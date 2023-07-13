Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with chicken, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Bowl

$11.00
Paneer Tikka Pizza

thin crunchy crust with paneer, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with moti & cilantro lime sauce

Moti

Bowls

Tikka Bowl

$11.00

your choice of protein, served with onions, cucumbers, sev, crispy onions, tikka masala sauce, with a drizzle of cilantro lime and moti sauce

Butter Masala Bowl

$11.00

your choice of protien, served with cilantro, crispy onions, cheese, cilantro lime, sev

Chi City Chaat Bowl

$11.00

your choice of protein, chickpeas, onions mint chutney, tamarind, cilantro, garlic seasoning, sev, with your choice of protein.

Sweet Asian Bowl

$11.00

your choice of protein, green peppers, onions, cheese, masala corn, crispy onions, topped with sweet chili Sauce

Bir Yummy Bowl

$11.00

your choice of protein, tikka sauce, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, biryani rice, garlic seasoning, served with side of raita

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Build Your Own Bowl

Burritos

Tikka Masala Burrito

$10.00

rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, cilantro lime, and moti sauce

Chi-City Chaat Burrito

$10.00

rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, cilantro, chickpeas, crispy onions, sev, mint and tamarind chutney.

Bir-Yummy Burrito

$10.00

biryani rice, your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, crispy onions, garlic seasoning, vindaloo, served with side of raita

Sweet Asian Burrito

$10.00

rice, green peppers, onions, cheese, masala corn, crispy onions, sweet chili sauce

Build Your Own Burrito

$10.00

Tacos

Tikka Taco

$4.00

rice, tikka masala, your choice of protien, onions, crispy onions, moti sauce, cilantro lime, topped with sev

Samosa Smash Taco

$4.00

rice, tikka masala, your choice of protein, samosa, cilantro, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, topped with sev

Spicy Masala Taco

$4.00

rice, tikka masala, your choice of protein, moti sauce, firecracker sauce, onions, green peppers

Build Your Own Taco

$4.00

Momos

Plain Momos

$11.00

steamed dumplings served with sweet chili and lava sauce

Sweet Chili Momo's

$13.00

steamed dumplings tossed in our sweet chili sauce, green peppers and onions

Tikka Masala momos

$13.00

steamed dumplings tossed in our tikka masala gravy

Firecraracker Momos

$13.00
Moti momos

$13.00

your favorite dumplings tossed in our signature moti sauce

Lava momos

$13.00

eight steamed dumplings tossed in green peppers and our lava sauce

Street Snacks

Samosa (2)

$6.00

spicy potato filled savory pastry

Vada Pav

$6.00

Spicy potato smashed between two brioche buns with a spread of garlic chutney

Samosa pav

$6.00

Smashed samosa between two brioche buns, with tamarind and mint chutney

Masala Fries

$6.00

the OG baked fries served with our signature moti sauce and cilantro lime

Chicken Zesty Sliders

$8.00

two toasted buns smashed between onions, chicken slices, topped with cheese and dressed with our tamarind chutney and cilantro lime sauce

Paneer Zesty Sliders

$8.00

two toasted buns smashed between onions, paneer slices, topped with cheese and dressed with our tamarind chutney and cilantro lime sauce

Naan Bites

$6.00

Bite sized naan, seasoned with garlic powder and served with tikka dip.

Loaded Fries

$10.00

baked french fries topped with onions, green peppers, and corn with a drizzle of our signature moti sauce and your choice of protien

Moti Masala Sub

$10.00

with onions, crispy onions, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, moti sauce, cilantro lime

Maggi

$8.00Out of stock

the famous maggi noodles with a moti twist.

Classics

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

marinated chickpeas, samosa, onions, sev, tamarind and mint chutney

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$10.00

seasoned vegetables with onions and two brioche buns

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$10.00

rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies

$15.00
Chicken Biryani

$15.00

chicken rice dish flavored with spices and saffron with mixed veggies

Lamb Biryani

$18.00
Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

diced and marinated chicken in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Diced and marinated paneer in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice

Manchurian Tikka Masala

$15.00

Tossed in a spiced creamy curry served with a side of yellow rice

Makhani Masala

$15.00

Tossed in spiced tomato and butter sauce (served with Rice)

Palak Masala

Yellow Rice

$3.00

flavored saffron and turmeric rice

Sides

Masala Corn

$5.00
Cucumber Corn Salad

$3.00
Raita

$5.00
Naan

$2.00
Lays Magic Masala Chips

$2.50
Kurkure Masala Chips

$2.50
Spicy garlic bread

$6.00
Extra buns (2)

$2.00

Extra Sauce

Moti Sauce 12oz

$7.99

Sweets

Moticakes

$6.00
Strawberry Nutella Pizza (Copy)

thin crunchy crust with nutella, strawberries topped with syrup and powdered sugar.

Drinks

Masala Chai

$4.00+

Iced masala chai

$4.50+
Mango Lassi

$5.99
Water

$1.89
Thums Up

$3.99
Limca

$3.99
Fruti

$1.99
Coke

$1.89
Diet Coke

$1.89

Zero Coke

$1.89
Sprite

$1.89

Build Your Own

Bowl

$11.00
Build Your Own Burrito

$10.00
3 Tacos

$10.00

Masala Sides