HOUSE-BREWED SAKE
- BOTTLE ANOTHER DALLIANCE$37.00
delicate aromas of orange blossom, flavors of apricot & pear. 750ml
- BOTTLE MIOKO$35.00Out of stock
rice: yamadanishiki | seimaibuai: 70/75% | abv 16.8% | smv: +5.4 aromas of vanilla and beech nut, flavors of black cherry and peach lead to notes of persimmon skin and menthol with a drying finish. 750mL
- BOTTLE NIGORI NAMA$31.00
loosely pressed, allowing some rice particulate to remain, this bright nigori brings sweet ntoes of pineapple, banana, and coconut water to create a full, tropical sake. 750mL
- BOTTLE OMACHI TOKUBETSU$37.00
rice: omachi | seimaibuai: 60% | abv: 15% | smv: +2 Aromas of ripe stone fruit and fresh cut grass lead to notes of honey and sweet peppers, with a quick and woodsy finish. 750mL
- BOTTLE SIRIMIRI$45.00
rice: yamadanishiki | seimaibuai: 50% | abv: 15% | smv: +2 light-bodied and full-flavroed, this daiginjo grade yamahai brings flavors of tropical fruits that shift to earthen savory notes as the sake warms in your hand. an extremely easy sipper. 750mL
- BOTTLE TAKENDA$31.00
rice: yamadanishiki/titan | seimaibuai: 70% | abv: 15% | smv: +4 Modern yeast bring bright aromas of bubble gum, green apples, and koji. Silky smooth flavors of candied lemon and grapefruit skin lead to a soft finish. 750ml
- BOTTLE TOKOLOSHE$35.00
rice: yamadanishiki | seimaibuai: 70% | abv: 16% | smv: +2 light bodied with vegetal flavor notes of caramel and plum, delicious earthy undertones, and a piney freshness on the nose with a quick, bright finish. 750ml
STEAMED BUNS
SMALL PLATES
- IDAHO FRIES$12.00Out of stock
hand cut idaho fries, scallion, togarashi, side of katsu dipping sauce and miso bearnaise
- RANGOON$13.00
bacon, shishito pepper, cream cheese, sweet chili sauce. Made in-house and available until we sell out.
- PORK BELLY BITE$12.50
crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
- JFC$14.00
japanese fried chicken, spicy cabbage slaw, kecap manis, togarashi, scallion
- CHICKEN KARAAGE$9.00
crispy fried chicken thighs, karashi dipping sauce
- OKONOMIYAKI$13.00
bacon and cabbage pancake, qp mayo, katsu, bonito
- LETTUCE WRAPS$7.50
bibb lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion, mint, sweet chili sauce. prepared vegan.
VEGGIES & SALAD
- BEET SALAD$10.00
mesclun, roasted beets, candied wasabi, radish, spicy peanuts, miso vinaigrette
- BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.00
wasabi honey fried sprouts, radish, spicy peanuts, scallion, qp mayo, togarashi
- EDAMAME$7.00
olive oil, sea salt
- GREEN SALAD$7.00
mesclun, cucumber, carrot, radish, carrot ginger vinaigrette
- KIMCHI$4.00
house-made vegan kimchi
- PICKLE JAR$7.00
house-made assorted pickled vegetables
- SHISHITO PEPPERS$10.00
seasonal peppers, mostly mild. served with a lemon wedge
- WHITE RICE$3.00
side of white rice
RAMEN
- CLASSIC RAMEN$21.00
smoked pork shoulder, pork belly, scallion, chili oil, poached egg, nori, shoyu chicken broth
- CHICKEN RAMEN$21.00
roasted chicken thigh, radish, scallion, fried garlic, chili oil, poached egg, togarashi, nori
- MAITAKE ABURA RAMEN$18.00
brothless ramen, maitake mushroom, chili oil, ponzu, mushroom oil, roasted vegetables, pickled red onion, scallion, poached egg *if made vegan, rice noodles will be substituted
- MUSHROOM RAMEN$18.00
shiitake and enoki mushrooms, fried tofu, cilantro, radish, chili oil, fried garlic, poached egg, nori, rich mushroom broth *if made vegan, rice noodles will be substituted
- PORK ABURA RAMEN$17.50
brothless ramen, smoked pork shoulder, pickled red onion, chili oil, ponzu, scallion, bonito, poached egg
- BROTH (SHOYU)$4.50
shoyu chicken broth
- BROTH (MUSHROOM)$4.50
Fragrant and rich mushroom broth. Inherently vegan.
- BROTH (SHIO)$3.00
NOODLES & RICE
- DRUNKEN NOODLE$18.00
garlic, ginger, onion, red pepper, scallion, bean sprout, lime leaf, drunken noodle sauce, sesame seeds and thai chilis. Includes your choice of protein.
- YAKIUDON$18.00
udon noodles, pork fat, carrot, cabbage, scallion, ginger, garlic, bean sprout, chili flake, bonito served with your choice of protein
- THAI FRIED RICE$15.00
egg, carrot, onion, thai basil, thai chili, ginger, garlic, ponzu, scallion, fish sauce add protein | 3 add shrimp or beef | 4
- BIBIMBAP$16.50
moto-i twist on a korean style rice bowl, bbq pork, ginger garlic fried rice, pickled red onion, scallion, mushroom, gochujang, beni shoga, poached egg *vegan and vegetarian bibimbaps will come with fried tofu
NON-ALCOHOLIC
MERCH
- POSTER - STRYKER$10.00
moto-i 15th anniversary & World Sake Day poster! 11x17"
- POSTER - 15 YEARS$10.00
moto-i 15th anniversary & World Sake Day poster! 11x17"
- POSTER - WSD$10.00
moto-i 15th anniversary & World Sake Day poster! 11x17"
- POSTER - ANIME$10.00
moto-i 15th anniversary & World Sake Day poster! 11x17"