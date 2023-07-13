Moti - River North
Moti
Bowls
Tikka Bowl
your choice of protein, served with onions, cucumbers, sev, crispy onions, tikka masala sauce, with a drizzle of cilantro lime and moti sauce
Butter Masala Bowl
your choice of protien, served with cilantro, crispy onions, cheese, cilantro lime, sev
Chi City Chaat Bowl
your choice of protein, chickpeas, onions mint chutney, tamarind, cilantro, garlic seasoning, sev, with your choice of protein.
Sweet Asian Bowl
your choice of protein, green peppers, onions, cheese, masala corn, crispy onions, topped with sweet chili Sauce
Bir Yummy Bowl
your choice of protein, tikka sauce, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, biryani rice, garlic seasoning, served with side of raita
Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
Burritos
Tikka Masala Burrito
rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, cilantro lime, and moti sauce
Chi-City Chaat Burrito
rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, cilantro, chickpeas, crispy onions, sev, mint and tamarind chutney.
Bir-Yummy Burrito
biryani rice, your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, garlic seasoning, vindaloo, served with side of raita
Sweet Asian Burrito
rice, green peppers, onions, cheese, masala corn, crispy onions, sweet chili sauce
Build Your Own Burrito
Tacos
Tikka Taco
rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, crispy onions, moti sauce, cilantro lime, topped with sev
Samosa Smash Taco
rice, tikka masala, your choice of protein, samosa, cilantro, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, topped with sev
Spicy Masala Taco
rice, tikka masala, your choice of protein, moti sauce, firecracker sauce, onions, green peppers
Build Your Own Taco
Momos
Plain Momos
steamed dumplings served with sweet chili and lava sauce
Sweet Chili Momo's
steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions
Tikka Masala momos
steamed dumplings tossed in our tikka masala gravy
Firecraracker Momos
Moti momos
your favorite dumplings tossed in our signature moti sauce
Lava momos
eight steamed dumplings tossed in green peppers and our lava sauce
Street Snacks
Samosa (2)
spicy potato filled savory pastry
Vada Pav
Spicy potato smashed between two brioche buns with a spread of garlic chutney
Samosa pav
Smashed samosa between two brioche buns, with tamarind and mint chutney
Masala Fries
the OG baked fries served with our signature moti sauce and cilantro lime
Chicken Zesty Sliders
two toasted buns smashed between onions, chicken slices, topped with cheese and dressed with our tamarind chutney and cilantro lime sauce
Paneer Zesty Sliders
two toasted buns smashed between onions, paneer slices, topped with cheese and dressed with our tamarind chutney and cilantro lime sauce
Naan Bites
Bite sized naan, seasoned with garlic powder and served with tikka dip.
Loaded Fries
baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien
Moti Masala Sub
with onions, crispy onions, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, moti sauce, cilantro lime
Maggi
the famous maggi noodles with a moti twist.
Masala Pizza
Paneer Tikka Pizza
thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
Chicken Tikka Pizza
thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce
Samosa Smash Pizza
smashed samosa, onions, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, sev, garlic seasoning
Makhani Pizza
mild makhani base, your choice of protien, cheese, green peppers
Firecracker Pizza
Tikka masala sauce with Jalepenos, drizzeld in moti sauce and firecracker sauce.
Paneer Masala Elote Pizza
paneer, masala corn, moti sauce,
Chicken Masala Elote Pizza
roasted masala corn, crumbled paneer, served with a side of masala yogurt
Vada Pav Pizza
spicy potato, onions, mozzarella cheese topped with our tamarind and mint chutney
Manchurian Pizza
Vegetable Manchurian, tikka base, cheese, onions
Jalapeno Balepeno Pizza
tons of Jalapenos topped with our signature Moti Sauce
Palak Pizza
Lamb Tikka Pizza
lamb, cheese, green peppers, moti sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Strawberry Nutella Pizza
thin crunchy crust with nutella, strawberries topped with syrup and powdered sugar.
Classics
Samosa Chaat
marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney
Pav Bhaji
seasoned vegetables with onions and two brioche buns
Vegetable Biryani
rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
Paneer Biryani
Chicken Biryani
chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies
Lamb Biryani
Chicken Tikka Masala
diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
Paneer Tikka Masala
Diced and marinated paneer in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
Manchurian Tikka Masala
Tossed in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice
Makhani Masala
Tossed in spiced tomato and butter sauce (served with Rice)
Palak Masala
Yellow Rice
flavored saffron and turmeric rice
