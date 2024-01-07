Morsel & Nosh 4183 Hamilton Avenue
Deli
Cheese
- Appenzeller$31.50Out of stock
- Artikaas, Chimichurri Gouda$21.99
- Artikaas, Hay There Lavender Gouda$21.99
- Asiago$8.75
- Beemster Gouda, Aged 18 Months$26.99
- Blumenkase, Herbed Cheese$22.50
- Brie, Alouette$10.59Out of stock
- Burrata$13.99Out of stock
- Butterkase$9.79Out of stock
- Caciocavallo$9.99Out of stock
- Cahill Whiskey Cheddar$19.69Out of stock
- Cahill's Irish Cheddar With Irish Porter$20.30Out of stock
- Capriole Chevre$20.00Out of stock
- Capriole Old Kentucky Tomme$31.00Out of stock
- Champignon$21.00
- Clawson Dairy Blue Stilton$17.99Out of stock
- Colby-Jack$7.60
- Collier's Welsh Cheddar$14.25
- Cotija$11.00
- Cotswald$21.99
- Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog$32.34Out of stock
- Cypress Grove Lamb Chopper$33.49Out of stock
- Cypress Grove Midnight Moon$39.99
- Drunken Goat$28.29
- Dutch Mill Dance Gouda$12.00
- Edamer$8.45Out of stock
- Feta$16.00
- Fontina$12.00
- Fresh Chevre, Goat Cheese$11.00
- Ghost Pepper Cheddar$7.99
- Goat Rodeo Bamboozle Loaf$29.99Out of stock
- Gorgonzola Dolce$15.99Out of stock
- Grana Padano$15.00
- Gruyere$28.99
- Guggisburg Baby Swiss$12.75
- Guinness Cheddar$18.80Out of stock
- Habanero-Ghost Pepper Jack$7.00
- Halloumi$26.75
- Havarti$14.99
- Huntsman$19.69
- Iberico$21.00
- Jarlsberg Swiss$17.49
- Juliana, Capriole$43.99Out of stock
- Lemon Zest Stilton$24.89
- Manchego, 4-6 Months$23.99
- Manchego, aged 12 months$26.99Out of stock
- Manchego, Rosemary Crusted$22.00
- Mango-Habanero Cheddar-Gruyere$16.00Out of stock
- Maytag Blue$30.75Out of stock
- Mild Gouda$12.99Out of stock
- Mimolette, Aged 12 Months$35.99Out of stock
- Mitica Queso Al Romaro, Romao$24.49Out of stock
- Mixed Milk (Iberico) with Chili$18.00
- Monterey Jack$6.79
- Montrachet Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese Log$11.95Out of stock
- Montrachet Plain Goat Cheese Log$12.00
- Mozzarella$8.99
- Muenster$7.99
- Oaxaca Quesadilla$5.99Out of stock
- Ossau Iraty$32.00Out of stock
- Parm$15.00
- Parmigiano-Reggiano$26.00
- Pecorino Romano$15.99
- Peperoncino Asiago$10.49
- Pepper-Jack$8.10
- Port Salut$19.99
- Port Wine Derby$18.99
- Provolone$7.99
- Queso Blanco\Queso Fresco$5.75Out of stock
- Raclette$24.99Out of stock
- Roquefort$26.99
- Roth Three-Pepper Gouda$18.25
- Sage Derby$18.99
- Sartori Bellavitano Espresso$22.00
- Sartori Bellavitano Raspberry Ale$22.00
- Sennerei Huban Alp Blossom$34.99Out of stock
- Sharp Yellow Cheddar$9.99
- Shredded Parmesan$10.99
- Smoke N Bacon Cheddar$6.59
- Smoked Gouda$12.99
- Smoked Peppercorn Cheddar Gruyere$16.00
- Smoked Swiss$14.25
- Somerdale Poacher's Onion Cheddar$22.00Out of stock
- St.Angel$26.00Out of stock
- Stilton With Blueberries$24.89
- Tea Rose, Capriole$15.99Out of stock
- Tomme d'Evanston$22.00Out of stock
- Truffle Cheddar-Gruyere$16.00
- Urban Stead Gouda$16.00Out of stock
- Urban Stead Street Ched$24.00
- Wensleydale With Apricots$24.99
- Wensleydale with Cranberries$24.99
- Wexford Irish Cheddar$16.50Out of stock
- Wildfire Blue, Glacier$17.29
- Windsor Red$25.00
- Yellow American$6.99
- Yogurt Cheese, Bunker Hill$12.00
- Sharp White Cheddar$9.99
Meat
- Columbus Pork Loin Roast$17.29
- Beef Salami, Usinger$8.89
- Black Forest Ham$6.49Out of stock
- Braunschweiger$8.49
- Bresaola$24.99
- CajunTurkey$12.99
- Coppa$18.59
- Corned Beef$13.49
- Genoa Salami$9.25
- Piller's Zesty Salami$17.49
- Hard Salami$9.25
- Honey Ham, Bluegrass$7.99
- Hot Capicola$9.99
- Mortadella$10.25
- Mustard Seed Square Salami$17.49
- North Country Hoguera$13.99Out of stock
- Nova Lox, 4 Oz$10.50
- Old Forest Salami$17.49
- Pancetta$13.49
- Pastrami$9.59
- Pepperoni$9.25
- Pickle Loaf$8.00
- Prosciutto$17.99
- Roast Beef$14.49
- Sky Haven Smoked Ham$8.99
- Speck Alto Adige$16.99Out of stock
- Theuringer, Usinger$9.99Out of stock
- Turkey Breast$12.99
- Usinger Ham$8.99Out of stock
- Skyhaven Smoked Turkey$9.30
Side Salads
- Antipasto Salad$8.99
- Antipasto W/ Meat & Cheese$9.99Out of stock
- Apple Salad$4.99Out of stock
- Apple Street Spicy Pickles, Deli Case$6.99
- Broccoli Salad$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99Out of stock
- Caprese Salad$7.99
- Cerignola Olives$9.99
- Chicken Salad$9.99
- Cole Slaw$8.99Out of stock
- Corn Salad$8.99Out of stock
- Cranberry Relish$5.99
- Cucumber-Tomato Salad$7.99
- Dolmas$9.99
- Egg Salad$9.99
- Fromage Fort$16.00
- Fruit Salad$8.99
- German Potato Salad$8.99Out of stock
- Hummus$9.99
- Italian Pasta Salad$8.99
- Kalamata Olives$6.49
- Macaroni Salad$8.99
