Morning Nights

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.

Shumai

$9.50

Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

$13.50

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.

Food

Dim Sum

Shumai

$9.50

Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.

Xiao Long Bao

$9.50Out of stock

Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.

Spicy Wontons

$12.00

Oyster Mushroom, Gailan, and Cabbage Wontons topped Sesame Seeds and Scallions. Served with Spicy Sichuan Chili Oil.

Daikon Cake

Daikon Cake

$8.50

Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.

Sticky Rice Wraps

$10.00

Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf with Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, and OmniPork plant based strips. Two pieces per order.

Taro Egg Rolls

$6.50

Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.

Apple Wontons

$6.00Out of stock

Specialties

Walnut Shrimp

$12.50

Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.

Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms

$13.50

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.

Rice & Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.

Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.

Mapo Tofu

$13.00

Plant Based Protein Grounds and Fried Tofu tossed in Vegan XO, Sichuan Peppercorns, and Scallions. Served over Rice.

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Crispy Plant Based Chicken tossed in Sweet and Tangy Orange Peel Sauce. Served with Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Sauce (Wonton, 2oz)

$1.00

Side of Sauce (Mayo, 2oz)

$1.00

Side of Sauce (Dan Dan, 2oz)

$1.00

Counter Drinks

Beer

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Chinese lager 4.8 ALC/VOL

Michelada (Lucky Buddha)

$8.00

Bavik Super Pils with our hose vegan Michelada mix

Happy Mom - Raspberry

$6.00

Happy Dad - Grape

$6.00

Wine

Bottle - Chardonnay

$28.00Out of stock

Sonoma County CA 2017

Le Grand Courtage Brut

$9.00Out of stock

Grande Cuvée Blanc De Blancs Brut 11.5 ALC/VOL

Sake

Hana Apple Sake (750 ml)

$25.00
Hana Lychee Sake (750 ml)

$25.00

8% ALC/VOL

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

FIJI Bottled Water (500 ml)

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade shaken with strawberry puree and topped off with strawberry popping boba.

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00