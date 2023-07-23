Popular Items

Egg Sandwiches

$6.00

MoM Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes

Latte

$3.50+

BREAKFAST MENU

Omelettes

Harvest Omelette

$11.00

Roasted seasonal veggies, sauteed greens, ham, and smoked gouda

Shrooms Omelette

$11.00

Sauteed baby bellas, house-smoked bacon, provolone, carmelized onions

Greek Omelette

$11.00

Spinach, feta, and roasted peppers 11.00 or add: bacon, ham, sausage 13.50

Green Goat Omelette

$11.00

Southwest Omelette

$11.00

Burritos

Braised beef short ribs, eggs, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, smoked gruyere, carmelized onions, and red hot mama sauce, (medium heat with non-spicy version available)

Red Hot Mama Burrito

$14.00

Braised beef short ribs, eggs, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, smoked gruyere, carmelized onions, and red hot mama sauce, (medium heat with non-spicy version available)

MoM Burrito

$11.00

Eggs, fresh corn salsa, pepperjack, potatoes

Skillets

Idaho Girl Skillet

$11.00

Potatoes, scallions, greens, and smoked gouda with sunny eggs and choice of: house-smoked bacon, house-made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham

Hot to Trot Skillet

$11.00

Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one: House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu

Chilaquilles Skillet

$14.00

Breakfast fries skillet

$14.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Multigrain toast withÂ avocado, tomato, sunny egg, and chipotle mayo

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches made to order from the freshest ingredients

Egg Sandwiches

$6.00

Eggs on a plate

Two eggs, home fries and toast

Eggs on a plate

$7.00

Oatmeal

Oats with fresh toppings and choice of steamed milk

#2 Banana Walnut, Hemp and Chia and Brown Sugar

$6.00

#3 Blueberry, Maple Syrup, Hemp and Chia

$6.00

#1 Plain Jane: Oats, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon

$4.00

#4 Turmeric Mango

$6.00

Sides

Home fries to share

$6.00

1 slice of Toast

$2.00

2 Farm eggs

$5.00

2 farm egg whites

$5.50

2 slices bacon

$4.00

Side of Red Hot Mama Hot Sauce

$1.00

Who’s Your Daddy Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side potatoes

$2.50

LUNCH MENU

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey

$9.00

Roasted Turkey and Havarti with lettuce, tomato, and homemade lemon dill mayo served on sliced whole wheat

Greek Wrap

$9.00

Our grilled lemon chicken and fresh hummus combined with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and feta on a wrap. Vegan (add tofu, omit chicken and feta) and vegetarian option (omit chicken) available

Ham and Apple

$9.00

Ham and Aged Cheddar with Granny Smith apples and honey mustard on multi-grain bread - delicious hot or cold

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Tenderloin with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta

House smoked BLT

$9.50

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato and choice of chipotle or regular mayo (indicate in notes) on fresh baked Ciabatta

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Chicken Salad made with roasted and pulled chicken breast, with Granny Smith apples, walnuts, and cranberries served on multi-grain bread

Spinach Caprese

$9.00

Baby spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and our dairy and nut free pesto, on ciabatta

Albacore Tuna

$9.50

Albacore Tuna Salad served on whole wheat with made-fresh pickles, tomatoes and lettuce

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese 3 cheeses melted on brioche

cup of chicken salad or tuna salad

$7.50

Best Veggie Burger EVER

$10.50

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$9.25

Roasted seasonal vegetables with choice of tofu or fresh Mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle on the grill

Kid's Grilled cheese with apple slices

$7.00

PB&J with apple slices

$5.50

Kids Turkey and Havarti with apple slices

$7.50

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Salads

Goats in the garden

$11.00

Mixed greens, topped with balsamic roasted beets, fresh fennel slices, Crown Maple Syrup glazed nuts and goat cheese

Farmers caesar

$10.00

Romaine tossed with roasted vegetables, optional grilled chicken, shaved parmesan croutons , and house made dressing

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine topped with tomato, cubes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with a lemon herb vinaigrette

Sabrosa

$14.00

Romaine topped with grilled chicken, fresh corn, mango salsa, avocado slices with chimicurri dressing and queso fresco

Soups

Small soup 12 ounce

$5.00

Large soup 16 ounce

$6.50

QT SOUP

$12.00

CHIPS

Lesser Evil Perfectly Salted Kettle Chips

$1.50

Tacos and Fries

Taco

$6.00

Idaho Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$5.00

BAKED GOODS

Scones of the day

$3.50Out of stock

GF Supermuff

$4.00

Blueberry Muff

$3.00

Bread Pudding of the day

$5.00

Crostatas of the day

$5.00

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Cookie Chocolate Crackle

$2.00

GF cookie of the day

$2.75Out of stock

BOOBMolasses cookie (All proceeds go to Ann's Place)

$3.00Out of stock

This Molasses cookie is my Great Grandma's recipe. She, my grandma, my mother, my aunt and I all survived breast cancer so we sell this particular cookie to raise funds for our local cancer care non-profit. During the month of October the proceeds go to Ann's Place

Willi Bar (GF & Vegan)

$5.00

HOUSE ROASTED COFFEE & TEAS

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$1.50+

Macchiato

$2.00+

Cortado

$3.00+

Flat White

$3.25+

Cappucino

$3.25+

Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$2.75+

Black Eye

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Mocha

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Kyoto Cold Brew

$4.00+

Coffee For Here

$2.50

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

LARGE

$3.50

Iced tea refill

$1.75

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Non coffee lattes (Copy)

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Steamer

$3.50

Chai

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Turmeric Latte

$4.50+

London Fog

$4.50+

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Smoothies

Green Goddess Smoothie

$9.50

Pineapple, cucumber, spinach and parsley (gf and Vegan)

Sunrise Smoothie

$9.50

Strawberries, Mango and OJ (GF and Vegan)

Anna Banana

$9.50

Espresso, banana and almond milk

4 Berry

$9.50

Blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana and açaí with almond milk

Seasonal drinks

Chaider

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

ReFresh organic juices

ReFresh organic juice

$8.00

Reverie Beers

You’re in Mute

$7.00

Banana Stand

$8.00

Washington Sour

$8.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Bottled

Bruce/Harney/Drinks

$2.75

Waterbottles

$1.75