- Maple-Harissa Glazed Carrots$6.99Out of stock
- Moroccan Oil Cured Olives$7.99
- Peppadews$7.99
- Pesto Pasta Salad$8.99
- Pitted Olive Medley$7.99
- Pitted Queen Green Olives$10.25Out of stock
- Potato Salad$7.99
- Rainbow Salad with Red Wine Vinaigrette$7.99Out of stock
- Roasted Brussel Sprout & Butternut Squash with Balsamic-Maple glaze$8.99Out of stock
- Roasted Green Beans$5.99
- Roasted Mashed Butternut Squash$7.99
- Roasted Root Vegetables$7.99Out of stock
- Roasted Tomatoes & Garlic$5.99
- Sweety Drops$10.99Out of stock
- Tabouli Salad$8.99Out of stock
- Three Bean Salad$7.99
- Tuna Salad$9.99
- Vegan Chickpea Salad$9.99
- Vegan Egg Salad$7.99
- Wild Rice Salad$8.99
Grocery
Bakery
- Sweet Butter Bakery Apple Babka$17.50
- Sweet Butter Bakery Chocolate Babka$15.99
- Sweet Butter Bakery Cinnamon Babka$15.99
- 16 Bricks 11 Grain Batard$9.99
- 16 Bricks Baguette$4.00
- 16 Bricks Salted Rye Batard$9.99
- 16 Bricks Sour Dough Batard$9.99
- Klosterman 1/2 loaf Rye$4.99
- Klosterman 1/2 Loaf Wheat$2.99
- Klosterman White 24oz$4.50
- Klosterman Hamburger Buns 12$4.75
- Klosterman Hot Dog Buns$4.55
- Klosterman Wheat 24oz$5.25
- S. Rosen's Pumpernickel$4.50
- Skally's Pita Bread 12 Oz$6.00
- Sweet Butter Challah, 1lb.$9.00
- Udi's Gluten Free White$12.50Out of stock
- Udi's Gluten-Free Wheat Bread, 24 Oz$12.50
- Premium 12 Grain Half Loaf$4.75
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$6.00
- Housemade Cake of the Moment$3.00Out of stock
- Rae's Pie$4.50Out of stock
- Whole Apple Pie$30.00Out of stock
- Whole Pumpkin Pie$30.00Out of stock
- Quark Cheesecake of The Moment$6.50Out of stock
- Sweet Butter Bakery Thumbprint Cookies$6.50
- Sweet Butter Bakery Flower Cookie$3.99
- Sweet Butter Bakery Black & White Cookie$2.99
- Sweet Butter Bakery Large Chocolate Dipped Macaroon$2.99
- Sweet Butter Bakery Lemon Iced Shortbread, 2 pack$3.99
- Banana Pudding Cup, 1 each$1.99Out of stock
- Bread Pudding$3.99Out of stock
- Coconut-Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips$3.99Out of stock
- GF Lemon Poppy Seed Cake$2.00Out of stock
- Giant Ass Muffin, Blueberry, each$2.99Out of stock
- Plum Tart$2.99Out of stock
- Rice Pudding Cup, 1 each$2.50Out of stock
Dairy & Cold Drinks
- BelGioioso Blue Chees Crumbles 5 Oz$3.50
- BelGioioso Burrata, 8 oz$7.49
- Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs 5.2oz$8.00
- Boylan's Birch Beer Soda, 12 ounce$2.25
- Boylan's Creamy Red Birch Beer Soda, 12 ounce$2.25
- Boylan's Creme Soda, 12 ounce$2.25
- Boylan's Orange Soda, 12 ounce$2.25
- Boylan's Seltzer, 12 ounce$2.00
- Boylan's Shirley Temple Soda, 12 oz$2.00Out of stock
- Boylans Black Cherry$2.25
- Boylans Lemonade$2.25
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$2.00
- Cambozola$28.00
- Chameleon Pizza Dough Ball, 1 lb$3.99
- Diet Coke$1.00
- Dodondi Halloumi 22.9 oz$17.50
- Dr. Pepper, 16.9 Oz$2.00
- Egg Nog, Prairie Farms$2.49Out of stock
- Eggs, Brown, Spring Meadow$3.50
- Elixir Kombcha Harvest Cider 12 oz$3.79
- Elixir Kombucha$3.79
- EPSA Blood Orange$2.25
- Epsa Orangeade 7.8oz$2.25
- Epsa Pink Lemonade$2.25
- Fresh Local Eggs$4.00
- Gjetost, Ski Queen$8.99
- Goat Chz Everything Bagel 4oz$5.00
- Goat Chz Fig And Honey 4oz$5.00
- Gold Peak Sweetened Iced Tea, 18.5 oz$1.75
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea, 18.5 oz$1.75
- Gorgonzola Crumbles, 5oz, BelGioso$3.75
- Hill Billy Lemonade/Iced Tea 20oz$2.00
- Honey & Cinnamon Butter$6.00
- IBC Root Beer$2.00
- Ice Mountain Natural Spring Water, 20oz$1.00
- Ile De France Brie 4.5oz$5.00
- Kahns Wieners$3.25
- La Clare Honey Goat Cheese$5.00
- Langers Mango Nectar$2.00
- Lioni Burrata 8oz$7.00
- Lioni Mozzarella Ball, 8 Oz$6.00
- Mascarpone 16 oz$6.75
- Mascarpone 8oz, Belgioso$4.65
- Mexican Coke$2.00
- Montrachet Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese$8.25
- Montrachet Plain Goat Cheese$8.25
- Mountain Dew, 20 Oz$2.00
- Mousse Trufee$10.49Out of stock
- Nectar Springs, Mango$1.50
- Nectar Springs, Mixed Berry$1.50
- Nectar Springs, Peach$1.50
- Nectar Springs, Raspberry$1.50
- Oakley Artisan Roasters Cold Brew 12oz$4.00
- Our Family Apple Cider$9.99
- Parisian Pantry Black Truffle Butter$14.00
- Parisian Pantry Roasted Garlic Butter$12.00
- Planet Oat Oatmilk 52oz$6.25
- Polly-O String Cheese, 12 Oz Pkg$6.99
- Prairie Buttermilk Qt$2.35
- Prairie Farms Butter, quarters, salted, 1 lb$4.99
- Prairie Farms Butter, quarters, unsalted, 1 lb$4.99
- Prairie Farms Cottage Cheese Small Curd$3.65
- Prairie Farms Cream Cheese, 8 oz brick$2.25
- Prairie Farms Egg Nog 32oz$3.75
- Prairie Farms Half and Half$2.99
- Prairie Farms Heavy Whipping Cream Pt$4.99
