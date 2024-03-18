Morning Glory 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
Eggs
- Apple Gouda Chicken Sausage, Mushroom, Spinach and Swiss Cheese Omelet$16.95
With mushrooms, kale, and Swiss cheese
- Seared Tri-Tip Steak Omelet$17.95
With spinach, mushrooms, red onion and Gorgonzola Cream
- Crispy Risotto & Kale Cakes$16.95
Crispy risotto kale cakes with poached eggs and Mushroom Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
- Applewood Smoked bacon Omelet$16.95
Large Omelet with Bacon, caramelized onion, fontina cheese
- Avocado Omelet$15.95
Avocado, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, onion, cilantro-jalapeño sour cream
- 2 eggs any style$10.95
2 eggs any style
- Pesto tofu Scramble$16.95
Scrambled Tofu, kale, tomato, mushroom, goat cheese
- Chorizo Scramble$15.95
Eggs, Chorizo, tortilla chips, tomato, charred corn, pasilla peppers, scallions and pepperjack cheese
- Smoked Salmon Scramble$18.95
Smoked salmon, Yukon gold potatoes scrambled with a dill sour cream sauce.
Crepes
- Harvest Crepe$12.95
Roasted mushrooms, fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, avocado, and house-made creme fraiche
- Au Gra Crepe$12.95
Creamy au gratin potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, scallions, and house made creme friache
- Crepe Wrap$13.95
Potatoes au gratin, 2 eggs scrambled, choice of bacon or mushrooms or apple gouda chicken sausage or chorizo, with caramelized onion and cheddar cheese wrapped in a crepe. Served with Louisiana creme fraiche
- Rock Shrimp Crepe$13.95
With bacon, tomato and pepperjack cheese
- Classic Sweet Crepe$10.95
Nutella, fresh strawberries, graham cracker crumble
- Savory Crepe of the Day$16.95
- Sweet Crepe of the Day$12.95
House Specials
- Huevos Rancheros$16.95
House-made black beans on two tortillas with 2 eggs over medium topped with pepperjack cheese, house-made pico de gallo and cilantro-jalapeno sour cream
- Biscuits and Sausage Gravy$15.95
House made sausage gravy with biscuits with 2 eggs any style
- Eggs Benedict$16.95
Two eggs with Black Forest Ham on a biscuit topped with decadent Hollandaise Sauce. With a side of hash browns.
- Eggs Florentine$15.95
Two eggs and spinach on a buttermilk buicuit topped with decadent Hollandaise Sauce.
- Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Two fried eggs, Black Forest ham and cheddar cheese
Cakes, waffles, french toast
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.95+
1, 2 or 3 large buttermilk pancakes
- Sourdough blueberry Pancakes$9.95+
1, 2 or 3large sourdough blueberry pancakes with lemon butter
- Buttermilk Belgian Waffle $9.95/13.95$9.95+
One or two round Buttermilk Belgian Waffles with Lemon Butter
- Bacon Belgian Waffle $8.95/$12.95$10.95+
One or two round Bacon Belgian waffle with walnut butter
- Lemon Ricotta Stuffed French Toast$12.95+
Lemon Ricotta french toast with Raspberry Sauce
Sides and small bites
- Side of Protein
Choice of: Bacon, House-Made Sausage, Chicken Gouda Sausage or Tofu Sausage
- 2 side eggs any style$4.95
2 eggs any style
- One egg any style$2.95
One egg any style.
- Fresh Berry Cup$4.95
Cup of fresh Berries
- Muffin$4.95
Fresh muffin of the day
- Toast$2.95
Rustic sourdough toast, Whole Wheat Sourdough
- Hashbrowns$4.95
Crisp shredded hash browns
- Hashbrowns, extra crispy$4.95
- Crispy Polenta$4.95
- Au Gratin Potatoes$4.95
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
- Sausage Gravy$4.95
- Biscuit and Gravy$9.95
- Sliced tomatoes$4.95
Fresh tomato, sliced
- Lemon Butter$0.50
- Side Avo$2.95
- Salad Side$6.95
Coffee drinks
- Coffee$3.25+
Large cup coffee - 16 oz
- Latte$4.95+
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.95
2 shots espresso, creamy steamed foam
- Mocha$4.95
2 shots espresso, Guittard Chocolate and milk
- Au'Lait$3.50+
Dark Roast Coffee with steamed milk
- Espresso Shot$2.95
- Breve$5.95
2 shots espresso, steamed half and half
- Americano$3.50+
- Cold Brew$3.95
Other Hot drinks
- Salted Carm Breve$6.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.75+
Steamed milk, Guittard Chocolate, Whipped cream-not so hot for kids hot chocolate
- Kids "not so hot" Hot Chocolate-12 oz$1.95
Steamed milk, not so hot, Guittard chocolate and topped with whipped cream
- Republic of Tea$3.95
16 oz Loose leaf tea
- Oregon Chai Latte$3.95+
- Pep Hot Coco$6.95
- Hot Water w/lemon