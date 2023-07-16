Moti & La Michoacana
Popular Items
Masala Pizza
Pizzas
Chicken Tikka Pizza
Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.
Paneer Tikka Pizza
Tikka base sauce, green peppers, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces.
Samosa Smash Pizza
Tikka base sauce, smashed samosas, onions, mozzarella, garlic seasoning, chaat masala powder, sev, tamarind & mint chutney sauces.
Korean BBQ Pizza
Bulgogi mayo base sauce, bulgogi (ribeye steak), onions, mozzarella cheese, sautéed kimchi, Chef Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Three Cheese Elote Pizza
Olive mayo base sauce, paneer, elote corn, mozzarella cheese, Cilantro Lime sauce, chili lime powder, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza
Nacho cheese base sauce, mac n cheese, chicken, and mozzarella cheese topped with buffalo sauce and fresh cilantro.
Cheese Pizza
Traditional pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese; jalapenos are an optional add-on.
Palak Paneer Pizza
Green peppers & onions topped on a spinach gravy base. Drizzled with cilantro lime sauce.
Makhani Pizza
Green peppers & choice of protein on top of Makhani Sauce. Drizzled with Cilantro Lime Sauce.
Firecracker Pizza
Your choice of protein & lots of jalapenos on top of our Firecracker Base Sauce! Drizzled on top with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Vegi Delight
Moti
Tacos
Chicken Tikka Taco
Our best selling taco! Comes with cilantro lime rice, chicken, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!
Paneer Tikka Taco
Comes with cilantro lime rice, paneer, diced onions, sour cream, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and sev!
Korean BBQ (Ribeye Steak) Taco
Comes with cilantro lime rice, bulgogi (ribeye steak), kimchi, fried onions, sour cream, Alex's Secret Sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds!
Samosa Smash Taco
Comes with samosa stuffing, chickpeas, red onions, tamarind sauce, mint chutney sauce, dahi, sev, and cilantro!
3 Tacos
Moti Appetizers
Masala Fries
French fries drizzled in our signature Moti sauce.
Loaded Fries
Comes with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, fried onions, garlic seasoning, Moti & Cilantro Lime sauces. Add protein for +2
Kimchi Fries
Comes with ribeye bulgogi, sautéed kimchi, Alex’s Secret Sauce, sour cream, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with nacho cheese, Moti Sauce, garlic seasoning, and your choice of protein. Cut into 4 pieces, topped with fresh cilantro, and sour cream on the side.
Samosa Chaat
Crushed Samosas with marinated chickpeas, onions, tamarind, and sev. Topped off with mint chutney.
Samosas (2)
Momos
Plain Momos
Served with Moti sauce and Sweet Chili sauce
Tikka Momos
Drizzled in Tikka sauce and topped with onions and crunchy sev.
Moti Momos
Drizzled in Moti sauce and topped with onions and crunchy sev
Firecracker Momos
Drizzled in Firecracker sauce and topped with green peppers & onions
Sweet Chili Momos
Drizzled in Sweet Chili sauce and topped with green peppers, onions, and crispy onions
Extra Sauces
La Michoacana
Snacks
Drinks
Lime (Aguas Frescas)
Guava (Aguas Frescas)
Horchata (Aguas Frescas)
Strawberry Cream (Aguas Frescas)
Mango Lassi
Made fresh, in-house! A creamy, yogurt smoothie with a mango taste
Rose Lassi
Made fresh, in-house! A creamy yogurt smoothie made with rose extract!