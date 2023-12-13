MORI SUSHI Bellevue Ave
Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$7.25
Deep-fried tofu served with house-made tempura sauce and scallion
- Asparagus Beef Roll$14.75
Asparagus wrapped with beef, stir-fried with housemade teriyaki sauce
- Dakgangjeong (Fried Chicken)$12.25
Korean crispy battered and fried chicken with housemade sweet & spicy sauce
- Edamame$5.25
Steamed & salted whole soybeans
- Gyoza$7.25
6 pieces. Deep fried dumplings - choice of beef, pork, or vegetable
- Hibachi Scallops$13.50
Pan-fried scallops & vegetables with housemade ponzu sauce
- Soft Shell Crab$14.50
Deep-fried whole soft shell crab with housemade eel sauce
- Yaki Tori$9.50
Pan-fried chicken and vegetables on skewers with housemade special sauce
- Spicy Yaki Tori$9.50
Pan-fried chicken and vegetables on skewers with housemade spicy special sauce
- Ahi Tuna$22.95
Raw fish. Tuna tartare with housemade spicy sauce, spicy crab sticks, masago, and avocado over salad
- Kani Su$11.00
Crab stick and seaweed salad wrapped with cucumber with housemade ponzu sauce
- Seaweed Salad$7.50
Assorted seaweed and radish with housemade ponzu sauce
- Tako Su$13.50
Octopus and cucumber with housemade ponzu sauce
- Tempura Combination$13.95
2 pieces of shrimp & 5 pieces of vegetables
Salad, Soup & Rice
- House Salad$3.95
Hand-chopped lettuce, carrot, and red cabbage with housemade ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$8.95
Sliced avocado and tomato on top of house salad with housemade ginger dressing
- Kani Salad$12.00
Spicy crab stick, masago, and avocado on top of house salad with housemade ginger dressing
- Miso Soup$2.95
- Clear Soup$2.95
- White Rice$2.95
Noodles
- Tonkotsu Ramen$19.50
Pork broth ramen topped with chashu pork, boiled egg, bamboo shoot, and scallion
- Spicy Chicken Ramen$18.95
Korean style spicy ramen with chicken, vegetables and boiled egg
- Vegetable Yaki Udon$16.25
Stir-fried udon noodle and vegetables with house-made special sauce
- Chicken Yaki Udon$19.50
Stir-fried udon noodles, chicken, and vegetables with house-made special sauce
- Beef Yaki Udon$19.95
Stir-fried udon noodles, beef, and vegetables with house-made special sauce
- Shrimp Yaki Udon$19.95
Stir-fried udon noodles, shrimp, and vegetables with house-made special sauce
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$16.25
Stir-fried thin noodles with vegetables
- Chicken Yaki Soba$19.50
Stir-fried thin noodles with chicken and vegetables
- Beef Yaki Soba$19.95
Stir-fried thin noodles with beef and vegetables
- Shrimp Yaki Soba$19.95
Stir-fried thin noodles with shrimp and vegetables
Fried Rice
Korean Dishes
Teriyaki
Bento
- Chicken Bento$28.95
Raw fish. 3 pieces of sushi, 3 pieces of California roll, chicken teriyaki, 5 pieces of tempura & 2 pieces of gyoza
- Steak Bento$33.95
Raw fish. 3 pieces of sushi, 3 pieces of California roll, ribeye teriyaki, 5 pieces of tempura & 2 pieces of gyoza
- Salmon Bento$30.95
Raw fish. 3 pieces of sushi, 3 pieces of California roll, salmon teriyaki, 5 pieces of tempura & 2 pieces of gyoza
Tempura
Sushi Platters
- Makimono Special$24.00
Raw fish. California roll (6 pieces), Boston roll (6 pieces), & Alaska roll (6 pieces)
- Makimono Deluxe$24.50
Raw fish. California roll (6 pieces), spicy tuna roll (6 pieces) & shrimp tempura roll (5 pieces)
- Mori Sushi$26.95
Raw fish. 5 pieces of sushi (chef's choice) with California roll (6 pieces)
- Sake Don$26.00
Raw fish. Salmon sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice
- Tekka Don$29.00
Raw fish. Tuna sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice
- Chirashi$28.00
Raw fish. Assorted sashimi served on a bed of sushi rice
- Nigiri Sushi$34.95
Raw fish. 10 pieces of sushi (chef's choice)
- Una Don$28.50
Broiled eel served on a bed of sushi rice, topped with eel sauce
- Sashimi Deluxe$58.25
Raw fish. 18 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice)
- Sushi & Sashimi$79.95
Raw fish. 15 pieces of sashimi (chef's choice), 6 pieces of sushi (chef's choice) with tuna roll & salmon roll
Regular Roll
- Mori$9.50
Salmon, avocado, lettuce, crab stick, masago, spicy mayo
- Boston$9.50
Tuna and avocado
- Alaska$9.25