- Prairie Farms Iced Tea Sweetened$1.99Out of stock
- Prairie Farms Lemonade$2.49Out of stock
- Prairie Farms Milk, 2% reduced fat, half gallon$3.75
- Prairie Farms Milk, whole vitamin D, half gallon$3.75
- Prairie Farms Mocha Iced Coffee$4.25
- Prairie Farms Orange Juice Half-Gallon$5.25
- Prairie Farms Original Cream Chz Spread$2.00
- Prairie Farms Real Whipped Light Cream Cannister15 Oz$5.25
- Prairie Farms Sour Cream, 16 oz$4.25
- Prarie Farms Hlf & Hlf QUART$3.49
- Pure Leaf Sweetened Tea18.5 oz$1.75
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea 18.5 Oz$1.75
- Pure Life Water 16.9oz$1.00
- Queen City Sausage Bratwurst$5.75Out of stock
- Queen City Sausage Goetta$5.75
- Red Bull$2.99
- Red Bull, Sugar Free$2.99
- Ricotta 15oz, Polly O$6.15
- Riveridge Apple Cider Half Gal$4.50
- Silk Almondmilk, 64oz$6.50
- Snowville Creamery 6% Yogurt 24oz.$6.50
- Snowville Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt 24oz$7.50
- Snowville White Cheddar 8oz$6.50
- Snowville Whole Milk 1/2 Gallon$7.25
- Supremo Queso Fresco 14oz$9.50
- Snowville Creamery 6% Plain Yogurt 8 oz$3.50
- Urban Stead Curds, 12 oz$9.00
- Urban Stead Misty River$5.00
- Urban Stead Ohio Valley Pimento, 12 oz$8.00
- Urban Stead Quark, 12 oz$7.00
- Usinger Andouille Sausage 4pack$5.49
- Usinger Beef Frankfurters, 16oz$8.99
- Usinger Chorizo$5.50
- Usinger Uncured Bacon, 12oz$7.49
- Usinger's Applewood Smoked Bacon, 12 ounce$6.75
- Boxed Water 1 liter 33.8 oz$2.35
- V8 Original 12 Oz$1.75
- White Eggs, Crystal Spring$3.00Out of stock
- Widmer's Brick Cheese Spread$5.50
Pantry
- A Bag Of Chips$1.25
- Act 2 Micro Popcorn Butter$1.00
- Agrumato Lemon Olive Oil$23.79
- Almond Milk, Unsweetened, 32 Oz, Almond Breeze$3.50
- Anchovies, Roland 2 oz can$4.00
- Apple Juice, Tropicana 32 Oz$3.75
- Asher's Chocolate Grahams$2.00
- Asher's Dark Chocolate Smothered Pretzels 2 pack$2.00
- Badia Minced Garlic, 8 Oz$3.75
- Baking Soda , Arm & Hammer 1lb.$1.99
- Balsamic Vinegar Of Moderna$16.25
- Banana Chips, approx 4 oz$2.50
- Basmati Rice 2 Lbs$4.00
- Bauducco Chocolate Wafer$0.75
- Bauducco Chocolate Wafers$2.00
- Bauducco Strawberry Wafers$2.00
- Bauducco Vanilla Wafer$0.75
- Bauducco. Vanilla Wafers$2.00
- Bear Food Dill Pickle 12 oz$13.95
- Bear Food Gormet Bear Mix 12 oz$17.95
- Bear Food Hot Honey 12 oz$15.95
- Bear Food Peanut Brittle 12 oz$15.95
- Bee Haven Local Honey, 16 oz$8.75
- Bellentani Red Pepper Salami$7.50
- Bellentani Rustic Salami$7.50
- Bertolli Alfredo Sauce 15oz$4.75
- Better Than Bouillon Vegetable Base, 8 ounce$8.75
- Better than Bouillon,Mushroom,8oz.$8.75
- Biscoff Alternative Peanut Butter Spread 14oz$8.99Out of stock
- Biscoff Cookies$4.25
- Blue Diamond Nut Thins Multi Seed$6.75
- Bob's Red Mill Almond Flour 16 oz$12.00
- Bob's Red Mill Dark Rye Flour$6.50
- Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1 To 1 Flour$7.25
- Bob's Red Mill Golden Couscous, 24 ounce$7.75
- Bob's Red Mill Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix, 24 oz$7.99
- Bob's Red Mill Maple Sea Salt Granola$6.50
- Bob's Red Mill Nutritional Yeast, 5 ounce$8.25
- Bob's Red Mill Old Country Style Muesli, 40 ounce$14.50
- Bob's Red Mill Organic Farro 24oz$9.50
- Bob's Red Mill Organic White Quinoa, 26oz$13.95
- Bob's Red Mill Polenta$8.75
- Bob's Red Mill Red Lentils 27oz$10.50
- Bob's Red Mill Semolina Flour$8.00
- Bob's Red Mill TVP 12oz$5.25
- Bob's Red Mill Xantham Gum 8oz$12.95
- Bob's Red Mill, AP Flour, 5 lb$6.25
- Briannas Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing 12 oz$5.50
- Brownwood Farms Arrabiata Pasta Sauce 16oz$7.99
- Brownwood Farms Bbq Sauce With Bourbon$6.99
- Brownwood Farms Blueberry Spread$6.25
- Brownwood Farms Cherry Bbq Sauce 20oz$6.99
- Brownwood Farms Cherry Pie Filling$6.45
- Brownwood Farms Classic Marinara Pasta Sauce, 16oz$7.99
- Brownwood Farms Dill Pickle Ketchup 14 oz$6.99
- Brownwood Farms Old Worls Pizza Sauce 16oz$7.99
- Brownwood Farms Olive & Artichoke Puttanesca$7.99
- Brownwood Farms Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce 16 oz$7.99
- Brownwood Farms, Famous Kream Mustard, 10 Oz$5.25
- Bruce's Yams 40oz$3.75
- Bush's Black Beans, 15 oz$2.00
- Bush's Cannellini Beans 15.5 oz$2.00
- Bush's Dark Red Kidney Beans, 16 oz$2.00
- Bush's Garbanzo Beans, 16 oz$2.00
- Bush's Great Northern Beans, 15.8 oz$2.00
- Bush's Light Red Kidney Beans, 16 oz$2.00
- Bush's Original Baked Beans, 16 oz$3.10
- Campbells Tomato Soup 10.75oz.$1.99
- Carr's Cheese Melts 5.3oz$3.75
- Carr's Cracked Pepper Table Water Crackers, 4.25 oz$3.75
- Carr's Roasted Garlic & Herbs$3.75
- Carr's Rosemary Crackers 5 Oz$3.75
- Carr's Table Water Crackers, 4.5 oz$3.75
