Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar 1116 Walnut St
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers
Lightly breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and fried to perfection - served with your choice of sauce
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
American cheese, chopped steak, and onions - served with spicy ketchup
Loaded Quesadilla
House made ranchero, cheddar cheese and chicken
Chicken Wings
5 Whole Wings tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried - served with your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce
Arancini
Rounded balls of savory arborio rice stuffed with mushrooms, parmesan, romano, & fontina cheeses - served over vodka sauce
Pierogies
Potato and cheese stuffed pierogies, fried and served with caramelized onions and sour cream
Hummus & Pita
Served with cucumbers, celery, carrots and toasted pita bread
Street Tacos
Adobe chicken, jalapeños, queso fresco, salsa verde, and fresh pico de gallo, served on flour tortillas
Broccoil Bites
Smoked gouda cheese broccoili lightly breaded and fried, served with paprica aioli
Soup and Salads
French Onion Soup
Caramelized onions, topped with toasted bread and melted cheese
Irish Potato
Creamy potato soup with peas, carrots and celery
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, spicy breaded chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cucumbers, garlic croutons - tossed in ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fried tortilla strips, and bacon - tossed with chipotle bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons - tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing
Signature Fries
Entrees
Steak Frites
Grilled Hanger Steak topped with red wine demi-glace, served with french fries
Double Cut Pork Chop
Grilled Pork Chop, mushroom gravy, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes
Braised Short Rib
Braised, slow cooked short rib, served with mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables, finished with red wine demi-glace
Blackened Salmon
Blackened Salmon Filet, vodka sauce, seasonal vegetables, served with bell pepper rice
Shepherds Pie
House Blend Ground Beef, carrots and peas slow cooked, topped with mashed potatoes, baked 'til golden brown
Fish Tacos
Crispy cod filets, jalapeño ranch crema, mango pico de gallo, pickled onions, and chopped lettuce - served on flour tortillas
Burgers and Sandwiches
The "Philly Philly"
Signature blended burger patty, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pistachio basil pesto, fried prosciutto, balsamic reduction
Spicy Bacon Bleu
Our Classic Burger topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and finished in a spicy buffalo aioli
The Frenchie
Signature Blended burger patty, brie cheese, fried onions, lettuce, and tomato with a dijon aioli
The Classic
Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion - Cheeses: American, Cheddar, Provolone, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Gouda
The Java
Coffee rubbed burger, topped with coffee bourbon bbq, bacon jam, and smoked gouda
Black Bean Burger
House made black bean burger, topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak, truffle wiz, mushrooms and sauteed onions - Served on a Hoagie Roll
Ale House
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, slow cooked onions, horseradish aioli, swiss & provolone cheeses - Served on a Hoagie Roll with Au Jus on the side
Moriarty's Reuben
Lean corned beef pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing - Served on Rye
Turkey Apple Brie
Slow roasted Turkey, granny smith apples, brie, sweet & spicy pepper jam - Served on Cranberry Walnut Bread
Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled and chopped chicken breast with your choice of cheese - Served on a Hoagie Roll
Moriarty's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly fried chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, pickles, spicy buffalo aioli - Served on a brioche bun
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Fried Chicken Cutlet, topped with roasted red peppers, spinach and provolone cheese - Served on a Hoagie Roll
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli - Served on Texas Toast