Breakfast Menu

Bacon

Sriracha Bacon

$7.00

Honey, Sesame Oil, Sriracha

Beer Bacon

$7.00

Dark Lager, Maple Syrup, Honey, Dijon

Maple Bacon

$7.00

Brown Sugar, Chipotle Chili, Maple Syrup

Butter Bacon

$7.00

Roasted Garlic, Salted Butter

Flight of Bacon

$7.00

Butter, Maple, Beer, Sriracha

Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Avocado Mash, EVOO, Sea Salt, Lemon, Fresh Herbs, Thick Wheat, Eggs

BLTA Toast

$12.50

Avocado Mash, Bacon, Dressed Greens, Roasted Tomato, Cotija, Thick Wheat, Eggs

Egg White Omelet

$13.00

Ham, Spinach, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Tomato, Cheddar Jack, English Muffin or Toast, Fresh Fruit

Vegan Coconut Chia Bowl

$11.00

Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Strawberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Toasted Coconut

Berry Almond Oatmeal

$10.50

Steel-Cut Oats, Fresh Berries, Agave Nectar, Toasted Almonds, English Muffin or Toast, Fresh Fruit

Ala Avocado Toast

$7.00

Griddle

Morning Story Combo

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes, Belgian Waffle, or Brioche French Toast; Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham; Eggs

Pancakes, Waffle or French Toast

$9.00

Buttermilk Pancakes, Belgian Waffle, Brioche French Toast or Oatmeal Cake

Gluten Free Oatmeal Pancake Combo

$15.00

Rolled Oats, Strawberries, Blueberries, Agave Nectar, Blueberry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham, Eggs

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Belgian Waffle, Hand Breaded Tenders, Maple Glaze, Powdered Sugar

Stack of 2

$6.50

Single French Toast

$3.50

Add Pancake

$3.50

Benedicts

Italian Benedict

$14.00

Ham, Roasted Onions, Roasted Tomato, Dressed Greens, Grilled Baguette, Hollandaise, Herbed Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Vinegar, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Philly Cheesesteak Benedict

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Peppers, Grilled Baguette, Queso Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Smokehouse Benedict

$14.00

Bacon Strips, Ham, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Tomato, Green Pepper, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Green Chili Benedict

$15.00

Pork Carnitas, Avocado, Hash Brown Base, Green Chili Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Romesco Benedict

$15.50

Red Pepper Pesto, Spinach, Avocado, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Traditional Benedict

$13.00

Ham, English Muffin, Hollandaise, Poached Eggs, Fresh Herbs

Classics

Morning Story Classic

$10.50

Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Or Ham, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side

Classic Feast

$15.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Sausage Country Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuit, Cayenne Pepper, Eggs, Includes Choice of Side

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak, Sausage Country Gravy, Cayenne Pepper, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast and Choice of Side

Cambridge Hash

$12.00

Bacon, Ham, Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack, Hollandaise, Fresh Herbs, Eggs, Includes English Muffin or Toast

The Trilogy

$16.00

An Epic Three Story Sandwich, with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Strips, Ham Steak, Sausage Patties, Hash Browns, American, Cheddar Jack, on Grilled Sourdough, and Smothered in Green Chili Queso, and Fresh Herbs, Includes Choice of Side

Great Eggspectations

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Bacon Strips, Avocado Mash, Dressed Greens, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche, Includes Choice of Side

petite Breakfast

$8.99

Southwest

Southwest Hash

$13.00

Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Hash Browns, Green Chili Queso, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Eggs, Flour Tortilla

Green Chili Chicken Hash

$13.50

Chicken, Jalapenos, Green Chilis, Roasted Onion, Hash Browns, Cheddar Jack, Pork Green Chili, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Avocado Mash, Eggs, Flour Tortilla

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Refried Beans, Cheddar Jack, Pork Green Chili or Salsa Roja, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Served with Choice of Side

Nachos

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Green Chili Queso, Cotija, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Avocado Mash, Tortilla Chips

BFG Burrito

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Avocado Mash, Green Chili Queso, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla

Omelets & Scrambles

Bacon Avocado

$13.00

Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Onion, Roasted Tomato, White Cheddar, Avocado Mash, Salsa Roja

Spinach Bacon Mushroom

$13.50

Bacon, Roasted Mushroom, Spinach, Swiss, Hollandaise, Fresh Herbs

Ultimate

$14.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Roasted Mushroom, Roasted Onion, Roasted Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs

Create Your Own-up to 2

$11.00

Create Your Own-up to 4

$13.00

Create Your Own-unlimited

$16.00

Short Stories

Hunter S. Thompson

$7.00

Fear and Loaded French Fries or Hash Browns, Pork Green Chili, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Sour Cream, Fresh Herbs

Jane Austen

$10.00

Sense and Sensible Serving of Fresh Fruit, Berries, Vanilla Yogurt, Granola

Miguel de Cervantes

$8.00

Housemade Tajin tortilla chips and Green Chili Queso

Herman Melville

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll with Sweetened Cream Cheese Frosting