- Carr's Toasted Sesame$3.75
- Carr's Whole Wheat Crackers, 7 oz$3.75
- Cashews, Roasted and Salted, approx 6 Oz$4.25
- Chaokoh Coconut Milk, 13.5 oz$2.99
- China Bowl Rice Sticks Noodles, 7 ounces$6.75
- Chocolate Covered Sunflower Seeds, 6 oz$4.25
- Chocolates Latour Peanut Butter Zombie$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolates Latour Zombie Bunny$17.50Out of stock
- Chocolats Latour Caramel Almond Crunch Leaves, 2 Pack$6.50
- Chocolats Latour Crunch Bugs$5.25Out of stock
- Chocolats Latour Dark Turkey$2.75
- Chocolats Latour Frogs$12.75Out of stock
- Chocolats Latour Hand Painted Truffles, 5 pack$12.50
- Chocolats Latour Milk Turkey$2.75
- Chocolats Latour Salted Caramel Leaves$12.50
- Christmas Tree Pretzels$3.25
- Cinnamon Roasted Almonds, 6 oz$6.50
- CinSoy Chili Crisp$10.00
- CinSoy Extra Firm Tofu, 14 Oz$4.75
- CinSoy Frm Tofu$4.75
- CinSoy Miso$8.25
- CinSoy Small Batch Soy Sauce, 8 oz$8.00
- CinSoy Small Batch Tamari$8.00
- CinSoy Soy Sauce Salt$7.00
- ColavitA White Truffle Olive Oil$16.50
- Corn Starch, 14 Oz$2.50
- Country Archer Grass Fed Beef Jerky, Teriyaki, 2.5 ounce$8.75
- Country Archer Original Beef Jerky$8.75
- Country Archer Turkey Sticks$2.49
- Cream Of Mushroom Soup, Campbell's10.5 Oz$1.00
- Creminelli Wild Boar Salami 5.5 oz$12.75
- Crisco Shortening Sticks$9.99
- Crisco Vegetable Oil 40 Oz$5.85
- Danish Butter Cookies 12oz$5.50Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds 6oz$6.75
- De Cecco Capellini, 16 oz$2.75
- De Cecco Fettuccine 1lb$3.99
- De Cecco Lasagne No. 1$3.79
- De Cecco Potato Gnocchi, 17.5 Oz$4.25
- De Cecco Spaghetti 16oz$2.75
- Del Monte Fruit Cup, Cherry Mixed Fruit$2.79
- Del Monte Fruit Cup, Citrus Salad$2.79
- Del Monte Green Beans$1.75
- Del Monte Sweet Peas$1.89
- Del Monte Whole Kernel Corn 15.25oz$1.89
- Dill Pickle Pouch$1.75
- Divina Bloody Mary Olives, 13 oz$8.50
- Divina Caramelized Onion Jam$4.39
- Divina Chili Fig Spread,$4.45
- Divina Feta Stuffed Olives$8.50
- Divina Fig Spread, 9 Oz$4.45
- Divina Red Pepper Stuffed Olives$8.50
- Divina Sour Cherry Spread, 9 Oz$4.45
- Dole Cherry Mixed Fruit 100% Juice 4 pack$3.99
- Dole Mandarin Oranges 100% Juice 4 Pack$3.99
- Domino Dark Brown Sugar, 16 oz$3.00
- Domino Granulated Sugar, 4 lb$5.85
- Domino Powdered Sugar 32oz$4.50
- Donkey Tortilla Chips, 11 oz$5.25
- Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, 1.5oz$1.75
- Dot's Homstyle Pretzels, 5oz$3.99
- Dot's Honey Mustard 1.5oz$1.75
- Dot's Original Seasoned Chicharrones$4.99
- Dried Tart Cherries$5.25
- Dried Turkish Apricots, approx 6 oz$4.50
- Dusseldorf Mustard, 8.45oz, Alsteror$4.99
- Dynasty Jasmine Rice 32 oz$5.69
- Eden Garbanzo (chick peas) 15 oz$3.00
- Eden Great Northern Beans$3.00
- Edmond Fallot Dijon Mustard, 7.4 oz$4.00
- Edmond Fallot Tarragon Dijon Mustard, 7.4 oz$4.85
- Edmund Fallot Mustardseed$4.99
- Edmund Fallot Provencale Dijon Mustard$4.99
- Effie's Almond Biscuits$6.98Out of stock
- Effie's Oatcakes$6.50
- Effie's Pecan Biscuits$6.50
- Elbow Macaroni 1.5lbs$2.50
- Every Body Eat Cheese Less Thins$5.99
- Every Body Eat Chive & Garlic Thins$5.99
- Every Body Eats, Fiery Chile Lime Thins$5.99
- Extra Firm Tofu 19oz$4.00
- Extra Virgin Olive Oilv8.5oz$18.00
- Ferrero Collection$5.75Out of stock
- Ferrero Rocher$5.75Out of stock
- Fleur De Sel, 5.64 Oz$9.49Out of stock
- Foodies Pumfu Chorizo Crumble$5.99Out of stock
- Foodies Pumfu Sloppy Joe, 8 Oz$5.99Out of stock
- Foodies Pumfu, 8 oz$5.99Out of stock
- Forest Dried Black Trompette Mushrooms, 1 Oz$5.00
- Forest Dried Chanterelle Mushrooms, 1 Oz$5.50
- Forest Dried Lobster Mushrooms, 1 Oz$6.50
- Forest Dried Morel Mushrooms, 1 Oz$15.99
- Forest Dried Oyster Mushrooms, 1 Oz$3.00
- Forest Dried Paddy Straw Mushrooms, 1 Oz$3.25
- Forest Dried Porcini Mushrooms, 1 Oz$4.99
- Forest Dried Portabella Mushrooms, 1 Oz$3.99
- Forest Dried Shiitake Mushrooms, 1 Oz$3.49
- Forest Dried Stir-Fry Mushrooms, 1 Oz$3.69
- Forest Dried Woodland Mushroom Mix, 1 Oz$7.50
- Frank's Red Hot, 5 Oz$2.50Out of stock
- French's Fried Onions, 6 oz$4.50
- Ghirardeli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, 10 oz$5.99
- Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips$5.50Out of stock
- Ginger Miso Dressing, Cinsoy$10.00
- Gochujang Hot Pepper Paste$11.89
- Golden Figs 6 Oz$2.75
- Golden Seedless Raisins 8oz$2.50
- Good Earth Cinnamon Hibiscus Tea$12.00Out of stock
- Good Earth Elderberry Peppermint Tea$12.00Out of stock
- Good Earth Guayusa Tea$10.00Out of stock
- Good Earth Lemon Hibiscus Iced Tea$10.00Out of stock
- Good Earth Strawberry Guayusa Iced Tea$12.00Out of stock
- Grandma's Unsulphured Molasses, 12 ounce$6.25
