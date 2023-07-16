Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$5.99

French fries drizzled in our signature Moti sauce.

Sweet Chili Momos

$11.99

Drizzled in Sweet Chili sauce and topped with green peppers, onions, and crispy onions

Masala Pizza

Pizzas

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Paneer Tikka Pizza

Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.

Samosa Smash Pizza

Samosa Smash Pizza

Tikka base sauce, smashed samosas, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, chaat masala powder, sev, tamarind & mint chutney sauces.

Korean BBQ Pizza

Korean BBQ Pizza

Bulgogi mayo base sauce, bulgogi (ribeye steak), onions, mozzarella cheese, sautéed kimchi, Chef Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Three Cheese Elote Pizza

Three Cheese Elote Pizza

Olive mayo base sauce, paneer, elote corn, mozzarella cheese, Cilantro Lime sauce, chili lime powder, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

Nacho cheese base sauce, mac n cheese, chicken, and mozzarella cheese topped with buffalo sauce and fresh cilantro.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese; jalapenos are an optional add-on.

Palak Paneer Pizza

Palak Paneer Pizza

Green peppers & onions topped on a spinach gravy base. Drizzled with cilantro lime sauce.

Makhani Pizza

Makhani Pizza

Green peppers & choice of protein on top of Makhani Sauce. Drizzled with Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Firecracker Pizza

Your choice of protein & lots of jalapenos on top of our Firecracker Base Sauce! Drizzled on top with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Vegi Delight

Moti

Tacos

Chicken Tikka Taco

Chicken Tikka Taco

$3.99

Our best selling taco! Comes with cilantro lime rice, chicken, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!

Paneer Tikka Taco

$3.99

Comes with cilantro lime rice, paneer, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!

Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco

Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco

$4.99

Comes with cilantro lime rice, bulgogi (ribeye steak), kimchi, fried onions, sour cream, Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds!

Samosa Smash Taco

Samosa Smash Taco

$3.99

Comes with samosa stuffing, chickpeas, red onions, tamarind sauce, mint chutney sauce, dahi, sev, and cilantro!

3 Tacos

$10.99

Moti Appetizers

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$5.99

French fries drizzled in our signature Moti sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Comes with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$12.99

Comes with ribeye bulgogi, sautéed kimchi, Alex’s Secret Sauce, sour cream, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla with nacho cheese, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and your choice of protein. Cut into 4 pieces, topped with fresh cilantro, and sour cream on the side.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$9.99

Crushed Samosas with marinated chickpeas, onions, tamarind, and sev. Topped off with mint chutney.

Samosas (2)

Samosas (2)

$5.99

Momos

Plain Momos

Plain Momos

$9.99

Served with Moti sauce and Sweet Chili sauce

Tikka Momos

Tikka Momos

$11.99

Drizzled in Tikka sauce and topped with onions and crunchy sev.

Moti Momos

$11.99

Drizzled in Moti sauce and topped with onions and crunchy sev

Firecracker Momos

Firecracker Momos

$11.99

Drizzled in Firecracker sauce and topped with green peppers & onions

Sweet Chili Momos

$11.99

Drizzled in Sweet Chili sauce and topped with green peppers, onions, and crispy onions

Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

$0.75

La Michoacana

Snacks

Elote

Elote

$3.99

Fresh cut corn with mayo, cotija cheese, margarine, and chili lime powder - a best seller!

Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.49

A fan favorite you have to try! Mango ice cream drizzled with chamoy sauce and tajin powder (sweet and sour tangy taste), along with a tamarind stick.

Drinks

Lime (Aguas Frescas)

Lime (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Guava (Aguas Frescas)

Guava (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Horchata (Aguas Frescas)

Horchata (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Strawberry Cream (Aguas Frescas)

Strawberry Cream (Aguas Frescas)

$2.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Made fresh, in-house! A creamy, yogurt smoothie with a mango taste

Rose Lassi

Rose Lassi

$3.99

Made fresh, in-house! A creamy yogurt smoothie made with rose extract!

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99

Limca

$2.99
Thums Up

Thums Up

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Ice Cream

Choose from 24 different flavors - all made in-house!

1 Scoop Ice Cream Cup

$3.99
2 Scoop Ice Cream Cup

2 Scoop Ice Cream Cup

$5.99
3 Scoop Ice Cream Cup

3 Scoop Ice Cream Cup

$7.99

Paletas (Popsicles)

Popsicle infused with fresh fruits or dessert toppings inside the actual item!

Black Sesame Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Blueberry Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Bubblegum Paleta (Crema)

Bubblegum Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$3.99

Chocolate Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Paleta (Crema)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Paleta (Crema)

$3.99Out of stock
Chocolate Vanilla Swirl Paleta (Crema)

Chocolate Vanilla Swirl Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Paleta (Crema)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Paleta (Crema)

$3.99Out of stock
Cocoa Krispies Paleta (Crema)

Cocoa Krispies Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Coconut Mango Swirl Paleta

Coconut Mango Swirl Paleta

$3.99
Coconut Paleta (Crema)

Coconut Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Coffee Paleta (Crema)

Coffee Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Cookie Monster Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Falooda Paleta (Crema)

$3.99Out of stock
Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Froot Loops Paleta (Crema)

Froot Loops Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Fruity Pebbles Paleta (Crema)

Fruity Pebbles Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Green Tea Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Guava Paleta (Agua)

Guava Paleta (Agua)

$3.99Out of stock
Horchata Paleta (Crema)

Horchata Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Kesar Pista (Crema)

Kesar Pista (Crema)

$3.99
Kiwi Paleta (Agua)

Kiwi Paleta (Agua)

$3.99Out of stock
Lime Paleta (Agua)

Lime Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Lychee Paleta (Agua)

Lychee Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Mango Paleta (Agua)

Mango Paleta (Agua)

$3.99

Mango Paleta (Crema)

$3.99Out of stock
Mango With Chili Paleta (Agua)

Mango With Chili Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Mangonada Paleta (Agua)

Mangonada Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Mixed Nuts And Fruits Paleta (Crema)

Mixed Nuts And Fruits Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Neapolitan Banana Split Paleta (Crema)

Neapolitan Banana Split Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Oreo Paleta (Crema)

Oreo Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Pecan Paleta (Crema)

Pecan Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Pine Nut Paleta (Crema)

Pine Nut Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Pineapple Paleta (Agua)

Pineapple Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Pistachio Paleta (Crema)

Pistachio Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Strawberry Con Crema Paleta

$3.99
Strawberry Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

Strawberry Ferrero Rocher Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Strawberry Kiwi (Agua)

$3.99
Strawberry Lime Paleta (Agua)

Strawberry Lime Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Strawberry Paleta (Agua)

Strawberry Paleta (Agua)

$3.99
Strawberry Paleta (Crema)

Strawberry Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Strawberry Mango WB

$3.99

Ube Paleta (Crema)

$3.99Out of stock

Vanilla Paleta (Crema)

$3.99
Vanilla Raisin Paleta (Crema)

Vanilla Raisin Paleta (Crema)

$3.99

Watermelon (Water)

$3.99

Mint Chocolate (Crema)

$3.99