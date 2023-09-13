Drinks Menu

Coffee

Americano (Large)

$5.50

Americano (Medium)

$4.50

Americano (Small)

$3.75

Cappuccino (Large)

$6.00

Cappuccino (Medium)

$5.00

Cappuccino (Small)

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato (Large)

$6.00

Caramel Macchiato (Medium)

$5.00

Espresso

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte (Large)

$4.50

Iced Latte (Medium)

$4.00

Iced Latte (Small)

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Latte (Large)

$6.00

Latte (Medium)

$5.00

Mocha

$3.00

Morningside Frappe

$3.50

Premium Drip Coffee (Large)

$3.00

Premium Drip Coffee (Medium)

$2.50

Premium Drip Coffee (Small)

$2.00

Drinks

Sprite

$2.50
Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
Fanta (Orange)

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice (Bottle)

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Smoothies (Large)

$5.00

Strawberry, Strawberry Limeade, Wildberry

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Limeade Smoothie

$5.00

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.00

Hot Chocolate (Small)

$2.60

Hot Chocolate (Medium)

$2.90

Hot Chocolate (Large)

$3.60

Food Menu

Food

Avocado Spread

$1.75

Bacon, Cheese & Egg White Sandwich

$5.50

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Butter Croissant

$2.50

Banana Bread

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Scone

$3.25

Carrot Cake

$3.25

Turkey Sandwich

$4.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Wheat Bread

Baked Lays

$1.00

Ruffles

$1.00

Doritos (Cool Ranch)

$1.00

Doritos (Nacho)

$1.00

Cinnamon Swirl Cupcake (Bite Size)

$2.50

Merchandise

T-Shirts

(S) T-shirt

$20.00

(M) T-shirt

$20.00

(L) T-shirt

$20.00

(XL) T-shirt

$20.00

(XXL) T-shirt

$20.00

Drinkware

Morningside Rush Mug

$15.00

Stand out among the crowd with your Morningside Rush Mug. This sleek, 14oz. mug is the perfect go to for all of your warm beverages. Dishwasher and microwave safe.

Carina Vibes Bottle

$18.00

Whether its keeping your drinks cold or hot, the Carina Vibes Bottle should be your choice every time. With its copper vacuum insulation, you'll never be dissatisfied with the temperature of your beverage again.

Fruit

Apple

$1.25

Banana

$1.25

Orange

$1.25