- Great Lakes BBQ Kettle Chip 8oz.$4.75
- Great Lakes Original Kettle Chip 8 oz$4.75
- Great Lakes Sea Salt & Pepper Kettle Chips 8oz.$4.75
- Gummy Bears (12 Flavors) 8Oz$4.25
- Gummy Bears, Sugar-Free, 4 oz$2.75Out of stock
- Hatch Chili Nacho Sliced Jalapenos, 12 ounce$3.75Out of stock
- Hatch Green Chile$2.49
- Heinz Apple Cider Vinegar 16 oz$2.45
- Heinz Ketchup, 14 oz$2.75
- Heinz Mustard, 12.75 oz$2.75
- Heinz Sweet Relish 16.5 oz$3.25
- Heinz Sweet Relish, 12.7 oz$3.25
- Heinz Tomato Ketchup 20 oz$3.25
- Heinz Yellow Mustard 17.5 oz$3.25
- Heinz, Apple Cider Vinegar, 32 Oz$4.50
- Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise, 20 oz$8.75
- Hen Of The Woods Buttermilk & Chive$3.75
- Hen Of The Woods Buttermilk & Chive 2oz$1.75
- Hen Of The Woods Carolina Bbq 2oz$1.75
- Hen Of The Woods Carolina Bbq 6oz$3.75
- Hen Of The Woods Everything Bagel Chips$3.75
- Hen Of The Woods Red Wine Vinegar$1.75
- Hen Of The Woods Red Wine Vinegar 6oz$3.75
- Hen Of The Woods Sea Salt 2. Oz$1.75
- Hen Of The Woods Sea Salted 6 Oz$3.75
- Hen Of The Woods White Cheddar Jalapeno$1.75
- Hen Of The Woods White Cheddar Jalapeno$3.75
- Hokan Oyster Sauce 5.6 oz$4.25
- Honeycup Sharp Mstard$5.75
- Horseradish, Reese 6.5oz$4.99
- Hot & Spicy Snack Mix 6oz$2.50
- Hunt's Tomato Sauce, 15 oz$2.00
- Hunts Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes$2.00
- Hunts Tomato Paste, 6 oz$1.75
- Ilan's 3 Pack$8.00
- Ilan's 4 Pack$10.00
- Ilan's Sampler$20.00
- Ilan's Single$3.00
- Inspired Organics Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, 17 oz$6.75
- Inspired Organics, Almond Butter$12.55
- Jet Puffed Marshmallows 12 oz$2.99
- Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix$1.00
- Jim & Nancy's Westside Maple$15.00
- Joray Apricot Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Cherry Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Fruit Punch Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Grape Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Pineapple Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Raspberry Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Sour Apple Fruit Roll$1.25
- Joray Strawberry$1.25
- Joray Watermelon Fruit Roll$1.25
- Jumbo Gourmet Buttercrunch Mix, 6 oz$5.25
- Ka Me Rice Crackers, 3.5 oz$3.50
- Ka Me Thai Ribbom Stir Fry Noods$6.05Out of stock
- Ka Me Wasabi Rice Crackers$3.50
- Kangaroo Pita Chips 9oz$3.25
- Kii Naturals Cranberry Pumpkin Seed$7.89
- Kikkoman Panko 8oz$4.75
- Kim Nori Sea Salt$1.50
- Kim Nori Sweet N Spicy$1.50
- King Arthur Unbleached AP Flour 5lb$7.50
- Kitchen Basics Beef Stock 32 oz$4.50
- Kitchen Basics Chicken Stock 32oz$4.50
- Krinos Pitted Green Olives$4.25
- Krinos Pitted Kalamata Olives 8oz$4.25Out of stock
- La Preferida Authentic Refried Beans, 16 ounce$2.50
- La Preferida Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce, 11 ounce$4.99
- La Preferida Refried Beans Fat Free$2.75
- La Tortilla Factory Gluten-Free Tortillas, 8.46 ounce, 6-count$7.00
- La Tortilla Factory Light Flour Tortillas, 11 ounce, 8-count$4.15
- La Tortilla Factory White Corn/Wheat Handmade Grande Tortillas, 15.24 ounce, 6-count$6.15Out of stock
- Larabar Carrot cake$3.00
- Larabar Cherry Pie$3.00
- Asher's Dark Chocolate Graham Cracker$1.00
- Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce, 10 oz$5.50
- Lemon Curd, Beirabaga$9.00
- Lemoncello Almonds$6.25Out of stock
- Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, Cranberry and Hazelnut, 5.3 Oz$6.29Out of stock
- Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, Fig and Olive, 5.3 Oz$6.29Out of stock
- Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, Rosemary-Raisin-Pecan, 5.3 oz$7.25
- Libby's Canned Pumpkin, 15 oz$3.75
- Light Butter, Microwave Popcorn$1.00
- Louisville Vegan Jerky Co, Smoky Carolina BBQ, 3 Oz$9.50
- Louisville Vegan Jerky Maple Bacon$9.75
- Louisville Vegan Jerky Pepperoni$9.25
- Louisville Vegan Jerky, Buffalo Dill$8.75
- Lundberg Rice Cake Mini Sea Salt 5 oz$5.89
- Lundberg Rice Cake Minis White Cheddar 5 oz$5.89
- Lundberg Short Grain Brown 32 oz$8.75
- Lundburg Wild Blend Rice$6.79
- Mad Cheese Cheddar-ish$13.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese Euphoricotta$14.00
- Mad Cheese Jack of all Peppers$13.00
- Mad Cheese Madouille$13.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese Mid City$17.00
- Mad Cheese Spicy Ranch$14.00
- Mad Cheese Walnut Pate$11.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese Who Dey$16.00
- Mad Cheese, Black Velvet$13.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese, Fet-ahhh$14.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese, FreshElla$13.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese, Gouda Vibes$16.00Out of stock
