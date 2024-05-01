Mo's Campbell
Food
Starters
- Tatertot-Chos*$14.00
Tater tots, chopped steak, cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and sour cream
- Mo's Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Chicken, bell peppers and mushrooms, tossed in a thyme vinaigrette and served in lettuce cups with a zesty sriracha aioli
- Wings!*$14.00
A pile of chicken tenders served tossed in your choice of chipotle BBQ or buffalo sauce
- Crispy Tempura Shrimp*$18.00
Tempura battered shrimp, onion rings and green beans, fried to perfection and drizzled with a house made sriracha mayo. Served with a tomatillo aioli
- Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Lightly battered, crispy fried, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Ranch on the side for dipping!
Greens
- Mo's Asian Chicken Salad$18.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, iceberg, cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds, crunchy wontons, shrimp, grilled chicken breast and noodles topped with our peanut thai vinaigrette and chopped roasted peanuts
- The Cobb Like No Other$17.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, red onion, grilled chicken, feta cheese crumbles, ranch dressing and BBQ sauce. You have to try this salad
- Crispy Chicken Kale Caesar$18.00
Shredded kale, chopped romaine, crispy chicken, cherry tomatoes, crunchy wontons, shaved Parmesan, caesar dressing
- Mo's Taco Salad$16.00
Ground turkey, tomatoes, black beans, green onions, avocado, Cheddar cheese, tossed in our taco salad dressing and served in a crispy flour tortilla shell
- The Mo's(t) Amazing Tomato Soup$6.00
Burgers
- Mo's All American Classic$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, dill pickles, American cheese, our special sauce.
- The Texas Roadhouse$18.00
Our homemade chipotle BBQ sauce, mo's cole slaw, bread and butter pickles, mayo, bacon, pepper jack cheese and a homemade onion ring.
- The Gobbler$17.00
A lean turkey breast patty marinated in mo's secret blend of spices, our mayo / dijonaise spread, and topped with goat cheese, a mixture of cilantro, arugula and roasted jalapeños.
- The Hangover Hamburger$19.00
Our hamburger patty, topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon, your choice of Canadian bacon or chorizo, mayo and an egg...sunny side up. Served with a side of hash browns.
- The Frenchy$19.00
Caramelized onions, arugula and creamy brie cheese, slathered with our mayo / dijonaise spread.
- Red, White, and Blue Burger$19.00
Bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, dill pickles and mayo topped with a crispy onion ring.
- Beyond Burger$22.00
Beyond amazing, the mo's way. With all the classic toppings like iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onions, dill pickles, American cheese, our special sauce
- Sriracha Cheese Melt$18.00
Our hamburger patty specially blended with sriracha, secret seasonings and cheeses, grilled and topped with even more cheese! Then...we give that Texas toast some love with spicy sriracha ketchup and some mayo.
Sammo's
- The Old Skool Blt$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on Texas toast slathered with horseradish mayo. Served with a side of fries
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sammo$17.00
Mo's fried chicken, melted pepper Jack cheese, spicy coleslaw, pickles and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries
- Fried Chicken Sammo$17.00
Suppers
Sides
Toast and Things
- Nutella and Bacon Stuffed French Toast$17.00
Yes, you heard that right. Melted Nutella, crispy bacon, French toast, topped with powdered sugar and a maple syrup drizzle. Words cannot describe this...you have to try it!
- Apricot Cream Cheese French Toast$16.00
Texas toast, layered with cream cheese and apricot jam. Topped with a maple syrup drizzle, whipped cream and powdered sugar
- Bacon and Egg Avocado Toast$17.00
Sourdough, sliced avocado, 1 egg sunny side up, bacon, served with a fresh heirloom tomato salad side.
- Prosciutto and Fig Avocado Toast$17.00
Sourdough, fig, avocado slices, prosciutto, arugula, Parmesan, heirloom tomato salad tossed in a basil vinaigrette
- Funky Monkey Banana Pancakes$15.00
Our house made pancakes coated in peanut butter, topped with fresh banana slices, whipped cream, strawberries and a chocolate drizzle. These are bananas!
- The Cluckin' Waffle$17.00
Mo's waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and a maple drizzle
- Cheddar and Bacon Tater-Tot Waffle$16.00
Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, sour cream, avocado, green onions
- Prosciutto and Arugula Tater-tot Waffle$17.00
Crisped prosciutto, shaved Parmesan, lightly dressed arugula
- Plain Waffle$6.00
- Plain French Toast$6.00
Breakfast Sides
Classic Breakfast Items with a Mo's Twist
- All American Breakfast$15.00
Three eggs any way, your choice of bacon, sausage or black forest ham. Served with this country's potatoes and toast.
- Mo's Special [The Mo'tatta]$16.00
Three scrambled eggs, sautéed spinach, arugula, ground turkey, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper
- Mo Knows Huevos...Rancheros$18.00
Two eggs sunny side up, black beans, potatoes, chorizo, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, avocado, Cheddar cheese, sour cream and corn tortillas.
- Steak and Egg Breakfast Tacos$17.00
Three corn tortillas loaded with grilled steak and scrambled eggs, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro
- Mo's Breakfast Sammo$16.00
Bacon, Cheddar and egg sammo served on a brioche bun (substitute sausage or ham for 2.00 if you like)... Served with a side of this country's potatoes
- Mo's Chorizo Omelet$16.00
Chorizo, onion, Cheddar cheese, arugula, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado. Served with a side of this country's potatoes
Benedicts
- The Semi-Old Fashioned Benedict$17.00
Canadian bacon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce served on our homemade buttermilk biscuits
- Fried Chicken Benedict$18.00
Our homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with two eggs, fried chicken tenders, mo's awesome sausage gravy and crispy fried sage. Served with a side of this country's potatoes and a slab of watermelon
- Roadhouse Benedict$19.00
English muffins topped with spinach, bacon, poached egg, onion rings, goat cheese, hollandaise sauce and our homemade chipotle bbq sauce. This country's potatoes on the side...this one is down home yummy and finger lickin' good!
Kids
Desserts
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce, scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Mango Panna Cotta$8.00
Raspberry sauce, caramelized mango
- Banana Split Sundae$12.00
Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, waffle pieces, fresh strawberries, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles
- Mo's Milkshake$7.00
Choice of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry