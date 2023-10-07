Mother Sacramento
Drinks
Coconut Horchata
Nut free and vegan. Made with coconut milk!
Iced T
Unsweetened black tea
Limeade
Topo Chico
Zeal Peachless Bottle
Zeal Kombucha is botanically brewed and fermented using organic sugar. It’ll be “vanilla pine” or “peachless”.
Arnold Palmer
Ice T & ade
All Day Mommy Menu
Small plates
Creamy Winter Squash Soup
w/ Herbed Focaccia NOT VEGAN TODAY
Coconut Lime Collard Greens
Toasted Garlic, Hot Sauce This is dish is vegan and gluten free.
Crookneck Squash
W/ honey mustard and haystack onions. Onions fried in seed oil
Grilled Broccolini
w/almonds, capers, golden raisins, parsley, garlic and sherry vinegar. This dish is vegan and gluten free, contains nuts.
Marinated Baby Beets
w/ Lavender Oil, Pistachio Crumb, Ricotta, Tarragon
Side Mushrooms
Chicken fried oyster mushrooms served with remoulade, hot sauce and lemon. This dish is vegan This dish is cooked with seed oils
Wedge Fries
w/ Rosemary Salt, Smoked Mayonnaise
Turmeric Hummus
Served with house made maneesh, green olives, apricot chipotle chutney.
Grass Valley Grits
w/fried sage and molasses butter. Cannot be made vegan
Risotto
Pumpkin risotto with parm
Side chips
Side of our house made potato chips This item is fried in seed oil.
Salads
Capitol Cobb
w/ Baby Iceberg, Beets, Radish, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Avocado, Falafel, 6 Minute Egg, Lemon Pink Peppercorn Vinaigrette Falafel is cooked in seed oil This dish is gluten free
Bitter Caesar
w/ Little Gems, Treviso, Fried Potato, Fried Broccolini, Chickpea Dressing, ParmigianoThis dish is GFFried items cooked in seed oil
Farro Salad
W/ Apple Hill honey crisps, butternut squash, radish, onion, cucumber, traviso, toasted walnut, Pt Reyes blue cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette. Cannot be made gluten free. This dish contains nuts.
Sandwiches
Fried Green Tomato
w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Arugula, Ciabatta Fried in seed oil Pesto is nut free Cannot be made gluten free Cannot be made vegan or gluten free
Greta's Nut Burger
w/ Provolone, Haystack Onions, Coriander Pickles, Agave Mustard, BBQ Sauce Contains nuts Onions fried in seed oil
Mushroom Po'Boy
w/ Shaved Iceberg, Remoulade, Coriander Pickles, Hot Sauce, Lemon This dish is vegan This dish is prepared using seed oils Cannot be made gluten free
Plates
Baked Focaccia
w/ Wild & Tame Mushrooms, Poached Garlic, Mozzarella, Arugula Cannot be made gluten free
Butternut Squash Latkes
With kale, corn, green chile, whipped avocado. *latkes are prepared using seed oils Cannot be made gluten free or vegan
Chile Verde
w/ Gigante Beans, Hominy, Heirloom Radish, Mozzarella, Avocado, Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Tortilla prepared in seed oil
Grilled Ratatouille
w/ Cherry Tomato Compote, Herb Oil, Grilled Garlic Toast This dish is vegan
Pasta
Street Corn Agnolotti
w/ Cotija, Radish, Corn Cobb Nage, Chili Crunch Cannot be made vegan or gluten free
Mushroom Bolognese
w/ DiStefano Burrata, Scallion Oil, Pappardelle Cannot be made vegan or gluten free
Spaghetti
House made spaghetti with green tomato confit, pipperade and Parmigiano Cannot be made vegan or gluten free