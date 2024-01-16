Motto Tea Cafe San Gabriel
Featured Items
- Messy Berries Latte 莓果髒髒奶$5.25
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste
- Fruit Melody 水果茶$5.75
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱
- Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾$16.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Main Menu
Japanese Souffle Pancakes 舒芙蕾
- Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancakes$15.50
Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake 榛子提拉米蘇$15.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾$16.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake 芒果芝士$15.75
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes 芋泥芝士$15.75
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with fresh house-made taro puree & cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Pork Sung & Seaweed Souffle Pancakes 肉鬆$15.50
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒$15.50Out of stock
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
- Matcha Strawberry Soufflé Pancake 抹茶草莓舒芙蕾$16.25Out of stock
Seasonal Flavor! Only available for dine in.
Best Selling Drinks 熱銷
- Passionfruit Lemon Explosion Tea 手打檸寧百香果茶$5.25
Passionfruit Lemon Tea is a delightful fusion of zesty lemon and the exotic sweetness of passionfruit, creating a fragrant and soothing infusion with a tropical twist.
- Floral Pineapple Fresh Oolong Tea$5.95
Freshly blended pineapple combined with our distinctive oolong tea creates a delightful smoothie. You have the option to enhance it with a luscious cheese mousse topping or enjoy it without.
- Fruit Melody 水果茶$5.75
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹
- Citrus Fresh Oolong [Cheese Mousse] 知柚香烏龍 [芝士奶緹]$5.50
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.50
- Ovaltine Oreo Brothers$6.25
- Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]$6.00
抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹
- Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶$6.00Out of stock
芋泥波霸奶茶 Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
- Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶$6.00Out of stock
芋泥波霸鮮奶 Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
- King Grape Tea 多肉提子$6.15Out of stock
多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹
- Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都$6.15Out of stock
芒果遇上京都 Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink
- Camellia Oolong Tea 山茶花香烏龍茶$4.50
Desserts 甜品蛋糕
- Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll 黑芝麻卷$6.75
Contains eggs, wheat, dairy, coconut, black sesame, sugar.
- Koyama Matcha Cake Roll 抹茶小山卷$6.75Out of stock
- Koyama Taro Cake roll芋泥卷$6.25
Contains dairy, soy, taro, eggs, coconut.
- Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll 提拉米蘇卷$6.25
- Koyoma Earl Gray Cake Roll 伯爵紅茶卷$6.25
- Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll 北海道芝士卷$6.25
- Mango Coconut Crepe Cake 芒果香椰千层$9.25Out of stock
Enjoy our Mango Mille Crepe Cake made with fresh mango pulp and coconut cream. Each layer of crepe is filled with creamy goodness and topped with mango and grapefruit drizzle. Perfect for any occasion or as a sweet treat during summer. 品嚐經典熱帶風味，精選新鮮芒果肉，搭配香氣十足的香椰奶油，打造出層層疊疊的芒果千層蛋糕。頂層豐富奶香的芒果奶凍和酸甜爽口的西柚果肉點綴，讓甜點充滿層次和口感。
- Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層$8.85
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream. May contain nuts
- Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層$8.85
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
- Cream Brûlée Crepe Cake$9.50
Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.
- Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake$9.50Out of stock
- Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake 桂花洋梨千層$9.45Out of stock
House-made crepe cakes with layers of pear and osmanthus honey cream
- Matcha Yuzu Chiffon Crepe Cake 抹茶柚子千層$9.50Out of stock
- Taro Kinako Cake Box 芋泥豆乳盒子$9.99Out of stock
Enjoy layers of temptations - housemade taro puree, kinako cream, and fluffy chiffon cake. Contains dairy, wheat, soy, eggs
- Seasalt Oreo Cake Box 海盐奥利奥盒子$9.99Out of stock
Enjoy layers of temptations - Oreo cream with fluffy chiffon cake. Contains dairy, wheat, soy, eggs
- Strawberry Pandora's Box 草莓潘朵拉盒$10.99Out of stock
Indulge yourself with our Strawberry Pandora’s Box! Enjoy the 4-layer of temptations - strawberry milk pudding, fluffy chiffon cake, strawberry cream, and light cheese mousse. Contains dairy, strawberry, blueberry
- Dark Chocolate Crepe Cake 黑巧克力千层$9.50
Made with 60% dark chocolate crepe cake Contains dairy, soy, wheat, egg, cocoa
- Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake$8.25Out of stock
- Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake$7.95
- Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques$7.95Out of stock
The chocolate can be called “Nama Chocolate” when it contains at least 40% chocolate and 10% cream by weight, and no more than 10% water. Nama (生, pronounce [na-ma]) means raw or fresh in Japanese. The name “Nama” Chocolate refers to the plentiful use of rich, fresh cream in the chocolate. Matcha mousse in the middle and chocolate cheese cake as base.
- Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕$8.85Out of stock
- Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子$10.99Out of stock
- Mont Blanc Chestnut & Earl Grey Cake Box$10.99Out of stock
Made with Earl Grey flavored chiffon cake, Earl Grey milk jelly, chestnut puree and Rum {Contains liquor}
- Genmai Grape Yogurt Box 玄米茶青提酸奶盒$10.99Out of stock
- Pumpkin & Salty Egg Basque Cheese Cake$8.25Out of stock
New seasonal flavor!
- Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake 伯爵紅茶生巧蛋糕$7.95Out of stock
- Osmanthus Glutious Oat Rice Cake Box$12.75Out of stock
Made with simmered osmanthus oolong tea cream and glutinous rice mixed with oat in the filling. Topped with osmanthus honey and pear jelly. Contains: dairy, sugar, soy, egg, pear, honey, tea, glutinous rice, oat 用桂花乌龙茶慢火熬煮的桂花奶油搭配酒酿燕麦夹心，顶层是桂花蜂蜜梨汤冻。
The Motto Milk Tea 奶茶
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea. Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
- Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶$5.85
桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!
- White Peach Moonlight Milk Tea 桃香白月光奶茶$4.75
Artisan white peach oolong tea with fresh milk. Natural fruity flavor and sweetness Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse
- Citrus Fresh Oolong Milk Tea 知柚香烏龍奶茶$4.50
- Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea 金鳳烏龍奶茶$4.50
Mineral, sweet roasted notes. Origin: Lugu, Taiwan
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠$4.50
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
- Pu-erh Milk Tea 普爾奶茶$4.50Out of stock
Chocolaty, rich full-bodied taste. Origin: Yunnan, China
- Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶$5.25
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.50
- Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]$6.00
Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.50
- Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.85
Our new item! Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jelly with Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Fresh Fruit Tea 水果茶
- Passionfruit Lemon Explosion Tea 手打檸寧百香果茶$5.25
Passionfruit Lemon Tea is a delightful fusion of zesty lemon and the exotic sweetness of passionfruit, creating a fragrant and soothing infusion with a tropical twist.
- Fruit Melody 水果茶$5.75
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱
- Cheesy Strawberry 芝士草莓$6.15
- Floral Pineapple Fresh Oolong Tea$5.95
Freshly blended pineapple combined with our distinctive oolong tea creates a delightful smoothie. You have the option to enhance it with a luscious cheese mousse topping or enjoy it without.
- Lemon Explosion Tea 滿杯檸檬茶$4.95
- King Grape Tea 多肉提子$6.15Out of stock
多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹
- The Orange Tea 橙子茶$5.75
Cheese Mousse Tea 芝士奶緹系列
- Citrus Fresh Oolong [Cheese Mousse] 知柚香烏龍 [芝士奶緹]$5.50
- Motto No.5 Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Gardenia Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- English Rose Oolong [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- White Peach Fresh Oolong [Cheese Mousse] 白桃清烏龍 [芝士奶緹]$5.50
Artisan fresh oolong tea with natural white peach scent, topped with signature cheese mousse
- Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]$5.00
- Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.25
- Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]$6.00
抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹
- Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Gardenia Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]$5.50
- Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.25Out of stock
Matcha Mousse Tea 抹茶奶緹系列
- Citrus Fresh Oolong [Matcha Mousse] 知柚香烏龍 [抹茶奶緹]$5.50
Motto's 2023 new tea base, high mountain light oolong with natural citrus scent, incredibly addictive and refreshing after taste
- Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.50
- Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.25
- Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]$6.00
Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs
- Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.25
- Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]$6.00
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.50
Nutellamisu Mousse Tea 榛子提拉米蘇奶緹系列
- Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.50
- Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.25
- Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.50
- Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.25
- Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.25
- Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.25Out of stock
- Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]$5.50
Mango Family 鮮芒果泥家族
- Messy Mango Latte 芒果髒髒奶$5.25Out of stock
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk. Indulgent real mango taste in every sip
- Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都$6.15Out of stock
芒果遇上京都 Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink
