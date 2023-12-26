Mo's Seafood & Chowder Astoria
FOOD
Appetizers
- Steamer Clams$17.95
One pound of clams steamed with garlic, butter, and chardonnay then topped with chopped green onions and diced tomatoes.
- Clam Strip Appetizer$11.95
Tender and tasty. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.
- Crispy Shrimp Appetizer$12.95
Butterflied and breaded. Served with homemade cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp Skewer Appetizer$12.95
15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter or blackened seasoning served with our homemade cocktail sauce.
- Oregon Bay Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Bay shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce
- French Fries (Basket)$3.95
- Onion Rings$8.95
A huge portion, big enough to share.
- Hot Bay Shrimp Artichoke Dip$13.95
Served with garlic parmesan cheese bread wedges
Chowder
- Bowl of Clam Chowder$8.95
12 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
- Cup of Clam Chowder$5.95
Eight ounces of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder
- Large Bowl of Chowder$10.95
16 oz of our delicious clam chowder
- Slumgullion Bowl$12.95
Our classic Mo's Clam Chowder topped with bay shrimp.
- Slumgullion Cannonball as Entree$15.95
Our sourdough bread bowl filled with Mo's Clam Chowder and topped with bay shrimp
- Family Style Chowder$24.95
48 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
- Home Baked Bread$3.00
Home baked white bread, served with butter.
- Quart Hot Chowder$14.95
32 ounces of our Famous Mo's Clam Chowder
- Empty Bread Bowl$4.95
- Cannonball$12.95
Sourdough bread bowl filled with clam chowder
Chili
Seafood Baskets
- Cod Fish & Chips$18.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
- Halibut Fish & Chips$22.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
- Clam Strips$15.95
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
- Crispy Shrimp$16.95
Six butterflied and breaded crispy shrimp served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
- Shrimp Skewers$16.95
15 shrimp grilled in garlic butter and served with fries and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
- Combination Plate$21.95
The perfect combination of panko breaded cod, breaded shrimp, clam strips and fries. Served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad.
- Salmon Fillet$20.95
- Alaskan Cod Fillet$18.95
- Chicken Strips & Fries$14.95
Good ol' fashioned chicken strips and fries served with ranch and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Seafood Sands/ Tacos
- Cod Fish Sandwich$14.95
A tasty piece of flour dusted grilled cod served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce
- Bay Shrimp Melt$15.95
Bay shrimp salad and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection on our toasty bread.
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$13.95
Classic bay shrimp salad served on a toasted sesame seed bun with you side of Mo's Clam Chowder, French Fries, Coleslaw or Cabbage Salad with Shrimp
- Tuna Melt$15.95
Cheddar cheese melted over tuna salad served on toasted garlic parmesan cheese bread
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
Albacore tuna tossed with mayo, pickle relish, and onions, served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce and tomato
Burgers
- Hamburger$13.95
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
- Cheeseburger$14.95
6 oz. burger patty grilled to perfection topped with cheddar cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich is oh sooo cheesy and delicious
- Chicken Burger$11.95
- Beyond Burger$14.95
A wonderful vegan, plant based burger patty served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Salads & Breads
- Shrimp Dinner Salad$5.95
- Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp$5.95
Shredded cabbage topped with our original house dressing and bay shrimp.
- Bay Shrimp Louie$16.95
- Coleslaw with Shrimp$3.95
- Coleslaw without Shrimp$2.95
- Bay Shrimp Stuffed Avocado$16.95
A ripe avocado sliced in half and filled with our delicious bay shrimp salad mix.
- Tuna Stuffed Avocado$16.95
- Homebaked Bread$3.00
- Empty Chowder Bread Bowl$4.95
- Bay Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
- Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread$3.00
Kid's Korner
DRINKS
Non Alcoholic Drinks
- Blackberry Bubly Sparkling Water$2.50
- CBD Water - Blueberry$5.00
- CBD Water - Ginger Yuzu$5.00
- CBD Water - Lavender Mint Lemonade$5.00
- CBD Water - Passion Fruit$5.00Out of stock
- CBD Water- Blackberry$5.00
- Bottled Water$1.95
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.75
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea$2.75
- Lime Bubly Sparkling Water$2.50
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Mountain Dew$3.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Mo Mocha$3.00
- Kids Pepsi$2.50
- Kids Sierra Mist$2.50
- Kids Root Beer$2.50
- Kids Mt. Dew$2.50
- Kids Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Kids Lemonade$2.50
- Kids Strawberry Lemonade$2.50
- Kids Milk$2.50
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.50
- Kids Apple Juice$3.50
- Kids Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Kids Orange Juice$3.50
- Kids Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Kids Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Kids Water
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.95
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.25
BEERS
- Angry Orchard$5.75
- Black Butte Porter$5.75
- Blue Moon$5.75
- Bud Light$4.95
- Budweiser$4.95
- Corona$5.75
- Widmer Hefeweizen$5.75
- O'Douls$3.95
- Beachy Clean IPA$6.95
- San Juan Seltzer- Huckleberry$3.95
- San Juan Seltzer - Rainier Cherry$3.95
- San Juan Seltzer - Fuji Apple$3.95
- San Juan Seltzer - Raspberry Cran$3.95
- White Claw - Mango$6.75
- White Claw - Strawberry$6.75
- White Claw - Pineapple$6.75
- White Claw - Blackberry$6.75