Mark Twain

$6.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

F. Scott Fitzgerald

$6.00

Cup of Pork Green Chili, Avocado, White Cheddar, Sour Cream

A la carte

Hash Browns

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grits Cup

$4.00

Oatmeal Cup

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Dressed Greens

$4.00

Single Egg

$2.00

Side Meat

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Combo

$6.29

Pancake, Waffle or French Toast, Bacon or Sausage, Scrambled Eggs

Kids Classic Breakfast

$5.99

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Toast & Fruit or Hash Browns

Side Sauces

Agave

$0.80

Blue Compote

$1.50

Caramel

$1.00

Chocolate chips

$1.50

Chocolate syrup

$1.00

Green Chili

$1.50

Grn Chili Holly

$1.50

Grn Chili Queso

$1.50

Hollandaise

$1.50

Honey

$1.00

Lemon Curd

$1.50

Lemon-vin

Mayonnaise

Ranch

Romesco

$1.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Strwby Compote

$1.50

Sweet Cream Chz

$1.50

Tomato Salsa

$1.50

Real Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side Veggies

Avocado Mash

$1.50

Avocado Sliced

$1.50

Cilantro

$0.50

Dill Pickle

Fresh Herbs

$0.50

Green chili's

$1.00

Green Peppers

$1.00

Jalapeno Roasted

$1.00

Jalapeno Diced

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onion Roasted

$1.00

Onion Diced

$1.00

Refried Beans

$1.00

Spinach

$1.00

Tomato Roasted

$1.00

Tomato Diced

$1.00

Tomato Sliced

$1.00

No Veggies

Secret Menu

4 Cheese omelette

$13.50

Garden omelette

$12.50

Denver omelette

$12.50

BLT Sandwich

$10.50

Lunch Menu

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Hamburger

$13.00
Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

½ Pound, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun

Butter Bacon Burger

$15.00

½ Pound, Butter Bacon, White Cheddar, Garlic Compound, Roasted Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

½ Pound, Beer Bacon, American, Fried Egg, Hash Browns, Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun

Dante's Inferno

$15.00

½ Pound, Sriracha Bacon, Pepper Jack, Fried Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Grilled Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Sonoran Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Mayonnaise, Grilled Sourdough

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Grilled Thick Wheat

Cuban Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork, Ham, Fried Pickles, White Cheddar, Dijon, Grilled Baguette

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Hand Breaded Pork Tenderloin, Pickles, Mustard, Grilled Brioche Bun

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Peppers, Green Chili Queso, Grilled Baguette

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Choice of Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Choice of Dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette

Lunch Combo

$14.00

Choice of 1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

Kids Lunch

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Drink Menu

Quenchers

Almond Milk

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee-Decaffeinated

$3.25

Coffee-Regular

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$4.00

Kid Apple Kale

$0.99

Apple, Kale, English Cucumber, Lemon

Kid Mocktail

$0.99

Orange, Cranberry and Pineapple Juices, Grenadine

Kid Strawberry Lemonade

$0.99

Strawberry Puree, Lemonade

Kids Drink (with meal)

Milk, Juice, or Soda

Kids Pina Berry

$0.99

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Eye Openers-Non Alcoholic

Apple Kale Juice

$6.00

Apple, Kale, English Cucumber, Lemon

Pina Berry Fresh Juice

$6.00

Pineapple, Orange Juice, Raspberry Puree

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso shot

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Cocktails

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Champagne, Orange Juice

Classic Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Beer Bacon Garnish

Spicy Bloody Maria

$10.00

Tequila, Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, Sriracha Bacon Garnish

Treasure Island

$10.50

Coconut Rum, Orange, Pineapple, and Cranberry Juices, Grenadine

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

Tequila, Orange Juice, Grenadine

The Master & the Margarita

$9.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Orange Marmalade, Agave Nectar

The Catcher in the Rye

$11.00

Rye Whiskey, Orange and Lemon Juices, Grenadine

Bailey's Coffee

$6.50

Add shot

$5.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

LTOs

LTO Group

OLD FASHIONED SODA

$4.00

White Lotus Green Coffee Extract (Cascara), Monin Flavored Syrup, and Soda Water Choice of Dragon Fruit, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, or Orange

Flight of OF Sodas

$7.00

The Blue Lagoon

$8.00

Coconut Rum, blueberry compote, lemonade, soda water

Stuffed Blueberry French toast

$12.00

Brioche french toast, blueberry curd, fresh blueberries, blueberry compote, powdered sugar

The Awakening

$8.00

Licor 43, espresso, cream foam

Coffee Cake Waffle

$12.00

Belgian waffle, espresso cream, Streusel topping, Powder sugar

Clockwork Orange

$8.00

Titos Vodka, Candied orange monin syrup, Orange juice, half&half, soda water

Orange Dream Pancakes

$12.00

Candied orange cream cheese, orange twist, powder sugar

LTO Combo

$12.99