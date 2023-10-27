Morning News 3154 W Sahara
FOOD
CLASSICS
Your Choice of Brown Sausage Gravy or Country Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits, 2 Fried Eggs.
Crispy fries, Sharp White Cheddar. Gravy, Chorizo, Fried Egg, Macha Chili Oil
Roasted Tomatoes, Daikon Sprouts, Roasted Sunflower Seeds
Two Eggs any style, Cheddar or Regular Hashbrown, your choice of 2 Thick-cut Bacon, 2 Honey Hams, 2 Sausage Links, or 2 Sausage Patties.
Panko Fried Spam, Rich Beef Gravy, Fried Eggs, Hashbrown, White Rice.
Crispy Fried Chicken, Butter, House Hot Honey Maple Syrup
Home-Cooked Corned Beef, Crispy Potato, Onion, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Fried Egg
Egg Sauce, Queso Fresco, Crema, Fried Eggs.
Bone Marrow Gravy, Hash Browns, 2 Eggs, Toast.
3 Eggs, 2 Thick-cut Bacon, 2 Sausage, Toast, Cheddar or Regular Hashbrowns, Traditional Short Stack
8oz New York Steak, McDowell's Hash Cakes, Two Eggs Yor Way and choice of Toast
8oz New York Steak, 3 Eggs, 2 Thick-cut Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Sausage Patties, Cheddar or Regular Hashbrown, Short Stack Pancakes, Toast
BENNYS
Honey Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Hashbrown
Smoked Salmon, Fried Chives, Whipped Cream Cheese, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Hashbrown.
Thick Cut Porkbelly, Melted Manchego, Macha Chili Oil, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Hashbrown.
Sausage Patties, Cheddar, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise and Hashbrown.
SANDWICHES
Thick Cut Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Chive Schmear, Eggs, Hashbrown on your choice of Bagel.
Double Sausage Link, Melted Cheddar, Chive Schmear, Egg, Hashbrown on your choice of Bagel.
Double Sausage Patty, Melted Cheddar, Chive Schmear, Eggs, Hashbrown, Maple Sauce and Waffle Wrapped.
Honey Ham, Manchego Cheese, Maple Schmear, Eggs and Hashbrowns Stacked Between Two Pancakes.
PANCAKES, WAFFLES & F TOAST
Salted Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup
Chunky Strawberry Puree, Mint Butter and Sweet Cream Frosting
Crispy Bacon, Chunky Banana Puree, Pecans and Maple Butter
Crushed Oreos,Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Sweet Frosting Glaze
Chunky Apple Sauce, Brown Butter Sugar and Sweet Cream
Maple Butter, White Macadamia Nut and Ice Cream
Warm Cherry Compote, Cheesecake Chunks, Whipped Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream.
Wild Main Blueberry Sauce and Maple Butter
Roasted Bananas, Rum Glaze, Nutella, Pecans and Vanilla Ice Cream