- Mad Cheese, Greener Pastures$14.00
- Mad Cheese, Peapperoni$15.00
- Mad Cheese, Salamimommy$15.00
- Madhava Organic Raw Agave Nectar, 11.75 ounce$8.50
- Maille Djon Mustard$6.50
- Mama Lycha Dry Red Beans 32 oz$7.00
- Mankai Teas Cookie Snap$12.00
- Mankai Teas Dog Days Detox$12.00
- Mankai Teas Emperor Grey$11.00Out of stock
- Mankai Teas Kiddie Calm$9.00
- Mankai Teas Mountain Mist$12.00
- Mankai Teas Smoke And Mirrors$11.00Out of stock
- Maple Grove Gluten Free Pancake Mix, 16 oz$5.95
- Marcona Almonds, approx 6 oz$8.25
- Marukan Rice Vinegar 12 oz$4.25
- Matiz Fiery Garlic All I Oli, 6.5 Oz$6.50
- Matiz Octopus in Olive Oil, 4 oz$12.50
- Matiz Organic Mussels in Olive Oil, 4 oz$7.25
- Matiz Piquillo Peppers, 7.6 Oz$12.25
- Matiz Romesco Sauce, 6.5 ounce$5.25
- Matiz Sardines With Piquillo Peppers$3.69Out of stock
- Matiz Wild Sardines in Olive Oil, 4.2 oz$3.99
- Maverick Chocolate Co 65% Dark Drinking Chocolate$22.00Out of stock
- Maverick Chocolate Co Cocoa Nibs$15.00
- Maverick Chocolates 60% Dark Milk Chocolate bar$10.00
- Maverick Chocolates 80% Tanzania Dark Chocolate$12.00
- Maverick Chocolates Organic Natural Cocoa Powder, 8 oz$9.00
- Maverick Mint Dark Chocolate$12.00Out of stock
- Maverick Orange Milk Chocolate$12.00
- Durkee Pure Vanilla Extract, 2oz$11.35Out of stock
- Medjool Dates 8oz$4.50
- Membrillo Quince Paste 10oz$7.00
- Mezzetta Capers 4 Oz$4.95
- Mezzetta Golden Greek Pepperoncini, 16 ounce$4.80
- Mezzetta Mild Banana Pepper Rings 16oz$4.75
- Mezzetta Sun Dried Tomatoes 8 oz$5.59
- Michigan Valley Distilled White Vinegar, 32 oz$2.75
- Milk Choc Peanut Butter Cups SF$4.29
- Milk Chocolate Covered Cashews, 6 oz$7.50
- Minced Garlic 4.25 ounces, Christopher Ranch$5.50
- Miss Vickies Jalapeno$1.00
- Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar$1.00
- Miss Vickies Sea Salt$1.00
- Mitica Taralli Classic$3.99
- Morsel & Nosh Movie Trail Mix, approx 8 oz$8.00Out of stock
- Morton Coarse Kosher Salt 16oz$3.25
- Morton Iodized Salt, 26 oz$2.79
- Morton Salt, 26 Oz$2.79Out of stock
- Mrs. Miller's Extra Wide Egg Noodles$4.00
- Muir Glen Organic Whole Tomatoes, 28 oz$5.25
- New York Espresso Mix 6 oz$6.25
- Nocciolata Organic Hazenut Spread$7.75
- Noon, Baking Powder, 8.1 oz$3.55
- Nori, Korean Bbq$1.50
- Oakley Artisan Roasters Decaf Brazilian 17/18$13.99
- Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, 14 0z$1.75
- Old Bay Seasoning 2.62oz$3.49
- Olive Oil, 17 Oz, Supremo Italiano$7.50
- Once Again Almond Butter, 16 Oz$13.00Out of stock
- Once Again Cashew Butter, 16 Oz$14.75Out of stock
- Once Again Sunflower Hemp Butter 16 oz$7.99
- Organic Valley Ghee, 7.5 oz$11.00
- Original HP Sauce 220ml 255g$5.75
- Ortiz Anchovies In Olive Oil$4.00
- Panettone 2.8 oz$2.00
- Panettone 26.2oz$8.00Out of stock
- Peanut Butter & Co Creamy Peanut butter 28 oz$10.25
- Peanut Butter & Co Smooth Operator Peanut Butter, 16 oz$7.75
- Peanut Butter & Co, Simply Crunchy, 16 oz$8.50
- Peanut Butter & Co. Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, 13 oz$6.50Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Co Crunch Time$8.50Out of stock
- Peanuts, Roasted, Lightly Salted 8oz$2.00
- Pecans 6 oz$5.00
- Penne 1.25 Lbs$2.50
- Pickled Pig Caraway Sauerkraut, 1 pint$9.00
- Pickled Pig Curried Cauliflower, 1 pint$9.00
- Pickled Pig Dill Sour Pickles, 1 pint$9.00
- Pickled Pig Garlic Beets, 1 pint$9.00
- Pickled Pig Georgian Cabbage, 1 pint$9.00
- Pickled Pig Giardiniara$9.00
- Pickled Pig Muffaletta, 1 pint$17.50
- Pickled Pig Napa Kimchi, 1 pint$9.00
- Piedras, Chocolate Stones, 6 oz$9.25Out of stock
- Pine Nuts 4oz$8.10
- Pioneer Sugar, 4 Lbs$4.00
- Pistachios, Raw and Shelled, approx 6 Oz$7.75
- Pita Crunch Zaatar$3.15
- Pita Krunch Parmesan & Herbs$3.15Out of stock
- Pita Krunch Sea Salt Pita Chips, 6.5 Oz$3.15
- Pocky Strawberry$2.50
- Pomegranate Juice 33.8 Oz$5.25
- Pompeian Balsamic Vinegar$6.50
- Pompeian Red Wine Vinegar$3.25
- Progresso Plain Bread Crumbs 15 oz$3.85
- Proud Hound Guatemala Coffee$16.00
- Quaker Oats 2 Lbs 10 oz$7.50
- Racconto Gnocchi 17.6 Oz$5.50
- Racconto Red Wine Vinegar 17oz$5.50Out of stock
- Racconto Roasted Red Peppers 12oz$5.25
- Rainbow Rotini$2.50
- Raw Pumpkin Seeds, approx 6 Oz$3.50
- RealLemon Lemon Juice, 15oz$3.59
- RealLime Lime Juice, 15 Oz$3.59
- Red & White Evaporated Milk, 12 oz$1.75
- Red Australian Licorice Bites, 6 oz$3.75
- Red Gold Tomato Paste 6 oz$2.00
- Red Star Active Dry Yeast$3.99
- Reese Artichokes 9.9oz$5.50
- Reese Cooking Wine, Sherry$5.25
- Reese Fancy Sardines In Olive Oil 4.4oz$5.25Out of stock
