillas with rice, beans, and salad topping
- Big Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with Beef Fajita, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Tierra Caliente Enchiladas$13.99
- Kids Small Flour Tortilla Quesadilla$5.99
- 3 Taco Plate$10.99
Your choice of 3 Tacos with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Frita Plate$12.99
- Flour tortilla quesadilla$10.50
Tacos
- Campechano Taco$2.99
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Nopal/Cactus Taco$2.75
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Cavesa/Barbacoa Taco$2.75
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Chicharron Taco$2.75
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Chicken Taco$2.75
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Lengua Taco$2.99
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
- Fajita Beef Taco$2.99
Corn or Flour Tortillas with Onions and Cilantro
Snacks
Popsicles/Paletas
Sides
Catering
Seafood
Cocktails and Ceviche
Platters and Tacos
Beverages/Bebidas
Cans
Hot Beverages
Ice Cream/Helados
Ice Cream
Milk Shakes
- Chocolate Milkshake$5.99+
- Coconut Milkshake$5.99+
- Pistachio Milkshake$5.99+
- Pine Nuts Milkshake$5.99+
- Bubblegum Milkshake$5.99+
- Strawberry Milkshake$5.99+
- Rum Raisin Milkshake$5.99+
- Cheesecake Milkshake$5.99+
- Coffee Milkshake$5.99+
- Almond Milkshake$5.99+
- Coffee/ Almond Milkshake$5.99+
- Tequila Milkshake$5.99+
- Rose Petal Milkshake$5.99+
- Cookie Milkshake$5.99+
- Butter Pecan Milkshake$5.99+
- Mexican Vanilla Milkshake$5.99+
- Mango Milkshake$5.99+
- Mamey Milkshake$5.99+