Mo's Slider Company - 14MM .
Beef Sliders
MO'klahoma Onion Smash BURGER
$5.00
Shaved onions, cheese, & pickle
Bacon Jam BURGER
$5.00
MO'made bacon Jam & whipped goat cheese
Western BBQ BURGER
$5.00
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & hand batterd fried onion tanglers
Jalapeno Popper BURGER
$5.00
MO popper cream cheese & grilled jalapenos
Chili Cheese BURGER
$5.00
MO'made chili, Cheddar cheese, & diced onions
MO Bacon Cheesy BURGER
$5.00
Cheddar cheese skirt, MO burger sauce, bacon, & pickle
Lil MO's
Waffle fries
Elote FRY
$6.50+
MO'made elote corn dip topped with hot cheetoh dust
Buffalo Chicken FRY
$6.50+
Handbattered chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, drizzled with ranch, & topped with green onions
Poutine FRY
$6.50+
MO'made poutine gravy, cheese curds, & topped with green onions
Chili Cheese FRY
$6.50+
Our Mo'made chili topped with cheese & diced onions
Regular Waffle FRY
$5.00+
Chopped Cheese FRY
$6.50+
Chicken Sliders
Sides
Drink
Mo's Slider Company - 14MM . Location and Ordering Hours
(417) 299-3237
203 E Mount Vernon Street, Nixa, MO 65714
Open now • Closes at 10PM