- Reese Grilled Marinated Artichoke Hearts, 7.5 oz$5.00
- Reese Hearts of Palm, 14 ounce$5.90
- Reese Whole Water Chestnuts$2.65
- Rice Select Arborio 32 oz$10.25
- Roland Black Olives, Large$3.50
- Roland Chipotles In Adobo, 7.05oz$4.25
- Roland Pitted Ripe Olives, 6.34 Oz$4.50
- Romanoff Vodka Lumpfish$13.50
- Romanoff Vodka Lumpfish Caviar 2 oz$15.00
- Ronzoni Gluten Free Elbow Macaroni$3.75Out of stock
- Rose Salami, 8oz, Volpi$6.25
- Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies$1.75
- Rotini 1.25 Lb$2.50
- Rumford Baking Powder 8.1oz$6.25
- Runamok Cheese Pairing Maple Syrups$21.95
- Runamok Tea Pairing Maple Syrups$21.95
- Rustic Tuscan Salami, Bellentani$6.99
- Rustichella D'Abruzzo Genovese Pesto, 4.5 oz$6.25
- S & B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix, 3.2 ounces$5.75
- S.Rosen Caraway Rye$4.50
- Saffron$11.85
- San Francisco Salt Co. Sriracha Salt$5.75
- Santa Barbera Pimento Olives 5 oz$5.00
- Santa Cruz Organic Apple Sauce 3.2oz 4 pack$8.89
- Santa Cruz Organic Apple Sauce, 23 ounce$7.50
- Santa Cruz Organic Strawberry Apple Sauce 23oz$6.89
- Saveur's Black Winter Truffle Peelings$52.45
- Savor Pineapple Slices$2.75
- Schar, Penne, 12 oz$3.59
- Sechler's Baby Dill, 16 Oz$4.79
- Sechler's Bread & Butter Slices$4.79
- Sechler's Hamburgler Dill$4.79
- Sechler's Hot Jalapeno Slices, 16oz$4.49
- Sechler's Medium Boack Bean Salsa 16oz$5.49
- Sechler's Medium Fine Chopped Salsa 16oz$5.49
- Sechler's Meduim Peach Salsa 17oz$5.49
- Sechler's Sweet Gherkins$6.99
- Sechler's Sweet Heat Mixed Pickles, 16 Oz$4.79
- Sechler's Sweet Pickled Onions, 16 Oz$4.79
- Sechlers Hungarian Relish$4.79
- Sesame Oil Organic$8.00
- Sesame Sticks 5oz$3.00
- Spice Islands Cream Of Tartar 3 oz$8.45
- Spice Islands Curry Powder 2 oz$8.15
- Sidewinder Bump & Rind Coffee, 12 Oz$14.75
- Simply Organic Almond Extract$6.89Out of stock
- Simply Organic Orange Extract$6.89
- Sir Lancelot Hi-Gluten Flour, 32 oz$3.00
- Slivered Almonds, 4 oz$3.25
- Smoking Goose 'nduja Salame$12.00
- Smoking Goose Andouille Sausage$13.99
- Smokng Goose Stagberry Salami$15.99
- Smucker's Strawberry Jam 18oz$6.00
- Snowville Cheddar Crisps$5.25
- Spectrum Cold Pressed Refined Avocado Oil, 16 ounce$19.50Out of stock
- Spectrum Culinary Organic Toasted Sesame Oil, 16oz$14.00
- Spectrum Organic Coconut Oil, 14 oz$9.25
- Spice - Basil$4.00
- Spice - Bay Leaves$4.00
- Spice - Black Peppercorns$4.00
- Spice - Cayenne Pepper$4.00
- Spice - Celery Seed$4.00
- Spice Island Chili Powder 2.4 oz$7.25
- Spice - Chives$4.00
- Spice - Cilantro$4.00
- Spice Islands Ground Cinnamon 1.9 oz$7.20
- Spice - Coriander$4.00
- Spice Islands Ground Cumin 1.9 oz$7.95
- Spice Islands Dill Weed .9 oz$9.15
- Spice - Garlic$4.00
- Spice - Ground Black Pepper$4.00
- Spice - Ground Nutmeg$8.00
- Spice - Onion Powder$4.00
- Spice Island Oregano .6 oz$5.65
- Spice - Parsley$4.00
- Spice - Peppercorn Blend$4.00
- Spice - Poppy Seeds$4.00
- Spice - Red Pepper Flake$4.00
- Spice - Rosemary$4.00
- Spice - Sage$4.00
- Spice - Sesame Seeds$4.00
- Spice Island Smoked Paprika 2.1 oz$7.95
- Spice Island Thyme .7 oz$6.55
- Spice - Turmeric$4.00
- Spice Islands Pure Vanilla Extract 2oz.$11.99Out of stock
- Spice Spice Baby (OG) Original Garlic$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Bourbon Sea Salt$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Curry in a Hurry$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Double Dip Ranch$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Eat Your Veggies$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Elvis Has Left the Smoker$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Garlic Dressing$10.00
- Spice Spice Baby Good Karma Shawarma$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby It's Greek to Me$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby KC and The Sunshine Rub$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Nina Bean Soup$10.00
- Spice Spice Baby Rajun Cajun$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Ramen Soup$8.00
- Spice Spice Baby Ramen Soup$8.00
- Spice Spice Baby South by Southwest$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Southwest Black Bean Soup$10.00
- Spice Spice Baby Spicy White Bean Soup$10.00
- Spice Spice Baby Split Pea Soup$10.00
- Spice Spice Baby Taters$6.00
- Spice Spice Baby Under the Tuscan Sun$6.00
- Spice Spice Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette$10.00
- Spice Spice Mustard Shallot Vinaigrette$10.00
- Spice-Ginger$4.00
- Spicy White Bean Chili$7.99
- Spring Valley Farms Strawberry Preserves 19 Oz$5.25
- Sriracha 28 oz$5.89Out of stock
