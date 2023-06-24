Mo's Slider Company - 14MM .

Popular Items

Beef Sliders

Western BBQ BURGER

$5.00

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & hand batterd fried onion tanglers

Jalapeno Popper BURGER

$5.00

MO popper cream cheese & grilled jalapenos

Chili Cheese BURGER

$5.00

MO'made chili, Cheddar cheese, & diced onions

MO Bacon Cheesy BURGER

$5.00

Cheddar cheese skirt, MO burger sauce, bacon, & pickle

Lil MO's

Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.00

5 mini corn dog nuggets

MO' cheesy bun

$4.00

Grilled cheese bun

Lil MO' Fried chicken dunks

$6.50

2 hand battered mini chicken breast

Lil Cheeseburger Slider

$6.50

Waffle fries

Elote FRY

$6.50+

MO'made elote corn dip topped with hot cheetoh dust

Buffalo Chicken FRY

$6.50+

Handbattered chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, drizzled with ranch, & topped with green onions

Poutine FRY

$6.50+

MO'made poutine gravy, cheese curds, & topped with green onions

Chili Cheese FRY

$6.50+

Our Mo'made chili topped with cheese & diced onions

Chopped Cheese FRY

$6.50+

Chicken Sliders

Bacon Jam CHICKEN Slider

$5.00

Western BBQ CHICKEN Slider

$5.00

Classic Fried Chicken Slider

$5.00

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Slider

$5.00

Nashville Hot CHICKEN Slider

$5.00

Buffalo CHICKEN Slider

$5.00

Sides

Birria Chili 6oz

$5.00

Herb Gravy (poutine) 6oz

$4.00

Fried Chicken Piece

$2.00

Whole Pickle

$3.00

Onion Tanglers

$3.00

Drink

Beverage

$2.50