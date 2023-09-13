Morningside Cafe 16369 East Warren Avenue
Drinks Menu
Coffee
Americano (Large)
$5.50
Americano (Medium)
$4.50
Americano (Small)
$3.75
Cappuccino (Large)
$6.00
Cappuccino (Medium)
$5.00
Cappuccino (Small)
$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
$4.00
Caramel Macchiato (Large)
$6.00
Caramel Macchiato (Medium)
$5.00
Espresso
$2.00
Iced Coffee
$3.00
Iced Latte (Large)
$4.50
Iced Latte (Medium)
$4.00
Iced Latte (Small)
$3.50
Latte
$4.00
Latte (Large)
$6.00
Latte (Medium)
$5.00
Mocha
$3.00
Morningside Frappe
$3.50
Premium Drip Coffee (Large)
$3.00
Premium Drip Coffee (Medium)
$2.50
Premium Drip Coffee (Small)
$2.00
Drinks
Sprite
$2.50
Coca Cola
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Fanta (Orange)
$2.50
Gold Peak Tea
$2.50
Orange Juice (Bottle)
$2.50
Water
$1.50
Smoothies (Large)
$5.00
Strawberry, Strawberry Limeade, Wildberry
Strawberry Smoothie
$5.00
Strawberry Limeade Smoothie
$5.00
Wildberry Smoothie
$5.00
Hot Chocolate (Small)
$2.60
Hot Chocolate (Medium)
$2.90
Hot Chocolate (Large)
$3.60
Food Menu
Food
Avocado Spread
$1.75
Bacon, Cheese & Egg White Sandwich
$5.50
Plain Bagel
$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
Butter Croissant
$2.50
Banana Bread
$3.25
Blueberry Muffin
$3.25
Scone
$3.25
Carrot Cake
$3.25
Turkey Sandwich
$4.00
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Wheat Bread
Baked Lays
$1.00
Ruffles
$1.00
Doritos (Cool Ranch)
$1.00
Doritos (Nacho)
$1.00
Cinnamon Swirl Cupcake (Bite Size)
$2.50
Merchandise
Drinkware
Morningside Rush Mug
$15.00
Stand out among the crowd with your Morningside Rush Mug. This sleek, 14oz. mug is the perfect go to for all of your warm beverages. Dishwasher and microwave safe.
Carina Vibes Bottle
$18.00
Whether its keeping your drinks cold or hot, the Carina Vibes Bottle should be your choice every time. With its copper vacuum insulation, you'll never be dissatisfied with the temperature of your beverage again.
Morningside Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 499-8054
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 7AM