- Sriracha OX Brand 18.25 oz$5.25
- Stove Top Stuffing$4.30
- Strawberry Applesauce, 3.2oz, Buddy Fruits$1.75
- Stroopwafel$1.25
- Sugar Free Cashew Topped Butter Crunch 4oz$6.25
- Sugar In The Raw Turbinado 32oz$8.25
- Sultan Pomegranate Molasses, 1o oz$6.99
- Sun Dried Tomato w/Herbs, CSD 8.5oz$7.99
- Sun Dried Tomatoes, 6.5oz, Racconto$7.00
- Sunflower Seeds, Raw and Shelled, approx 6 Oz$3.50
- SunMaid Golden Raisins, 12 oz$5.75Out of stock
- Sunmaid Raisins 12oz$5.25
- SunMaid, Golden Raisins, 15 oz$5.75
- Sunshine Caramels Choc Drizzle 4 oz$8.00
- Sunshine Caramels Sea Salt, 4 oz$8.00
- Sunshine Coconut, 4 oz$8.00
- Sunshine Sweetened Condensed Milk 14oz$1.75
- Supreme Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries, 6 oz$7.49
- Swanson Beef Stock$5.75
- Spice Islands Cayanne 2.3 oz$6.69
- Swedish Ginger Thins, Annas$3.25
- Tahini, 16oz, Once Again$13.00
- Tajin 14 Oz$5.50
- Tazo Awake English Breakfast Tea, 24 bags$6.75
- Tazo Chai Tea, 24 bags$6.75
- Tazo Refresh Mint Tea, 24 bags$6.75Out of stock
- Spice Islands Fennel Seed 1.8 oz$6.85
- Thai Kitchen Red Curry Paste 4 oz$3.75
- That Dam Jam Jalapeno$8.00
- That Dam Jam Pineapple Ghost Pepper$8.00
- That Dam Jam Pineapple Habanero$8.00
- That Dam Jam, Yellow Pepper$8.00
- Tillen Farms Blue Cheese Olives, 12oz$8.50
- Tuna, StarKist 5oz$1.99
- Turkish Figs 6 oz$4.50
- Twinings Green Tea, Pomegranate-Raspberry-Strawberry, 25 bags$4.00Out of stock
- Usinger Beef Salami With Garlic 12 oz$6.49Out of stock
- Usinger Beef Summer Football$12.99
- Usinger Thueringer 12 Oz$6.49
- Usinger's Beef Summer Sausage, 8 ounce$4.25
- Benzel's Pretzel Rods 8 Oz$1.99
- Vigne Vecchi Basil Pesto 6.3 Oz$6.50
- Vigne Vecchi Mixed Berry Jam$7.75Out of stock
- Vigne Vecchie Black Olive Pate 6.3oz$6.50
- Vigne Vecchie Capers Spread 6.3oz$6.49
- Vigne Vecchie Tarallini with Fennel$4.50
- Vincente Cream of Pistachio, 7.05 oz$13.25
- Volpi Chianti Dry Salame, 8 Oz$6.99
- Volpi Peppered Salami 8 Oz$6.99
- Volpi Sopressata Salame$6.99
- Volpi Spicy Sopressata$6.99
- Walker's Shortbread Cookies, 1.4 oz$1.25
- Walnut Pieces 6 oz$4.00
- Wasabi Peas, 6 oz$2.75
- Watkins Pure Coffee Extract 2oz$3.35
- Whirlybird Vanilla Berry Granola$6.00Out of stock
- Woeber's Pure Horseradish 5 oz$2.25
- Yeast, Instant, 1 Oz$3.00
- Yellow Popcorn, 2 lbs$2.50
- Yucatan Mild Guacamole$6.59
- Zatarain's Yellow Rice 6.9 oz$2.65
- Ziggy Plays Zaatar$6.00
- Zin, North Country Charcuterie$12.00
- Great Lakes Buffalo Wing Chips, 8 oz$4.75
- Brer Rabbit Molasses 12 oz$6.09
Produce
- Acorn Squash$1.75
- Always Fresh Blueberries 6oz$2.99Out of stock
- Apples, Pink Lady, Per LB$1.99Out of stock
- Apples, Red Delicious, Per LB$1.50Out of stock
- Asparagus$3.25
- Avocados, each$2.00
- Bananas, each$0.40
- Bartlet Pears$1.00Out of stock
- Basil 2 Oz$6.50Out of stock
- Beetology Red Whole Beets$4.69Out of stock
- Blackberries, 6 oz container$3.25
- Blueberries, 1 Dry Pint container$4.99Out of stock
- Bolthouse Farms Baby Carrots, 16 Oz$2.25
- Broccoli Crowns$1.79
- Brussel Sprouts$2.99Out of stock
- Butternut Squash$1.75
- Button Mushrooms$3.50
- Cantaloupe, each$3.25Out of stock
- Caramel Apple$3.99Out of stock
- Celery Heart, each$1.75
- Cilantro .67oz$3.99Out of stock
- Corn On The Cob$1.00Out of stock
- Cranberries, 16oz$3.75
- Cucumber$1.00Out of stock
- Cucumber, Hot House, each$2.25
- Delicata Squash$3.00
- Dill .67oz$3.60Out of stock
- Driscoll's Strawberries$4.25Out of stock
- Eggplant$3.25Out of stock
- Farmer Nates Curry Jalapeno Hot Sauce$10.00
- Farmer Nates Smokehouse Habanero Hot Sauce$10.00
- Fingerling Potatoes$2.35Out of stock
- Foxy Strawberries, 1 lb container$3.99Out of stock
- Fresh Cut Flowers$20.00Out of stock
- Fuji Apples, each$1.25Out of stock
- Garlic Bulb, each$1.00
- Ginger, per pound$4.00
- Golden Pineapple, each$4.00Out of stock
- Granny Smith Apples, each$1.00
- Grapefruit$1.25Out of stock
- Green Beans, per pound$2.99
- Green Bell Pepper, each$1.25
- Green Cabbage, per head$2.00Out of stock
- Green Onion$1.00
- Head Lettuce, each$1.99Out of stock
- Honey Crisp Apples$1.25Out of stock
- Honeydew Melon, each$5.99Out of stock
- Hot peppers$20.00Out of stock
- Italian Chestnuts, per pound$12.50Out of stock
- Italian Parsley, 1 Bunch$1.99Out of stock
- Jalapenos$2.50
- Carnival squash$4.00
- Lemons, each$1.00
- Limes, each$0.50
- Lion's Mane Mushrooms Per Pound$20.00Out of stock
- Local Oyster Mushrooms Per Pound$20.00
- Love Beets$2.99
- Mangoes, each$1.50Out of stock
- Mini Salad$3.00
- Naturipe Blueberries$4.00Out of stock
- Nectarines, each$1.00Out of stock
- Ocean Spray Blueberries 1 Dry Pint$5.99Out of stock
- Onions, Red$1.75