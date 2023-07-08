Morning Nights
Popular Items
Dan Dan Noodles
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Shumai
Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.
Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
Food
Dim Sum
Shumai
Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.
Xiao Long Bao
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
Spicy Wontons
Oyster Mushroom, Gailan, and Cabbage Wontons topped Sesame Seeds and Scallions. Served with Spicy Sichuan Chili Oil.
Daikon Cake
Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.
Sticky Rice Wraps
Sticky Rice wrapped in Lotus Leaf with Shiitake Mushrooms, Scallions, and OmniPork plant based strips. Two pieces per order.
Taro Egg Rolls
Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.
Apple Wontons
Specialties
Rice & Noodles
Dan Dan Noodles
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
Mapo Tofu
Plant Based Protein Grounds and Fried Tofu tossed in Vegan XO, Sichuan Peppercorns, and Scallions. Served over Rice.
Orange Chicken
Crispy Plant Based Chicken tossed in Sweet and Tangy Orange Peel Sauce. Served with Rice. Topped with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.