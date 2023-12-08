Morgan’s Bar and Grill - Libertyville 532 North Milwaukee Avenue
Food Menu
Salads
Soup and Chili
Favorite Starters
- Morgan's Breaded Wings$16.00
One Pound - Deep Fried Dummets $ Flats
- Chicken Strips$14.00
5 Large Strips of Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Served with your Choice of Sauce on the Side.
- Garlic Lover's Bread$6.00
4 Pieces of Thick Sliced Vienna Bread Topped with Mozzarella & Tomato
- Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Stuffed with Cheddar Cheese
- Mac & Cheese Wedges$8.00
Lightly Breaded Macaroni & Cheese
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Lightly Breaded White Cheddar Bites
- Side of Regular French Fries$3.50
- Basket of Regular French Fries$7.00
- Side of Morgan's Fries$3.50
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Basket of Morgan's Fries$7.00
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
6 Deep-Fried Breaded Sticks of Cheese Served with Marinara
- Side of Tater Tots$4.00
Crispy Fried Grated Potato Puffs Loaded with Bacon and Queso
- Basket of Tater Tots$7.00
Crispy Fried Grated Potato Puffs Loaded with Bacon and Queso
- Pretzel Nuggets$10.00
Served Hot with a Side of Cheese Sauce
- Shrimp Jammers$14.00
5 Jumbo Shrimp Stuffed with Crabmeat & 3 Cheeses Served with Buffalo Sauce
- Spicy Cheese Curds$10.00
- Side of Onion Rigs$4.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$7.00
- Side of Cole Slaw$1.50
- Cup of Cole Slaw$3.00
Sandwiches
- Alpine Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese. Included your choice of Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Chicken Club$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Topped with Crispy Bacon & Swiss Cheese. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- BLT Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Bacon, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted White Bread with Mayo. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- BLT Club$13.00
Layered Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with Mayo. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Char Dog$6.00
Served on Toasted Bun with Onion and Tomato. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Corned Beef Melt$14.00
Mounds of Lean Corned Beef Grilled on Dark Rye with Melted Swiss & Cheddar. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Corned Beef Ruben$16.00
Mounds of Lean Corned Beef on Dark Rye with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut 7 1000 Island Dressing. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
American Cheese on White Bread. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Grilled Turkey Bacon Sandwich$11.00
Smoked Turkey Breast Grilled and Served on Light Rye with Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Bacon. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Italian Beef Sandwich$13.00
Fresh Chicago Beef Piled High on a French Roll. Includes side of Au jus & Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$13.00
Served on French Roll. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Combo Beef & Sausage Sandwich$17.00
Italian Sausage & Italian Beef Piled High. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Burgers
- The Classic Old Stand-by Burger$12.00
Char-Broiled to your Specifications Served on A Bakery Fresh Bun
- Swiss & Mushroom Burger$14.00
Char-Broiled to your Specifications Served on A Bakery Fresh Bun Topped with Grilled Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
- Bacon & Cheddar Burger$14.00
Char-Broiled to your Specifications Served on A Fresh Bakery Bun Topped with Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
- The 8oz. Patty Melt$15.00
Char-Broiled to your Specifications Served on a Dark Rye Smothered with American Cheese
- Burger of the Month$14.95
House Specialties
- Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Our Own Mouth-Watering Meaty Racks Slow Roased 'Til Tender then Flame-Broiled & Smothered in Tangy BBQ Sauce. Includes Regular Fries, Garlice Bread & Homemade Slaw
- Full Rack of Baby Back Ribes$26.00
Our Own Mouth-Watering Meaty Racks Slow Roased 'Til Tender then Flame-Broiled & Smothered in Tangy BBQ Sauce. Includes Regular Fries, Garlice Bread & Homemade Slaw
- Fish N' Chips$20.00
Deep Fried Cod wiht Homemade Tartar Sauce & French Fries
- Shrimp Dinner$20.00
6 Pieces of Golden Fried Shrimp & French Fries Served with Cocktail Sauce
- Quesadilla$16.00
Homemade Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza 9" with Cheese$12.00
Freshest Ingredients to make a Crips, Light Flaky Crust then add Homemade Red Sauce
- Build Your Own Pizza 12" with Cheese$15.00
Freshest Ingredients to make a Crips, Light Flaky Crust then add Homemade Red Sauce
- Build Your Own Pizza 16" with Cheese$18.00
Freshest Ingredients to make a Crips, Light Flaky Crust then add Homemade Red Sauce
- Build Your Own Pizza 20" with Cheese$35.00
Freshest Ingredients to make a Crips, Light Flaky Crust then add Homemade Red Sauce
- BLT Pizza$14.00+
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cheddar & Mozzarella
- Deluxe Pizza$14.00+
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion & Green Pepper
- Mexcian Pizza$14.00+
Spice Ground Beef Simmered in our Homemade Taco Sauce Then Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive and a Thick Layer of Cheddar Jack Cheese Mix
- Veggie Pizza$14.00+
Black Olive, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Tomato, Onion and Mozzarella Cheese
Extras
Weekday Specials
Beer and Seltzer
Tap Beer
Seltzer
Domestic Bottles
Import Bottles
Liquor
Bourbon
Whiskey
Gin
Cordials
Tequila
Scotch
Shots
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Lunch Box$6.00
- Green Tea$8.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Rumplemintz$7.00
- Black Haus$7.00
- Goldschlager$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- BOMB$8.00
- Buttery Nipple$8.00
- Red Headed Slut$8.00
- Gummy Bear Shot$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$8.00
- Doctor Cherry$6.00
- Doctor Menthol$6.00
- Doctor Root Beer$6.00
- Doctor Vanilla$6.00
- German Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Malort$7.00
- RumChata$7.00
- jager$7.00
- screwball$7.00