Mothership on Main
BREAKFAST MENU
Omelettes
Harvest Omelette
Roasted seasonal veggies, sauteed greens, ham, and smoked gouda
Shrooms Omelette
Sauteed baby bellas, house-smoked bacon, provolone, carmelized onions
Greek Omelette
Spinach, feta, and roasted peppers 11.00 or add: bacon, ham, sausage 13.50
Green Goat Omelette
Southwest Omelette
Burritos
Skillets
Idaho Girl Skillet
Potatoes, scallions, greens, and smoked gouda with sunny eggs and choice of: house-smoked bacon, house-made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham
Hot to Trot Skillet
Seasonal roasted veg, black beans, chipotle adobo sweet potatoes, pepperjack cheese, and choice of one: House-smoked bacon, House made turkey sausage or pork sausage, braised beef short ribs, ham or vegan option: omit egg and cheese, and add marinated tofu
Chilaquilles Skillet
Breakfast fries skillet
Egg Sandwiches
Eggs on a plate
Oatmeal
Sides
LUNCH MENU
Sandwiches
Roasted Turkey
Roasted Turkey and Havarti with lettuce, tomato, and homemade lemon dill mayo served on sliced whole wheat
Greek Wrap
Our grilled lemon chicken and fresh hummus combined with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives and feta on a wrap. Vegan (add tofu, omit chicken and feta) and vegetarian option (omit chicken) available
Ham and Apple
Ham and Aged Cheddar with Granny Smith apples and honey mustard on multi-grain bread - delicious hot or cold
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Tenderloin with homemade pesto aioli, provolone, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta
House smoked BLT
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato and choice of chipotle or regular mayo (indicate in notes) on fresh baked Ciabatta
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad made with roasted and pulled chicken breast, with Granny Smith apples, walnuts, and cranberries served on multi-grain bread
Spinach Caprese
Baby spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and our dairy and nut free pesto, on ciabatta
Albacore Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad served on whole wheat with made-fresh pickles, tomatoes and lettuce
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese 3 cheeses melted on brioche
cup of chicken salad or tuna salad
Best Veggie Burger EVER
Roasted Vegetable Sandwich
Roasted seasonal vegetables with choice of tofu or fresh Mozzarella with a balsamic drizzle on the grill
Kid's Grilled cheese with apple slices
PB&J with apple slices
Kids Turkey and Havarti with apple slices
Spicy Chicken
Salads
Goats in the garden
Mixed greens, topped with balsamic roasted beets, fresh fennel slices, Crown Maple Syrup glazed nuts and goat cheese
Farmers caesar
Romaine tossed with roasted vegetables, optional grilled chicken, shaved parmesan croutons , and house made dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine topped with tomato, cubes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with a lemon herb vinaigrette
Sabrosa
Romaine topped with grilled chicken, fresh corn, mango salsa, avocado slices with chimicurri dressing and queso fresco
Tacos and Fries
BAKED GOODS
Scones of the day
GF Supermuff
Blueberry Muff
Bread Pudding of the day
Crostatas of the day
Cookie Chocolate Chip
Cookie Chocolate Crackle
GF cookie of the day
BOOBMolasses cookie (All proceeds go to Ann's Place)
This Molasses cookie is my Great Grandma's recipe. She, my grandma, my mother, my aunt and I all survived breast cancer so we sell this particular cookie to raise funds for our local cancer care non-profit. During the month of October the proceeds go to Ann's Place