Salmon and avocado
- Negi Hamachi$10.00
Chopped yellowtail, jalapeño, and scallion
- Philadelphia$9.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, and masago
- California$8.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago
- California Sunset$9.50
Salmon, avocado, crab stick, cucumber, and masago
- Spicy Tuna$10.50
Chopped sashimi tuna mixed with spicy mayo
- Spicy Salmon$10.00
Chopped sashimi salmon mixed with spicy mayo
- Spicy Yellowtail$10.50
Chopped sashimi yellowtail, and scallion mixed with spicy mayo
- Spicy White Tuna$9.95
Chopped sashimi white tuna mixed with spice mayo
- Spicy Scallop$10.00
Scallop and avocado, topped with spicy mayo
- Crazy$11.25
Assorted raw fish, masago, and scallion
- Yellowtail Roll$8.25
Yellowtail and scallion
- Tekka Roll$8.25
Tuna
- Salmon Roll$8.25
Salmon
- Smoke Salmon Roll$8.25
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.25
Shrimp tempura. Cucumber, avocado, and masago
- Spider Roll$11.95
Soft shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, and eel sauce
- Futo Maki$9.00
4 pieces. Avocado, cucumber, egg, masago, crab stick, and takuan
- Fuji Roll$9.25
Chopped octopus & crab stick mixed with spicy mayo and avocado
- Una-Q$10.25
Eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Spicy Crab$8.50
Spicy crab stick and avocado
- Ebi Roll$8.50
Cooked shrimp and avocado
- Asparagus Roll$8.00
Asparagus, cream cheese, and spicy mayo
- Avocado & Cucumber$7.75
Avocado and cucumber
- A.A.C Roll$8.50
Asparagus, avocado, and cucumber
- Sweet Potato$7.50
Deep-fried sweet potato
- Avocado Roll$7.00
Avocado
- Vegetable$8.50
Avocado, cucumber, sweet zucchini, burdock, and takuan
- Kappa Roll$6.00
Cucumber
- Oshinko$6.00
Pickled Japanese radish
Special Roll
- Alaskan California$16.50
Real crab meat with mayo, avocado, cucumber, and masago topped with almond flakes and wasabi mayo
- Amazon$17.75
Smoked salmon, white tuna, yellowtail, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, and masago topped with tempura flakes & white sauce
- Bellevue Roll$18.25
White tuna, cucumber, jalapeño, and masago topped with spicy yellowtail and scallion
- Caterpillar$16.50
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Crunch$17.75
Spicy tuna, scallops, and tempura flakes topped with almond flakes, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo
- Dragon$17.75
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Dynamite$18.75
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab stick outside covered with masago
- Green Turtle$17.75
Eel, cucumber, avocado, outside covered with wasabi tobiko & eel sauce
- Hawaii Roll$17.75
Tuna, white tuna, crab stick, and masago topped with mango, avocado, and sweet mango sauce
- Imperial$17.25
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, and masago topped with spicy white tuna
- Jenny$18.25
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber topped with spicy tuna
- Newport Roll(Deep Fried Roll)$18.00
Eel, smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce
- Snow Roll$19.00
Spicy tuna with soybean paper topped with white tuna
- Tiger$15.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago topped with shrimp and avocado
- Rainbow$19.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago topped with assorted raw fish
- Pink River$19.50
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago topped with salmon
- Fuji Dragon$19.50
Shrimp tempura, spicy octopus & crab stick topped with eel, avocado, cream cheese & eel sauce
- Red Spider$19.95
Soft shell crab, pickled jalapeño, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy crab stick, tempura flakes & eel sauce
- Volcano$19.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and masago, topped with spicy scallop, spicy crab stick, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Sushi & Sashimi
- Tuna$4.95
- Salmon$4.50
- Yellowtail$4.95
- Striped Bass$4.50
- Red Snapper$5.95
- Amberjack$5.50
- Fresh Water Eel$4.95
- White Tuna (Mutsu)$4.50
- Scallop$4.95
- Flounder$4.95
- Smoked Salmon$4.95
- Mackerel$4.00
- Sweet Shrimp$7.50
- Squid$4.00
- Octopus$4.50
- Clam$4.00
- Shrimp$3.75
- Crab$6.75
- Crab Stick$3.95
- Deep Fried Tofu$3.00
- Egg$3.00
- Ikura$5.75
- Masago$4.50
- Tobiko$4.95
- Uni$11.00
- Toro$10.00