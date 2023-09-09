Morning Story - Arvada
Breakfast Menu
Bacon
Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
Avocado Mash, EVOO, Sea Salt, Lemon, Fresh Herbs, Thick Wheat, Eggs
BLTA Toast
Avocado Mash, Bacon, Dressed Greens, Roasted Tomato, Cotija, Thick Wheat, Eggs
Egg White Omelet
Ham, Spinach, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Tomato, Cheddar Jack, English Muffin or Toast, Fresh Fruit
Vegan Coconut Chia Bowl
Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Toasted Coconut
Berry Almond Oatmeal
Steel-Cut Oats, Fresh Berries, Agave Nectar, Toasted Almonds, English Muffin or Toast, Fresh Fruit
Ala Avocado Toast
Griddle
Morning Story Combo
Buttermilk Pancakes, Belgian Waffle, or Brioche French Toast; Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham; Eggs
Pancakes, Waffle or French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes, Belgian Waffle, Brioche French Toast or Oatmeal Cake
Gluten Free Oatmeal Pancake Combo
Rolled Oats, Strawberries, Blueberries, Agave Nectar, Blueberry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham, Eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian Waffle, Hand Breaded Tenders, Maple Glaze, Powdered Sugar
Stack of 2
Single French Toast
Add Pancake
Benedicts
Italian Benedict
Ham, Roasted Onions, Roasted Tomato, Dressed Greens, Grilled Baguette, Hollandaise, Herbed Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Vinegar, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Philly Cheesesteak Benedict
Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Baguette, Queso Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Smokehouse Benedict
Bacon Strips, Ham, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Tomato, Green Pepper, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Green Chili Benedict
Pork Carnitas, Avocado, Hash Brown Base, Green Chili Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Romesco Benedict
Red Pepper Pesto, Spinach, Avocado, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Traditional Benedict
Ham, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs
Classics
Morning Story Classic
Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side
Classic Feast
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side
Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage Country Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuit, Cayenne Pepper, Eggs, Includes Choice of Side
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak, Sausage Country Gravy, Cayenne Pepper, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side
Cambridge Hash
Bacon, Ham, Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack, Hollandaise, Fresh Herbs, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast
The Trilogy
An Epic Three Story Sandwich, with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Strips, Ham Steak, Sausage Patties, Hash Browns, American, Cheddar Jack, on Grilled Sourdough, and Smothered in Green Chili Queso, and Fresh Herbs, Includes Choice of Side
Great Eggspectations
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Bacon Strips, Avocado Mash, Dressed Greens, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche, Includes Choice of Side
petite Breakfast
Southwest
Southwest Hash
Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Hash Browns, Green Chili Queso, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Eggs, Flour Tortilla
Green Chili Chicken Hash
Chicken, Jalapenos, Green Chilis, Roasted Onion, Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack, Pork Green Chili, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Avocado Mash, Eggs, Flour Tortilla
Huevos Rancheros
Refried Beans, Cheddar Jack, Pork Green Chili or Salsa Roja, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Served with Choice of Side
Nachos
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Green Chili Queso, Cotija, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Avocado Mash, Tortilla Chips
BFG Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Avocado Mash, Green Chili Queso, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla
Omelets & Scrambles
Bacon Avocado
Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Onion, Roasted Tomato, White Cheddar, Avocado Mash, Salsa Roja
Spinach Bacon Mushroom
Bacon, Roasted Mushroom, Spinach, Swiss, Hollandaise, Fresh Herbs
Ultimate
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Onion, Roasted Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs
Create Your Own-up to 2
Create Your Own-up to 4
Create Your Own-unlimited
Short Stories
Hunter S. Thompson
Fear and Loaded French Fries or Hash Browns, Pork Green Chili, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs
Jane Austen
Sense and Sensible Serving of Fresh Fruit, Berries, Vanilla Yogurt, Granola
Miguel de Cervantes
Housemade Tajin tortilla chips and Green Chili Queso
Herman Melville
Cinnamon Roll with Sweetened Cream Cheese Frosting
Mark Twain
Side Biscuits & Gravy
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Cup of Pork Green Chili, Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream
A la carte
Kids Breakfast
Side Sauces
Agave
Blue Compote
Caramel
Chocolate chips
Chocolate syrup
Green Chili
Grn Chili Holly
Grn Chili Queso
Hollandaise
Honey
Lemon Curd
Lemon-vin
Mayonnaise
Ranch
Romesco
Sausage Gravy
Sour Cream
Strwby Compote
Sweet Cream Chz
Tomato Salsa
Real Maple Syrup
Side Veggies
Avocado Mash
Avocado Sliced
Cilantro
Dill Pickle
Fresh Herbs
Green chili's
Green Peppers
Jalapeno Roasted
Jalapeno Diced
Lettuce
Mushrooms
Onion Roasted
Onion Diced
Refried Beans
Spinach
Tomato Roasted
Tomato Diced
Tomato Sliced
No Veggies
Lunch Menu
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
½ Pound, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun
Butter Bacon Burger
½ Pound, Butter Bacon, White Cheddar, Garlic Compound, Roasted Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun
Breakfast Burger
½ Pound, Beer Bacon, American, Fried Egg, Hash Browns, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun
Dante's Inferno
½ Pound, Sriracha Bacon, Pepper Jack, Fried Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Sonoran Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Mayonnaise, Grilled Sourdough
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Grilled Thick Wheat
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Ham, Fried Pickles, White Cheddar, Dijon, Grilled Baguette
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin, Pickles, Mustard, Grilled Brioche Bun
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Peppers, Green Chili Queso, Grilled Baguette
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Choice of Dressing
Cobb Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Choice of Dressing
Spinach Salad
Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette
Drink Menu
Quenchers
Almond Milk
Arnold Palmer
Coffee-Decaffeinated
Coffee-Regular
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Kid Apple Kale
Apple, Kale, English Cucumber, Lemon
Kid Mocktail
Orange, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices, Grenadine
Kid Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Puree, Lemonade
Kids Drink (with meal)
Milk, Juice, or Soda
Kids Pina Berry
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Soda
Strawberry Lemonade
Eye Openers-Non Alcoholic
Cocktails
Classic Mimosa
Champagne, Orange Juice
Classic Bloody Mary
Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Beer Bacon Garnish
Spicy Bloody Maria
Tequila, Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, Sriracha Bacon Garnish
Treasure Island
Coconut Rum, Orange, Pineapple, and Cranberry Juices, Grenadine
Tequila Mockingbird
Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine
The Master & the Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Orange Marmalade, Agave Nectar
The Catcher in the Rye
Rye Whiskey, Orange and Lemon Juices, Grenadine
Bailey's Coffee
Add shot
Screwdriver
LTOs
LTO Group
OLD FASHIONED SODA
White Lotus Green Coffee Extract (Cascara), Monin Flavored Syrup, and Soda Water Choice of Dragon Fruit, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, or Orange
Flight of OF Sodas
The Blue Lagoon
Coconut Rum, blueberry compote, lemonade, soda water
Stuffed Blueberry French toast
Brioche french toast, blueberry curd, fresh blueberries, blueberry compote, powdered sugar
The Awakening
Licor 43, espresso, cream foam
Coffee Cake Waffle
Belgian waffle, espresso cream, Streusel topping, Powder sugar
Clockwork Orange
Titos Vodka, Candied orange monin syrup, Orange juice, half&half, soda water
Orange Dream Pancakes
Candied orange cream cheese, orange twist, powder sugar