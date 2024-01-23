Motor City Coney Island 16571 South Tamiami Trail
Classic Breakfast
Omelets
- MCC Omelet$15.79
4 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, sautéed onions, peppers, mushroom, shredded cheese, stuffed with hash browns, and smothered in gravy.
- Detroit Omelet$12.79
Chili, sautéed onions, and shredded cheese.
- Western Omelet$13.79
Diced ham, sautéed onions, peppers, and shredded cheese.
- Meatlover Omelet$13.79
Ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheese.
- Veggie Omelet$12.79
Sautéed onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese.
- Gyro Omelet$14.79
Gyro meat, sautéed onions, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with a side of tzatziki.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.79
Ham and shredded cheese.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelet$13.79
Chicken, ham, and shredded cheese.
- Build Your Own Omelet$9.29
Build with your favorite toppings.
Breakfast Burritos
- MCC Burrito$15.79
4 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, sautéed onions, peppers, mushroom, shredded cheese, stuffed with hash browns, and smothered in gravy.
- Detroit Burrito$12.79
Chili, sautéed onions, and shredded cheese.
- Western Burrito$13.79
Diced ham, sautéed onions, peppers, and shredded cheese.
- Meatlover Burrito$13.79
Ham, bacon, sausage, and shredded cheese.
- Veggie Burrito$12.79
Sautéed onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese.
- Gyro Burrito$14.79
Gyro meat, sautéed onions, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with a side of tzatziki.
- Ham & Cheese Burrito$12.79
Ham and shredded cheese.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Burrito$13.79
Chicken, ham, and shredded cheese.
Savory Cravings
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.79
Freshly baked biscuits with our famous homemade sausage gravy.
- Half Biscuits & Gravy$8.57
Half order of freshly baked biscuits with our famous homemade sausage gravy.
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$13.79
Classic corned beef hash served with 2 eggs and toast.
- Big 3 Breakfast$13.79
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and 1 biscuit and gravy.
Sweet Cravings
Breakfast Sandwich
D-Town Coneys
- MCC Special$5.79
Ground beef, chili, onions, and mustard.
- Coney$4.79
Chili, onions, and mustard.
- Flint Dog$4.79
Ground beef, onion, and mustard.
- Chicago Dog$4.79
Raw onions, sautéed peppers, tomato, sweet pickle relish, and celery salt.
- Reuben Coney$4.79
Sauerkraut and 1,000 Island dressing.
- Bacon Cheese Dog$4.79
Bacon and cheese sauce.
- Loose Burger$4.79
Ground beef, chili, onions, and mustard on a hot dog bun.
- Hot Dog$3.50
Served with onions and mustard.
Sandwiches
- MCC Pita$10.97
Shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy chicken, and mayo. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
- Specialty Chicken Sandwich$10.97
Our special homemade crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, shredded cheese and house sauce. Served on a bun.
- Triple Decker BLT$10.97
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on white toast.
- Ham Sandwich$10.97
Ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Served on a bun.
- Reuben$10.97
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1,000 Island dressing, and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread.
- Corned Beef and Swiss Sandwich$9.97
- Grilled Cheese$6.97
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.97
- Gyro$11.97
Gyro meat, onion, tomato, and tzatziki. Served on a pita.