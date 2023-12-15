Morenos Mexican Restaurant LLC 113 Stephen St
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole with Chips$10.00
- Choriqueso$9.99
Served with tortillas
- Nachos$10.99
Beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce, and sour cream
- Street Corn Dip$11.99
White queso with corn, ancho mayo, lime, cilantro, and tajin
- Steak Fries$12.99
Fries with steak, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo and jalapeños
- Big Sope$7.99
Choice of meat steak, alpastor, chorizo, tinga, fried masa base with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cotija cheese and guacamole sauce
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Egg, tortilla strips, cheese, potatoes, pico de gallo, chorizo, guacamole
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Two eggs, cheese, sour cream, and onion served with rice and beans and your choice of green or red salsa
- Chorizo and Eggs$12.99
Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
2 eggs with ranchero sauce, rice and beans
Entrées
- Morenos Special$22.99
Steak, 2 mole chicken enchiladas, grilled jalapeño and cactus
- Fajitas Steak$21.99
Poblano peppers, red pepper, onions, tomato, grilled tajin pineapple, grilled jalapeño
- Fajitas Shrimp$21.99
Poblano peppers, red pepper, onions, tomato, grilled tajin pineapple, grilled jalapeño
- Fajitas Chicken$20.99
Poblano peppers, red pepper, onions, tomato, grilled tajin pineapple, grilled jalapeño
- Alambre$21.99
Steak, al pastor, pineapple, poblano pepper, onions, red pepper folded with quesadilla cheese and cilantro
- Cecina Entree$20.99
Cured grilled steak, grill jalapeño, cactus spear
- Chile Relleno$14.99
Poblano pepper filled with queso fresco covered with our mothers special tomato sauce
- Camarones Ala Diabla$21.99
Shrimp with chipotle cream sauce garnished with sour cream and cilantro
- Chicken Ala Parilla$14.99
Grill chicken breast marinated with ancho flavor and grill jalapeño
- Quesabirria$17.99
4 crispy tortillas filled with tender beef and cheese served with consome dipping sauce
- Quesatinga$13.99
3 crispy tortillas filled with tinga, cheese, served with tomato dipping sauce
- Burrito Dinner$17.99
- Taco Dinner$15.99
- Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Your choice of mole, green, or guajillo sauce
- Flautas$15.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, sour cream, avocado sauce
- Moreno's Salad$8.00
Avocado vinaigrette dressing, iceberg lettuce, onions, cotija cheese, avocado
- Fajita Mix$26.99