- Mango in Uji 芒果遇上宇治$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea. Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist
- Mango Yuki 芒果鮮奶沙$6.15Out of stock
Ice blended mango smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Mochi Family 手打米麻糬系列
Taro Family 手作芋泥家族
- Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶$6.00Out of stock
芋泥波霸鮮奶 Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
- Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶$6.00Out of stock
芋泥波霸奶茶 Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
- Messy Taro Latte 芋泥髒髒奶$5.50Out of stock
Freshly made real taro puree with slightly sweetened milk. Real taro taste in every sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
- Messy Taro Milk Tea 芋泥奶茶$5.50Out of stock
Our housemade real taro puree with signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea
Brulee Family 手作布蕾家族
- Brulee Taro Milk Tea 布蕾芋泥奶茶$6.50
Our house-made freshly made creme brulee and taro puree paired with our handcrafted milk tea. We provide 3 milk tea options for your taste
- Brulee Taro Latte 布蕾芋泥鮮奶$6.50
Freshly made in house creme brulee and taro puree with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
- Brulee Boba Latte 布蕾波霸鮮奶$6.50
Freshly made in house creme brulee and chewy boba with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
- Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended) 布蕾抹茶拿鐵沙冰$6.75
Ice blended matcha latte with our freshly made in house creme brulee, naturally sweet and made only with the best matcha
Berries Family 莓果果泥家族
- Messy Berries Latte 莓果髒髒奶$5.25
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste
- Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都$6.05
莓果遇上京都 莓果果泥+鮮奶+抹茶奶緹 Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top
- Berries in Uji 莓果遇上宇治$6.05
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea
- Berries Yuki 莓果鮮奶沙$6.15
Ice blended berries smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Uji Matcha 宇治抹茶系列
- Uji Matcha Tea 抹茶清茶$4.50
Motto's signature authentic traditional Japanese matcha directly from Japan, hand whisked every cup. Can be served iced or hot
- Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶奶茶$5.25
One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip
- Matcha Jasmine Green Milk Tea 抹茶奶綠$5.25
Premium Japanese uji matcha powder with jasmine green tea.
- Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]$5.25
- Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]$6.00
抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹
- Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]$5.25
- Yuki Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶星冰樂$6.15
Ice blended matcha latte.
- Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]$6.00
- Matcha Lemon Explosion 抹茶檸檬茶$5.25
Freshly squeezed lemon juice with authentic high quality matcha tea. A splendid and refreshing taste!
Tiger Boba Family 黑糖波霸系列
Fruit Yogurt 水果可爾必思酸奶
- Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt$6.05
Fresh strawberries with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse by default. Caffeine-free drink
- Cheesy Mango Yogurt$6.00Out of stock
Real fresh mango puree with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse. Caffeine-free drink
- Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt$5.75Out of stock
Fresh grapefruits with Calpico yogurt, natural tart taste. Caffeine-free drink, may taste slightly bitter due to the natural bitterness of grapefruits
Coffee 咖啡
Ovaltino 阿華田
Pure Tea 清茶
- Citrus Fresh Oolong Tea 知柚香烏龍$4.50
- White Peach Fresh Oolong 白桃清烏龍$4.50
Artisan oolong tea with natural oolong scent, refreshing and additive
- Camellia Oolong Tea 山茶花香烏龍茶$4.50
- Gardenia Green Jade Tea$4.50
- Motto No.5 Black Tea$4.50
- Japanese Genmai Brown Rice Tea$4.50
- English Rose Oolong Tea$4.50
- Golden Roasted Oolong Tea$4.50
- Osmanthus Dongding Oolong Tea$4.50
Extra Topping On the Side
New Item Menu
New Seasonal Items
- Floral Pineapple Fresh Oolong Tea$5.95
Freshly blended pineapple combined with our distinctive oolong tea creates a delightful smoothie. You have the option to enhance it with a luscious cheese mousse topping or enjoy it without.
- Citrus Fresh Oolong [Cheese Mousse] 知柚香烏龍 [芝士奶緹]$5.50
- Ovaltine Oreo Brothers$6.25
- Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶$5.85
桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!
- Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake$8.25Out of stock
- Creme Brûlée Crepe Cake 焦糖布蕾千層$9.25
House made creme brulee crepe cake slices
- Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake$9.50Out of stock
- Dark Chocolate Crepe Cake 黑巧克力千层$9.50
Made with 60% dark chocolate crepe cake Contains dairy, soy, wheat, egg, cocoa
- Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶$6.50
New Item! Handmade rice mochi and taro puree with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和芋泥，配各種奶茶底
- Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶$6.50
New Item! Handmade rice mochi and creamy creme brulee with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和布蕾，配各種奶茶底